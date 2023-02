The city of Suwanee is hosting a blood drive on Friday.

Anyone interested in donating can register through the American Red Cross website, and search for Suwanee’s dates by using the sponsor code, “COS.” Participants will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

The event will be held at Suwanee City Hall, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

