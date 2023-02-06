Web3 denotes a relatively abstract concept, and it also refers to a grand infrastructure, which we can divide into the following levels:. The blockchain network layer is arguably the cornerstone of Web3, composed of the most well-known blockchain networks like Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, etc. It is known that the birth of Ethereum has allowed decentralized finance (DeFi) to develop by leaps and bounds. But meanwhile, it has long been stipulated in the planning of Ethereum to build a “World Computer," which means seeking solutions to the storage problem. Although the concept of “Storage” space appeared in the early technical definition of Ethereum, the high gas cost and low efficiency accompanying storage functions determined that Ethereum cannot store too much data. In reality, no other blockchain had perfectly solved the storage problem on top of Ethereum. Thus, the storage-oriented blockchain networks thrived, with premium projects such as Arweave and Filecoin. Filecoin is almost an exception — with advantageous storage solutions, it created the Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM), aiming to add a layer 1. Such a great leap has allowed Filecoin to evolve from a storage-oriented network to a competitor in the public chain racetrack. FVM allows Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) developers to deploy smart contract instances to FVM with familiar Ethereum tools out-of-the-box, which means that many applications written in solidity can easily transition to using FVM. At this point, Filecoin’s hybrid architecture of storage and compute programmability is visible.

