West Virginia State

United Technical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia begins simplified records process through dual enrollment

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The United Technical Center in Harrison County has begun utilizing a new recordkeeping procedure for dual-enrollment students. “This is a new procedure from the West Virginia Department of Education. Historically, high school students that wanted to attend the technical center had to enroll at their home high school to be able to attend here. Now the students directly enroll at the center,” said Matt Call, UTC’s director.
Joe Manchin feels the heat in West Virginia

Get ready for one of the messiest statewide campaigns in recent West Virginia history — whether or not Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) runs for re-election. Why it matters: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) would pose the biggest Republican threat Manchin has faced in his 12-year Senate career. Justice,...
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st State

As announced on January 25th in a press statement from the office of U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a bill was recently introduced to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state. The bill is titled the Washington, D.C. Admission Act. A bill has also been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents Washington, D.C. but is not permitted to vote on legislation.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Senate Democrats reject 3 Youngkin appointees

Virginia Senate Democrats voted Tuesday to reject several appointees of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, including the state health commissioner. The chamber approved resolutions containing dozens of the Republican's appointees after the names of those to whom they objected — Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene, parole board member Steven Buck and education board member Suparna Dutta — were stripped out.
China balloon’s voyage across Alaska, Montana, and U.S. enrages members of U.S. Senate panel

WASHINGTON – A bipartisan group of U.S. senators grilled Pentagon officials Thursday on why a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was permitted to fly over Alaska and across the lower 48 states before being shot down off the coast of South Carolina. The Senate Committee on Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, led by Montana Democrat Jon Tester, featured questions […] The post China balloon’s voyage across Alaska, Montana, and U.S. enrages members of U.S. Senate panel appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Virginia lawmakers take on China as ‘spy balloon’ raises tensions

In a session defined by partisan division, the Virginia General Assembly is finding some common ground when it comes to taking on China. Two bills backed by Governor Glenn Youngkin are poised to pass after winning a majority in the Democrat-led state Senate. Virginia lawmakers take on China as ‘spy...
