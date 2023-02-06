Read full article on original website
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Ukrainian troops equipped with devastating HIMARS are waiting for US targeting data before firing on Russian forces, officials say
One official told The Washington Post that Kyiv identifies targets and requests US coordinates. If the US doesn't provide them, Ukraine won't fire.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Top Android Phones From China Are Packed With Spyware, Research Finds
New research suggests that users of top-of-the-line Android devices sold in China are getting their personal data pilfered left, right and center, according to new research. The collection, which is happening without notification or consent, could easily lead to the persistent tracking of users and the easy unmasking of their identities.
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
Elon Musk Seems to Think His Own Employees Are Shadowbanning Him
Elon Musk loves Twitter so much, he spent $44 billion buying it. But now, under the billionaire’s leadership, the site isn’t doing so hot. Between layoffs and quasi-voluntary departures, Twitter has lost more than an estimated three-quarters of the staff it once had. This week, Musk brought the...
Secret Russian Satellite Breaks Apart for Second Time, Spawning Debris Cloud
A mysterious Russian satellite that launched to space in 2014 has experienced its second breakup event. The cause of Kosmos-2499’s demise is unknown, and we may never find out the truth, given the satellite’s veiled and suspicious history. The U.S. Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron confirmed the...
Australia to Rip Out 900 Chinese-Made Security Cameras From Government Buildings
The Australian Defense Department will rip out more than 900 Chinese-made security devices from government buildings over fears they could enable spying by China. Australian officials announced the move after a six-month audit revealed the flabbergasting number cameras, access control systems, and intercoms made by the Chinese companies Hikvision and Dahua in government buildings earlier this week. Before the audit, the country’s Home Affairs Department couldn’t determine how many surveillance devices were in government buildings, according to opposition cybersecurity spokesman Sen. James Paterson.
Shareholders Sue Shell, Saying It's Too Obsessed With Fossil Fuels
U.K.-based environmental law firm ClientEarth is suing Shell’s 11-member board, saying they are failing to properly manage the business risks associated with climate change. The lawsuit, filed in England’s high court, claims that the company’s current climate strategy is inadequate, which puts Shell at a financial risk as the world works to move away from fossil fuels, The Guardian reported.
Netflix Begins the Password Sharing Crackdown
For the past year, Netflix has remained incredibly cagey about how its password sharing restrictions will shape out in the coming months. Now, new restrictions on accounts in several worldwide markets might offer a small fraction of a squinting glimpse into how the company plans to stop users from sharing a password with friends and family.
How Big Tech Rewrote the Nation’s First Cell Phone Repair Law
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This article was copublished with The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates how powerful institutions are using technology to change our society. Sign up for its newsletters here. New York state took a historic step...
Elon Musk's Neuralink May Have Transported Dangerous Primate Pathogens Illegally
Neuralink is facing new allegations of malpractice from animal rights advocacy group, Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM). The organization claims that the Elon Musk-owned biotech company improperly and illegally transported hazardous materials, potentially contaminated with dangerous primate pathogens, according to documents obtained through a public records request, and as first reported on by Reuters.
Microsoft Has Plans to Shove Its Bing AI Into Word, PowerPoint, and More
Microsoft has AI fever, and apparently the only treatment is sticking its large language model, ChatGPT-like chatbot into practically every end-user program it has going. According to a Friday report from The Verge citing unnamed sources with knowledge of Microsoft’s plans, the Redmond, Washington company is getting close to sharing more about its plans to integrate its OpenAI tech into Office apps. This apparently includes Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook, just to name a few. We may even see a demo of this AI in action, though with how quickly the tech giant has been in bringing its AI-powered search to the public, it might not be long now.
Google Shows Off AI Advancements, in Search Results and Beyond
Google plans to begin including AI-generated text answers to search queries in the coming months. The announcement came at the company’s (kind of slapdash) live event in Paris on Wednesday, along with numerous other updates to Search, Maps, and more. Earlier this week, Google introduced Bard, its AI chatbot...
Google Bungles AI Reveal With Incorrect Webb Telescope Facts
Disclaimer: This GIF contains two truths and a lie (highlighted for your convenience). Gif: Google / Gizmodo. Google announced its much-hyped AI-powered chatbot this week as part of a rapidly intensifying AI arms race between tech heavy-hitters. The tool is the company’s response to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s swift maneuvering to incorporate that large language tool into its Bing search engine. But there’s one big problem already: Google’s Bard is spinning tall tales.
The EU Says Twitter Didn't Complete Its Homework Assignment
EU officials are singling out Twitter today after the company’s report on the role of disinformation on its platform fell short of competitors like Google and Meta. Twitter now has until July to submit an updated report to the EU. The EU has officially unveiled the Transparency Centre, which...
Second 'High-Altitude Object' Shot Down by U.S. Military in Less Than a Week
White House officials have confirmed that the U.S. military shot down a “high-altitude object” over Alaska on Friday. The aircraft is the second that the Department of Defense has targeted in recent days, after an alleged Chinese spy balloon was brought down on Saturday. In an afternoon press...
