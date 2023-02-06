Arguably Milwaukee’s most delicious fundraiser, the Grilled Cheese Grant is in its eighth successful year of supporting art and design students’ senior projects. This year’s leadership is composed entirely of Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design alumni: Rachel Hausmann Schall ’15 (Integrated Studio Arts), Alyssa Anderson ’15 (ISA), Joe Acri ’17 (Sculpture) and Sal Nicholson ’19 (New Studio Practice: Fine Arts).

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO