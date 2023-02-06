ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggest US city to drop vaccine mandate for city workers after more than 1,700 fired

By Ivan Pereira
ABC News
 2 days ago

New York City workers will no longer need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to be employed by the city, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday.

The mayor said the vaccine mandate for city employees will end Friday, nearly 15 months after his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, implemented the policy, during a vote by the city's Department of Health. Adams said 96% of the city workforce has received both shots so the mandate for current and prospective employees served its purpose.

"This is the right moment for this decision," Adams said in a statement.

Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks at a meeting in New York, Sept. 20, 2022.

By comparison, 90% of New York City residents over 18 have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series as of Monday, according to data from the city's Health Department .

Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: People protest against the New York City COVID-19 vaccine mandate outside Gracie Mansion in New York on Oct. 28, 2021.

De Blasio issued the mandate on Oct. 29, 2021, and was met with protests and criticism from some employees from various city agencies, including the fire department, police department and department of education.

Roughly 84% of the city's roughly 331,000 workforce was fully vaccinated when the mayor announced the mandate, according to city data.

AVC News - PHOTO: Vaccine Rates Among New York City Public Employees

Despite those protests, the number of vaccinated city employees rose between de Blasio's announcement earlier in October and the deadline, with 83% of all city employees reporting they were fully vaccinated before the deadline, city data showed. By Nov. 1, the first full weekday after the mandate went into effect, 90% of the city's workforce was fully vaccinated, the data showed.

Those who weren't granted a religious or medical exemption were placed on unpaid leave and some later were terminated.

The Health Department said 1,780 city employees were fired for not complying with the mandate. The agency said those former employees won't automatically return to their previous positions but "will be able to apply for positions with their former agencies through existing city rules and regulations and hiring processes."

Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images - PHOTO: A COVID-19 J&J vaccine and a vaccination record card.

Adams urged residents to get their vaccine shots and boosters if they haven't done so.

Since the vaccines were made available to the public two years ago, the weekly hospitalization rate of COVID-19 cases among 100,000 unvaccinated New Yorkers was 36.84 compared to 6.82 among 100,000 boosted New Yorkers, Health Department data showed.

Comments / 42

Braden Albright
2d ago

The mandate never made sense BECAUSE IF YOU GET THS SHOTS YOU STILL CATCH COVID 😂🤣. Mandate should have lasted 2 days if real "science" was followed

Reply
36
Andrea Holquin
2d ago

There should be a class action lawsuit against each state that set the mandate. So many people not only lost Jobs and careers. They lost homes and freedoms. I never thought I'd see in America the CDC and WEF have more control over the people and their constitutional and personal medical rights canceled. So many people turned on each other. It has just been awful!

Reply(1)
27
Redwolf74
2d ago

Should never have been a thing, now hire back everyone you fired

Reply(4)
23
 

