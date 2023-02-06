Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin says no chance ETH is classed as security
Ethereum co-founder and crypto entrepreneur Joseph Lubin is confident that Ether (ETH) won’t be classified as a security in the United States. Cointelegraph spoke with Lubin, Ethereum co-founder and founder of blockchain tech firm ConsenSys, in Tel Aviv at the Web3 event, Building Blocks 23. Asked if ETH could...
CoinTelegraph
German DekaBank plans to launch tokenization platform by 2024
105-year-old German bank DekaBank is planning to launch a blockchain-based tokenization platform in collaboration with the digital asset firm Metaco. DekaBank targets the release of its blockchain platform sometime in 2024, while the infrastructure is expected to be ready in 2023, DekaBank’s digital asset custody executive Andreas Sack told Cointelegraph.
CoinTelegraph
DEX aggregators making DeFi accessible to CEX fans
The sudden collapse of what was once the second-largest crypto exchange in the world has accelerated the migration from centralized exchanges (CEXs) to decentralized exchanges (DEXs). The now-bankrupt FTX still owes the equivalent of billions of dollars to users across the globe, and this is not the only instance of traders losing their funds with CEXs. The benefits of self-custody wallets and the use of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications have become more evident.
CoinTelegraph
Fed governor Waller says crypto ecosystem has distinct parts with varying potential
The parts that make up the cryptocurrency ecosystem are not all equal, United States Federal Reserve Board governor Christopher Waller told a conference audience on Feb. 10. He had clear preferences among the three elements of the ecosystem that he identified. Waller was hosted by the Global Interdependence Center at...
CoinTelegraph
Web3 software architecture design — The solution based on Sinso infrastructure
Web3 denotes a relatively abstract concept, and it also refers to a grand infrastructure, which we can divide into the following levels:. The blockchain network layer is arguably the cornerstone of Web3, composed of the most well-known blockchain networks like Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, etc. It is known that the birth of Ethereum has allowed decentralized finance (DeFi) to develop by leaps and bounds. But meanwhile, it has long been stipulated in the planning of Ethereum to build a “World Computer," which means seeking solutions to the storage problem. Although the concept of “Storage” space appeared in the early technical definition of Ethereum, the high gas cost and low efficiency accompanying storage functions determined that Ethereum cannot store too much data. In reality, no other blockchain had perfectly solved the storage problem on top of Ethereum. Thus, the storage-oriented blockchain networks thrived, with premium projects such as Arweave and Filecoin. Filecoin is almost an exception — with advantageous storage solutions, it created the Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM), aiming to add a layer 1. Such a great leap has allowed Filecoin to evolve from a storage-oriented network to a competitor in the public chain racetrack. FVM allows Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) developers to deploy smart contract instances to FVM with familiar Ethereum tools out-of-the-box, which means that many applications written in solidity can easily transition to using FVM. At this point, Filecoin’s hybrid architecture of storage and compute programmability is visible.
CoinTelegraph
Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms
United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
CoinTelegraph
Proposed Israeli law to classify crypto as securities will hurt the industry, says crypto exec
Proposed laws in Israel that would see cryptocurrencies classified as securities would cause huge damage to the local crypto industry, according to the chief of an Israeli crypto service provider. Cointelegraph Magazine editor Andrew Fenton spoke with Ilan Sterk, the CEO of Altshuler Shaham Horizon. The Tel Aviv-based firm provides...
CoinTelegraph
The war among blockchains should stop to speed up adoption
We all remember what the 2008 subprime mortgage debacle was like. The situation was so destructive and almost brought down the global banking system that words like subprime mortgages, credit default swaps and collateralized debt obligations — which are normally part of investment banker’s jargon — became part of the general vocabulary.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum NFT collections lost nearly 60% of their market cap in 2022: Report
A survey of 81 nonfungible token (NFT) collections on the Ethereum blockchain showed a sharp overall loss in market capitalization in 2022, according to a report from DappRadar released Feb. 9. Losses were not evenly distributed, however. The Ethereum NFT market was worth $9.3 billion at the beginning of 2022,...
