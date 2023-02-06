Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
New research finds that people who use cannabis early in pregnancy are at increased risk of poor pregnancy outcomes
As more states legalize marijuana for recreational use, researchers are looking into the potential health effects of cannabis use during pregnancy. In a new study to be presented today at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's (SMFM) annual meeting, The Pregnancy Meeting—and published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology—researchers will unveil findings that suggest that using cannabis in the first six to 14 weeks of pregnancy is associated with poor pregnancy outcomes that are closely related to the function of the placenta.
MedicalXpress
Phthalate exposure may increase diabetes risk in women
Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) in plastics may contribute to diabetes risk in women, according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Phthalates are chemicals widely used in plastics such as personal care products, children's toys, and food and beverage packaging. Phthalate exposure is associated with...
MedicalXpress
Risk for major depression found to increase with more affected family members
The risk for major depression (MD) is elevated in association with an increased number of affected family members, according to a study published online Feb. 8 in JAMA Psychiatry. Frederikke Hørdam Gronemann, Ph.D., from Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark, and colleagues examined the association between family MD history and risk...
MedicalXpress
Fluoride exposure associated with hypothyroidism in pregnancy, study finds
New research out of York University found that fluoride exposure via drinking water may increase the risk of hypothyroidism in pregnant women. In a smaller subset of participants, the researchers found lower IQ scores between boys whose mothers had been diagnosed with hypothyroidism compared to boys whose mothers had normal thyroid levels.
I'm a mom living in the Netherlands. I wish American parents knew that some of their problems are global ones.
The author says that despite living in the Netherlands, she struggles with a lot of the same issues as American parents struggle with.
MedicalXpress
Haven't had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster
Australians aged 18 and over will be eligible for a COVID booster from February 20 if they have not had a vaccine dose or infection in the past six months. This means people aged 18–29 who have had all eligible doses will be able to get their fourth dose and those over 30 will be able to get their fifth dose. Children aged 5–17 will be eligible for a booster if they have an underlying health condition but boosters will not be rolled out to other children at this stage.
MedicalXpress
Lightheadedness may be a symptom of atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or stroke
Atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or some types of stroke may cause people to experience lightheadedness or dizziness, according to the American Stroke Association. Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke late last year on the campaign trail, was treated overnight Wednesday (Feb. 8) at a Washington, D.C., hospital after feeling lightheaded. According to a statement from his office, initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke.
MedicalXpress
Harmful effects of long-term alcohol use documented in blood protein snapshot
Biochemist Jon Jacobs has analyzed the blood of patients with diseases and conditions such as Ebola, cancer, tuberculosis, hepatitis, diabetes, Lyme disease, brain injury and influenza. But never has he seen blood chemistry gone so awry as when he and colleagues took an in-depth look at the protein activity in...
MedicalXpress
Single-dose treatment reduces COVID-19 hospitalization risk by half for high-risk patients in phase 3 trial
A single-dose of the antiviral drug peginterferon lambda reduced by half the risk of hospitalization or a visit to the Emergency Department due to COVID-19, according to a study published today in the New England Journal of Medicine. The multi-center phase 3 TOGETHER clinical trial—designed to test a new therapy...
MedicalXpress
Trigger for world's most common liver disease identified
University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have discovered a key trigger for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a mysterious condition that causes fat to build up in the liver for no clear reason. The new insights help explain the condition in younger people and could lead to the first treatment for the most common liver disease in the world.
MedicalXpress
HIV trial shows viral suppression is not achieved through increased case management alone
Viral suppression of HIV by antiretroviral medications helps slow transmission of the disease and keep individuals living with it healthy, at times making viral loads so low they are undetectable even on blood tests. Sixty-five percent of people diagnosed with HIV in the U.S. were virally suppressed as of 2020.
MedicalXpress
Dry scooping: A risky dietary practice common among adolescents and young adults
A new study, published in the journal Eating Behaviors, has found that over 1 in 5 adolescent boys and young adult men have engaged in "dry scooping," a novel dietary phenomenon described as ingesting pre-workout powders without a liquid (i.e., the entire scoop in one shot without mixing with water as intended).
MedicalXpress
Study confirms pancreatic cancer rates rising faster in women than men
In a large-scale nationwide study, investigators from Cedars-Sinai Cancer have confirmed that rates of pancreatic cancer are rising—and are rising faster among younger women, particularly Black women, than among men of the same age. Their work was published today in the peer-reviewed journal Gastroenterology. "We can tell that the...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: No increased risks of adverse events found for vaccinated people
COVID-19 vaccines did not cause an increased risk of adverse events such as heart attack, stroke, cardiac arrest, myocarditis, pericarditis, and deep vein thrombosis. This was revealed by a study published in the journal Vaccines. The study was coordinated by Lamberto Manzoli, a medical epidemiologist and professor at the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences of the University of Bologna.
MedicalXpress
Single-dose antibiotic can prevent maternal sepsis and death
A single oral dose of the antibiotic azithromycin can reduce the risk of postpartum sepsis and death among women who deliver vaginally by one-third, according to a large multi-country clinical trial, called A-PLUS. Only 1.6% of women in the study who received azithromycin during labor developed sepsis or died within six weeks after delivery, compared to 2.4% of those who received placebo. Azithromycin did not reduce the risk of stillbirth, newborn sepsis or newborn death.
MedicalXpress
Extracts from two wild plants inhibit COVID-19 virus, study finds
Two common wild plants contain extracts that inhibit the ability of the virus that causes COVID-19 to infect living cells, an Emory University study finds. Scientific Reports published the results—the first major screening of botanical extracts to search for potency against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In laboratory dish tests, extracts...
MedicalXpress
Study finds that salt cuts off the energy supply to immune regulators
Eating too much salt, which is common in many Western societies, is not only bad for our blood pressure and cardiovascular system—it could also adversely impact the immune system. An international research team, coordinated by scientists at the VIB Center for Inflammation Research and Hasselt University in Belgium as...
MedicalXpress
Scientists create fentanyl vaccine to combat opioid epidemic
To combat the fentanyl epidemic in the United States, researchers at the University of Houston have created a fentanyl vaccine that could help prevent overdoses. They aim to test the vaccine in a human trial within the next year. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug that kills hundreds of Texans...
MedicalXpress
Premature deaths from treatable diseases may be linked to lack of primary health care, study finds
A new study on premature deaths in Aotearoa New Zealand has found a significant number of people who died from diseases that can be successfully treated had not been enrolled with a primary health care (PHC) provider. The study analyzed data on the deaths of people aged under 75 in...
MedicalXpress
AI finds twisting of eye vessels could cause high blood pressure and heart disease
Research led by scientists at St George's, University of London, has discovered 119 areas in the genome that help to determine the size and shape of blood vessels at the back of the eye, and that an increase in "twisting" of the arteries could cause high blood pressure and heart disease. The study is published in PLOS Genetics.
Comments / 0