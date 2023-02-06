Read full article on original website
School Bus, Car Collide At Jersey Shore Intersection
A driver suffered minor injuries after colliding with a school bus on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. No one on the bus — headed to Marlboro High School — was hurt in the Friday, Feb. 10 crash, Howell police said. The collision occurred at 7:36 a.m. at the...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Patient Extricated From Vehicle Following Fiery Accident in Lakewood [PHOTOS]
A patient has been extricated from a vehicle following a two-vehicle accident on New Hampshire Ave. in Lakewood this morning. A vehicle was reportedly on fire when emergency personnel arrived to the scene shortly before 7:00 AM at the intersection of New Hampshire Ave. and Locust Street. The area is...
Driver killed when vehicle runs off N.J. road, hits utility pole, cops say
A Gloucester County man died in a one-vehicle crash Jan. 28 in Wenonah. Daniel E. Weber, 52, of Sewell was driving south on North Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the road at a curve and hit a utility pole near West Buttonwood Street, according to Mantua Township Police Chief Darren E. White.
Driver killed after car veers off N.J. road, hits tree, police say
A Vineland man was killed Saturday when his car ran off a roadway and struck a tree in Cumberland County, police said. Dillon Nash, 29, was driving west on Route 548/ Weatherby Road in Maurice River shortly before 4 a.m. when his car left the road near Franckles Lane, according to a State Police spokesman.
Investigation underway in Howell, NJ after school bus and motor vehicle collide Friday morning
HOWELL – An investigation is underway in Howell Township after a school bus and motor vehicle collided on Friday morning near the intersection of Georgia Tavern Road and West Farms Road. Police said that they received a call around 7:30 a.m. about the crash involving a Presidential school bus...
Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into Ocean County Home
MANCHESTER – A Toms River man has been arrested after crashing into a mailbox, utility pole and house as the result of being intoxicated, police said. The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. earlier today in the area of Route 571, near the border of Jackson Township. According to police,...
Estranged husband arrested in New Jersey kindergarten teacher's death; another man sought
Police have arrested the estranged husband of a kindergarten teacher found dead and they have announced they are still looking for another suspect.
Barnegat Police Investigate Another Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft Overnight
BARNEGAT, NJ - Barnegat Township Police Officers investigated an incident of an attempted motor vehicle theft overnight. Police stated that the key fobs of the vehicle were left inside, which allows the vehicle to be an easy target. At the time of the attempted theft, the homeowner observed the suspects and interrupted their attempt to steal the vehicle. "As we have previously mentioned, incidents of reported motor vehicle thefts have increased statewide," Barnegat police shared. "The increase within Ocean County is partially due to would-be offenders from outside of our community seeking out high-end vehicles that are left unlocked with the key fob inside." There have also been incidents where vehicles were left unlocked, and the would-be offender attempted to enter a victim’s home either by finding an unlocked door, window, or through the garage by activating the garage door opener to locate the keys of the vehicle. These incidents usually occur during the overnight hours but have also occurred during the daytime, police shared. "We cannot stress this enough - keep your car doors locked. Do not create an easy opportunity for those committing these crimes." Barnegat Police concluded.
It’s open season for car thieves in Lakewood, NJ — dramatic rise in crime
A half dozen vehicles were vandalized and three stolen in two neighborhoods early Tuesday morning as a sharp upward trend in the number of stolen vehicles in Lakewood continues. Police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the window of a vehicle on Tova Drive was smashed and several items were stolen. The...
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Dies in Crash With Truck Along Road Separating Bucks, Montgomery Counties
A 19-year-old man died in a crash with a truck along the busy road that divides Bucks and Montgomery counties early Tuesday morning. The wreck just after 5 a.m. closed all lanes of County Line Road near South Norristown Road in the Warminster area into the early afternoon, Horsham Township police said.
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old
Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
Holmdel family searches for pets missing after fire
Duke the German shepherd went missing after a fire on Holland Road on Feb. 3.
Crash With Injuries Reported On I-287 Central Jersey
There was a crash with injuries reported on Interstate 287 in Central Jersey.The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 on I-287 northbound north of Exit 2 (Route 27) in Edison Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.Two right lanes were closed, 511nj…
Driver killed when vehicles collide at N.J. intersection
A motorist was killed and another seriously injured when two vehicles collided at a Salem County intersection last week. Daniel Lehner, 57, of Newfield, was driving a van west on Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 2 when the vehicle collided with an SUV traveling north on Route 646/Pointers Auburn Road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed
Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
Parents' Nightmare: Body Of Missing Son, 21, Found At Foot Of Palisades After They Trace Phone
The parents of a missing 21-year-old Somerset County man tracked his cellphone to the Palisades overlooking the Hudson River, where they found his backpack -- and responders eventually recovered his body, authorities said. The concerned Franklin Township parents called Palisades Interstate Parkway police on Saturday, Feb. 4, and told them...
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Arrest made in the death of a 'beloved' New Jersey kindergarten teacher found buried in a shallow grave, prosecutors say
An arrest has been made in the death of a New Jersey kindergarten teacher found buried in a shallow grave, and a warrant has been issued for a second person in connection with her death, prosecutors said Friday.
Time to Shred! Here are times and dates for Ocean County, NJ 2023 shredding program
🔵 Ocean County Commissioners announce times and dates for shredding program. 🔵 There are multiple days and times to dispose of old and confidential documents in Ocean County. 🔵 There will be items you can and can't dispose of in Ocean County at shredding sites. If you're...
Amazing South Jersey Woman is NJ’s Oldest Person at 107
Lucia DeClerck says the secret to a long life is eating nine gin-soaked raisins a day. She should know, she recently celebrated her 107th birthday. The South Jersey woman is thought to be the oldest resident of New Jersey. Jersey Shore Online caught up with DeClerck's 87-year-old son and 57-year-old...
