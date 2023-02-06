Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
6 suspects arrested in KCSO, probation department warrant sweep
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced that Friday around 8 a.m., deputies and probation officers conducted a warrant sweep, arresting six suspects in Buttonwillow, Wasco and Shafter on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges. The following suspects were arrested:. Javier Palpa, 39 of Shafter, was arrested...
3 inmates have died in Kern County Sheriff’s Office custody this year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released information about three separate inmate deaths this year at Kern County jail facilities, according to KCSO’s transparency website. KCSO has released few details on the deaths of a 24-year-old inmate and two other inmates, both 42 years of age, who died while in custody. […]
Homicide investigation opened after 'skeletal remains' found in Bakersfield
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after skeletal remains were found in Bakersfield on Wednesday.
Bakersfield Now
Human skeletal remains found under Chester Avenue bridge
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Human skeletal remains were found under the Chester Avenue bridge Wednesday night. Bakersfield police said on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, officers were called to the riverbed near the 4200 block of Chester Avenue regarding a report of located human skeletal remains. Police said officers found...
Man hospitalized following Shafter shooting, suspect in custody
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was hospitalized after getting shot in the head in Shafter on Thursday morning, according to Shafter police. A suspected gunman is in custody. The shooting happened at around 9:40 a.m. on West Lerdo Highway near Shafter Avenue, according to Shafter police officials. Investigators said two men were involved in […]
4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested Wednesday morning in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end […]
KGET 17
Kern County Fire Department investigate Taft blaze
Update: The Kern County Fire Department said the fire engulfed both one and two-story businesses in the 400 block of Center Street. Due to the massive size of fire and smoke coming from the building, a second alarm response was requested for additional support. Six engines and four trucks were...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Man reportedly attempted to rape woman exercising in northeast Bakersfield
A Bakersfield man police said sexually assaulted a woman exercising in the 10000 block of Panorama Drive was arrested Thursday. A witness to the attack followed suspect Anton Hill and directed officers to the 23-year-old man, the news release added. Hill and the victim aren’t related.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood addresses advisory committee resignations
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood held a press conference Friday to address the recent resignations of several members of the Kern County Sheriff's Community Advisory Council.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 9, 2023
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a parolee at large wanted for sex offender violations. Marshals are looking for Robert Davis, 51. He is on parole for assault with a deadly weapon and also has a criminal history that includes rape, resisting arrest and battery. Davis has...
New charges filed in connection to Desert Star Motel case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following the 2021 raid on the Desert Star Motel, the owner and general manager were charged in federal court, accused of charging inflated rates to pimps who had prostitutes working out of the property. Curtis Lee Moore Jr. was arrested during the raid and initially only charged with being a felon […]
Hearing scheduled to set trial date in 5-year-old’s killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The accused killers of 5-year-old Kason Guyton had a brief court appearance Friday in which attorneys set a status conference next month to schedule a trial date. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 30, are charged with murder, attempted murder and other offenses in the shooting that happened six years ago. […]
Trial date moved for accused Greyhound bus shooter
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of opening fire while on a Greyhound bus, killing one person and wounding several others, is now scheduled for trial May 1. There have been multiple postponements in the case of Anthony Devonte Williams, charged with first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 3, […]
3 members of Kern County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council resign
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three members of the Kern County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council, including its chair and co-chair, have resigned in a letter obtained by 17 News. Kern CAC Chair Dr. Arleana Waller, Co-chair, Dr. Tiara King and Dr. Susan Lawol issued their immediate resignations from the council in a letter addressed to Sheriff […]
Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Bakersfield police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 11 felony charges. Steven Jimenez, 32, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Feb. 22. Police say Jimenez on Sunday fired at officers on Baker Street but got away. Early Monday, officers tried to arrest […]
BPD officer ran stop sign in deadly South Vineland Road crash: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer was speeding and ran a stop sign in a deadly crash last month, actions that could result in criminal charges, according to a California Highway Patrol investigator. “Based on the circumstances of the collision I believe the driver of the Ford Taurus was in violation of . […]
Woman killed in two-car collision in south Bakersfield Thursday morning
According to the California Highway Patrol, a 69-year-old woman was killed in a two-car crash early Thursday morning in south Bakersfield.
1 dead in vehicle versus pedestrian collision in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of South Union Avenue at Adams Street, around 6:48 p.m. and investigated […]
legalexaminer.com
Woman Tragically Killed After Pedestrian Accident Involving Pickup on Union Avenue in Bakersfield
A woman crossing the street in southeast Bakersfield was tragically killed in an accident involving a pickup truck Tuesday evening. KGET-TV reported the accident happened sometime before 6:48 p.m. on February 7th, 2023. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene in the northbound lanes of South Union Avenue at...
Multiple shootings throughout Bakersfield
Multiple shootings took place throughout Bakersfield on Mon, Feb 6 into the early morning on Tues, Feb 7.
Comments / 0