CoinTelegraph
Chiliz launches layer-1 blockchain to expand fan token ecosystem
Five years from its inception, fan token platform Chiliz has launched its own layer-1 Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible blockchain ecosystem to support its growth. Chiliz’s fan token ecosystem has long been powered by Ethereum-based ERC-20 tokens, but the validation of the Chiliz 2.0 blockchain genesis block sees the ecosystem shift to its own layer 1.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum price risks 20% correction amid SEC’s crackdown on crypto staking
Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), saw its worst daily performance of the year as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stopped Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange, from offering crypto staking services. On Feb. 9, Kraken agreed to pay $30 million to settle the SEC’s allegation that it broke...
CoinTelegraph
LocalBitcoins closes down P2P crypto exchange service
Finland-based peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency platform LocalBitcoins is shutting down operations after serving its customers for more than 10 years. LocalBitcoins officially announced the termination of services on Feb. 9, citing the tough market conditions of the ongoing cryptocurrency winter. “Regardless of our efforts to overcome challenges and turn our trade...
CoinTelegraph
Kraken reaches $30M settlement with SEC over staking as IRS seeks user information
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has reached an agreement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to stop offering staking services or programs to U.S. clients. In a Feb. 9 announcement, the SEC said it had charged Kraken with “failing to register the offer and sale of their crypto asset staking-as-a-service...
CoinTelegraph
Shopify launches suite of blockchain commerce tools for merchants
Crypto-friendly e-commerce giant Shopify has launched a suite of blockchain commerce tools to enhance the user experience of their Web3-focused stores hosted by the platform. Announcing the move via Twitter on Feb. 9, Shopify blockchain team designer @ryancreatescopy noted, “we’ve launched some fresh tools to help you buidl tokengating apps for Shopify merchants.”
CoinTelegraph
Bit2Me and Mastercard launch debit card with crypto cashback
The merger of Web2 and Web3 tools continues as crypto-backed debit cards become more mainstream. In an announcement on Feb. 10, Bit2Me, the largest Spanish cryptocurrency exchange, revealed its new cashback debit card in partnership with Mastercard. The original Bit2Me card works for its users via the Mastercard network that...
CoinTelegraph
Uniswap’s BNB deployment should use multiple bridges, claims LIFI CEO
As Uniswap DAO’s vote to deploy to BNB Chain continues, LIFI CEO Phillip Zentner argued in a Feb. 6 forum post that the current proposal is flawed. According to Zentner, the plan to use Wormhole as the sole governance bridge for Uniswap should be abandoned. Instead, he claimed that Uniswap researchers should work on a standardized system for using multiple bridges to handle governance decisions.
CoinTelegraph
Why are artificial intelligence tokens going parabolic? Watch Market Talks live
In this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Average Joe’s Crypto, a research analyst and writer. He authors his own blog, which focuses on all things crypto, Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi). Without wasting any time, we jump straight into why artificial intelligence (AI) tokens have been...
CoinTelegraph
India in ‘no hurry’ for CBDC as digital rupee pilot onboards 50K users
The Indian government doesn’t want to rush its central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot despite joining the CBDC race just a few months ago. India’s recently launched CBDC pilot has amassed 50,000 users and 5,000 merchants since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched the digital rupee pilot last year, local news agency The Economic Times reported on Feb. 8.
CoinTelegraph
3AC and CoinFLEX launch website, waitlist for crypto claims exchange
A crypto exchange project initially proposed by 3AC and Coinflex has now launched an official website and waitlist as of Feb. 9. Called “Open Exchange (OPNX)”, the new project alleges that it will be “the world's first public marketplace for crypto claims trading and derivatives,” according to a tweet from the project’s official Twitter account.
CoinTelegraph
Kazakhstan to mandate 75% revenue sale from crypto mining for tax purposes
Kazakhstan, one of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) mining hubs in the world, announced plans to introduce new crypto regulations aimed at reducing tax fraud and unlawful business operations. A new law signed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Feb. 6 reinstated the nation’s stand against the unlawful mining operations and...
Comments / 0