Microsoft has AI fever, and apparently the only treatment is sticking its large language model, ChatGPT-like chatbot into practically every end-user program it has going. According to a Friday report from The Verge citing unnamed sources with knowledge of Microsoft’s plans, the Redmond, Washington company is getting close to sharing more about its plans to integrate its OpenAI tech into Office apps. This apparently includes Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook, just to name a few. We may even see a demo of this AI in action, though with how quickly the tech giant has been in bringing its AI-powered search to the public, it might not be long now.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO