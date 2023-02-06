Read full article on original website
Rupert Grint Finally Found His Post-Potter Niche: M. Night Shyamalan Star
I can’t imagine being a successful actor. Okay, a lot of that comes from the fact that I cannot, in fact, act, but the idea of being a celebrity fills me with dread. I’m one of those people that would prefer my fortune without fame, thank you very much.
Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source
There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Mysterious Hat Man blamed for spike in deaths across the globe
The mysterious figure known as the Hat Man has been a source of intrigue and speculation for many years. Described as a tall, dark figure wearing a wide-brimmed hat and long coat, the Hat Man is typically seen in near-sleep or sleep paralysis states. People who report encountering the figure in this state describe it as a shadowy, amorphous shape that can take on different forms, such as a person, an animal, or a machine. While some people believe the Hat Man is real and not just a hallucination caused by sleep paralysis, others are convinced that he is nothing more than a figment of our imagination. Whatever his origin, the Hat Man remains a fascinating mystery.
Young Couple Fell 800 Feet to Their Death in Selfie-Related Death at Yosemite
Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, plummeted 800 feet to their death in October 2018 all for the sake of the ultimate selfie. The tragedy occurred at Yosemite National Park in California where the bodies were found below Taft Point, a scenic overlook that has no protective railings.
Getting home from work to find heated pajamas on space heater and babies fed is good enough valentine gift for me.
I used to work in the evenings until midnight when my husband and I were raising our young boys. On winter days when it was freezing cold, I would start my car and give it a few minutes to warm up. I would then drive home comfortably in a cozy car wishing I would drive inside the house with it. If only... The freezing weather outside especially between our house and the parking lot was a big turn off for me. I made sure I spent the least amount of time getting inside the house by zooming out of the car and getting inside the house in less than 10 seconds. Thanks God I never tripped. The cold weather outside was intolerable especially on those wee hours of the night. Sometimes my husband would wait for me and other times he would be in his ninth dream smiling in his sleep for finally being able to relax after a hectic evening with the boys.
‘Abbott Elementary’ Finally Dropped a Romantic Bombshell in Its Valentine’s Day Episode
Abbott Elementary returned from winter hiatus Wednesday night to drop one of the biggest episodes of the season so far. It’s Valentine’s Day in the Abbott world, and love is finally in the air between—you guessed it—Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams). Fun fact: The episode is Season 2, Episode 14. Get it? Like the date of Valentine’s Day, 2/14.
Britney Spears: I’m on Prozac and ‘Extremely Boring’
Britney Spears is responding to unverified reports that she is having a mental health meltdown by revealing on Instagram that she takes Prozac for depression but is otherwise “an extremely boring person.”. Brit’s pushback post—her second in 24 hours—follows a claim by TMZ on Thursday that her manager and...
‘At Midnight’ Flubs Both a Classic Rom-Com Setup and a Rising Star
Paramount is capitalizing on its Top Gun: Maverick celeb power. No, we’re not talking about rom-com alum Glen Powell. This time, the scene-stealing Monica Barbaro tries her hand at the genre in the new Paramount+ feel-good movie At Midnight. But the capitalizing goes too far in this case, in a movie about movie stars—as electric as Barbaro may be, a tired script dampens the shine of this rising star’s breakout flick.
‘Fast X’ Trailer Teases ‘End of the Road’ for 23-Year Franchise
Super Bowl Sunday is a time to reunite with the fam, enjoy the game, and eat some snacks—so what better way to celebrate it than with one of the most famous cinematic families of all time? That’s right, the Fast & the Furious franchise is coming back. In...
‘You’ Season 4 Spins Joe Goldberg’s Worst Nightmare Into TV Gold
Joe Goldberg seems to be living the dream at the start of You Season 4. Now that he’s murdered his wife, faked his own death, and left his son with a friend (Season 3 was intense!), Penn Badgley’s charming stalker character has made his way to London and goes by the name “Jonathan Moore.” Sadly for him and happily for viewers, however, Joe’s past soon comes back to haunt him in the form of a blackmailing stalker. As a control freak, this might just be Joe’s biggest nightmare–which is what makes it so fun to watch.
No One Has Made Death More Hilarious Than Marc Maron
Marc Maron is not the first comedian to mine laughs from the darkest moment of his life. But he’s now done it better than just about anybody else. It’s been more than a decade since Tig Notaro walked on stage at the Largo theater in Los Angeles and revealed to fans that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after the death of her mother—an impromptu set she later adapted into the concert recording Live. A few years later, Patton Oswalt emerged from despair and found a way to joke about the sudden death of his wife, crime writer Michelle McNamara, in a special he called Annihilation.
William ‘Gobsmacked’ That Harry Revealed All About Nazi Costume in Memoir
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship is “utterly fucked,” a friend of William’s has told The Daily Beast, citing Harry’s decision to reveal in his book that William and Kate encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party almost 20 years ago as a sign of the extent of the rift.
