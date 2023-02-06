ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratogian

SAIL announces new executive director

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) recently announced the appointment of Tyler Whitney as its new executive director. Marti Burnley, the current director, is retiring. Whitney, a local resident who knows and loves the community, has been employed at SAIL for the past three years as deputy...
QUEENSBURY, NY
Saratogian

Entertainment calendar

Please email entertainment listings to entertainment518@digitalfirstmedia.com. CAFFE LENA: 47 Phila St., Saratoga Springs. Ryan Montbleau, 7 p.m. caffelena.org. NO FUN: 275 River St., Troy. Klaxon, Male Patterns, 8 p.m. nofuntroy.com. COHOES MUSIC HALL: 58 Remsen St., Cohoes. [Title of Show], 8 p.m. www.thecohoesmusichall.org. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. HOME MADE THEATER:...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Saratogian

New Malta business appeals to music-lovers

MALTA, N.Y. — Area music-lovers have a new place to shop with the opening of Spa City Music. The new business, located at 2639 Rt. 9 in Malta next to Nanola, opened its doors in late January with thousands of vinyl records to browse, along with turntables, home audio equipment, guitars, keyboards, jukeboxes and more.
MALTA, NY

