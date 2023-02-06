MALTA, N.Y. — Area music-lovers have a new place to shop with the opening of Spa City Music. The new business, located at 2639 Rt. 9 in Malta next to Nanola, opened its doors in late January with thousands of vinyl records to browse, along with turntables, home audio equipment, guitars, keyboards, jukeboxes and more.

