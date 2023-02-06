ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Now

6 suspects arrested in KCSO, probation department warrant sweep

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced that Friday around 8 a.m., deputies and probation officers conducted a warrant sweep, arresting six suspects in Buttonwillow, Wasco and Shafter on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges. The following suspects were arrested:. Javier Palpa, 39 of Shafter, was arrested...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

3 inmates have died in Kern County Sheriff’s Office custody this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released information about three separate inmate deaths this year at Kern County jail facilities, according to KCSO’s transparency website. KCSO has released few details on the deaths of a 24-year-old inmate and two other inmates, both 42 years of age, who died while in custody. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Human skeletal remains found under Chester Avenue bridge

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Human skeletal remains were found under the Chester Avenue bridge Wednesday night. Bakersfield police said on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, officers were called to the riverbed near the 4200 block of Chester Avenue regarding a report of located human skeletal remains. Police said officers found...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man hospitalized following Shafter shooting, suspect in custody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was hospitalized after getting shot in the head in Shafter on Thursday morning, according to Shafter police. A suspected gunman is in custody. The shooting happened at around 9:40 a.m. on West Lerdo Highway near Shafter Avenue, according to Shafter police officials. Investigators said two men were involved in […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested Wednesday morning in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Kern County Fire Department investigate Taft blaze

Update: The Kern County Fire Department said the fire engulfed both one and two-story businesses in the 400 block of Center Street. Due to the massive size of fire and smoke coming from the building, a second alarm response was requested for additional support. Six engines and four trucks were...
TAFT, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 9, 2023

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a parolee at large wanted for sex offender violations. Marshals are looking for Robert Davis, 51. He is on parole for assault with a deadly weapon and also has a criminal history that includes rape, resisting arrest and battery. Davis has...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

New charges filed in connection to Desert Star Motel case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following the 2021 raid on the Desert Star Motel, the owner and general manager were charged in federal court, accused of charging inflated rates to pimps who had prostitutes working out of the property. Curtis Lee Moore Jr. was arrested during the raid and initially only charged with being a felon […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Hearing scheduled to set trial date in 5-year-old’s killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The accused killers of 5-year-old Kason Guyton had a brief court appearance Friday in which attorneys set a status conference next month to schedule a trial date. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 30, are charged with murder, attempted murder and other offenses in the shooting that happened six years ago. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Trial date moved for accused Greyhound bus shooter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of opening fire while on a Greyhound bus, killing one person and wounding several others, is now scheduled for trial May 1. There have been multiple postponements in the case of Anthony Devonte Williams, charged with first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 3, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

3 members of Kern County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council resign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three members of the Kern County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council, including its chair and co-chair, have resigned in a letter obtained by 17 News. Kern CAC Chair Dr. Arleana Waller, Co-chair, Dr. Tiara King and Dr. Susan Lawol issued their immediate resignations from the council in a letter addressed to Sheriff […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Bakersfield police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 11 felony charges. Steven Jimenez, 32, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Feb. 22. Police say Jimenez on Sunday fired at officers on Baker Street but got away. Early Monday, officers tried to arrest […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD officer ran stop sign in deadly South Vineland Road crash: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer was speeding and ran a stop sign in a deadly crash last month, actions that could result in criminal charges, according to a California Highway Patrol investigator. “Based on the circumstances of the collision I believe the driver of the Ford Taurus was in violation of . […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead in vehicle versus pedestrian collision in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of South Union Avenue at Adams Street, around 6:48 p.m. and investigated […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

