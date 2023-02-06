BARNEGAT, NJ - Barnegat Township Police Officers investigated an incident of an attempted motor vehicle theft overnight. Police stated that the key fobs of the vehicle were left inside, which allows the vehicle to be an easy target. At the time of the attempted theft, the homeowner observed the suspects and interrupted their attempt to steal the vehicle. "As we have previously mentioned, incidents of reported motor vehicle thefts have increased statewide," Barnegat police shared. "The increase within Ocean County is partially due to would-be offenders from outside of our community seeking out high-end vehicles that are left unlocked with the key fob inside." There have also been incidents where vehicles were left unlocked, and the would-be offender attempted to enter a victim’s home either by finding an unlocked door, window, or through the garage by activating the garage door opener to locate the keys of the vehicle. These incidents usually occur during the overnight hours but have also occurred during the daytime, police shared. "We cannot stress this enough - keep your car doors locked. Do not create an easy opportunity for those committing these crimes." Barnegat Police concluded.

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO