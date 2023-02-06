ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Barnegat Police Investigate Another Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft Overnight

BARNEGAT, NJ - Barnegat Township Police Officers investigated an incident of an attempted motor vehicle theft overnight. Police stated that the key fobs of the vehicle were left inside, which allows the vehicle to be an easy target. At the time of the attempted theft, the homeowner observed the suspects and interrupted their attempt to steal the vehicle.  "As we have previously mentioned, incidents of reported motor vehicle thefts have increased statewide," Barnegat police shared. "The increase within Ocean County is partially due to would-be offenders from outside of our community seeking out high-end vehicles that are left unlocked with the key fob inside." There have also been incidents where vehicles were left unlocked, and the would-be offender attempted to enter a victim’s home either by finding an unlocked door, window, or through the garage by activating the garage door opener to locate the keys of the vehicle. These incidents usually occur during the overnight hours but have also occurred during the daytime, police shared. "We cannot stress this enough - keep your car doors locked. Do not create an easy opportunity for those committing these crimes." Barnegat Police concluded. 
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old

Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported On I-287 Central Jersey

There was a crash with injuries reported on Interstate 287 in Central Jersey.The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 on I-287 northbound north of Exit 2 (Route 27) in Edison Township,  according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.Two right lanes were closed, 511nj…
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed when vehicles collide at N.J. intersection

A motorist was killed and another seriously injured when two vehicles collided at a Salem County intersection last week. Daniel Lehner, 57, of Newfield, was driving a van west on Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 2 when the vehicle collided with an SUV traveling north on Route 646/Pointers Auburn Road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
