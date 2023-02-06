ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pisgah Forest, NC

‘Fell to my knees’: North Carolina woman plans to take care of family, start business with $2 million lottery win

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fE5ND_0keIpCTq00

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (WGHP) — Melba Avery, of Pisgah Forest, won $2 million off a $20 scratch-off she bought at a convenience store, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’ll be able to live comfortably,” Avery said. “And I can take care of my family.”

‘Such a blessing’: North Carolina woman plans to pay bills, buy car with $200,000 lottery win

Avery, a U.S. Forest Service cafeteria supervisor, bought her $20 Premier Cash ticket from One Stop 3 on Hendersonville Highway in Pisgah Forest.

“When I saw how much I won, I immediately fell to my knees,” Avery said. “The lady at the register told me I had to claim at an office.”

When Avery claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters, she had the choice of receiving the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

She chose the $1.2 million lump sum. After required federal and state withholdings, she took home $855,006.

“I can get the car of my dreams,” Avery said. “Maybe I’ll get an Infiniti or an Escalade in cream or black.”

Avery plans to seek professional financial advice to help manage her winnings.

North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket

In addition to trading in her car, she plans to help her church and eventually start a landscaping or courier business.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Inflation continues to make its way across America, increasing the prices of almost every household need for Americans, and entertainment at the North Carolina zoo is no exception. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Zoo Council passed a motion to increase the price of admission. “We know we are a zoo for […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

Scotland County woman wins $150,000 lottery prize

A Scotland County woman can now pay for nursing school after winning in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Sarah Wilkerson of Laurinburg won the $150,000 grand prize of the final Holiday Spectacular second-chance drawing on February 8. Players got a second chance with their holiday scratch-off tickets by scanning them...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Local man claims big lottery prize

RALEIGH — Who knows how and why Lady Luck chooses to act as she does, but a local man who won a $132,313 Cash 5 lottery jackpot believes it was just a matter of the stars being aligned. Gary Shelton II of Mount Airy had visited Mayberry Mart to...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman’s lucky day came when she won $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket. Vaughn bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. She matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million. [Ticket purchased...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student

A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

'Stars Are Aligning' For North Carolina Man Who Scored Big Lottery Jackpot

The stars aligning for one lucky man in North Carolina who used the money he had left over from buying one lottery ticket to score an even bigger jackpot. Gary Shelton II, of Mount Airy, recently stopped by the Mayberry Mart on East Pine Street to pick up a Powerball ticket, but while he was there he decided to also buy a Cash 5 ticket with extra dollar he had left over, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
PennLive.com

Chick-fil-A will test a new sandwich and it’s not chicken

The brand that used two cows to encourage customers to “Eat Mor Chikin” is testing a new sandwich that is not chicken. The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will be offered starting Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in three markets - Denver, Colorado; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro-Triad region in North Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
102K+
Followers
23K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy