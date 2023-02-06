Read full article on original website
Virginia leaders respond to Biden’s State of the Union Address
President Joe Biden gave his third State of the Union Address Tuesday night, and some elected officials in Virginia have voiced their opinions on the speech.
WVNews
United Technical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia begins simplified records process through dual enrollment
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The United Technical Center in Harrison County has begun utilizing a new recordkeeping procedure for dual-enrollment students. “This is a new procedure from the West Virginia Department of Education. Historically, high school students that wanted to attend the technical center had to enroll at their home high school to be able to attend here. Now the students directly enroll at the center,” said Matt Call, UTC’s director.
Joe Manchin feels the heat in West Virginia
Get ready for one of the messiest statewide campaigns in recent West Virginia history — whether or not Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) runs for re-election. Why it matters: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) would pose the biggest Republican threat Manchin has faced in his 12-year Senate career. Justice,...
Biden would veto House GOP bill restricting president's ability to draw from strategic petroleum reserve
President Biden would veto a bill being pushed by House Republicans that would limit his ability to draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the White House said Monday.
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st State
As announced on January 25th in a press statement from the office of U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a bill was recently introduced to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state. The bill is titled the Washington, D.C. Admission Act. A bill has also been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents Washington, D.C. but is not permitted to vote on legislation.
Fetterman gets plum Ag Committee seat, co-sponsors assault weapons ban bill
“Agriculture is a huge economic driver in Pennsylvania, and I’m excited to keep fighting for our farmers and their families,” Fetterman said in a statement.
vpm.org
GOP kills Virginia lawmaker’s attempt to ban Jan. 6 rioters from public positions
Virginia lawmakers never got a chance to vote on a bill that would have barred people convicted of participating in an insurrection from “positions of public trust” including teaching, law enforcement and public office. The Republican-controlled House of Delegates didn’t give a hearing to the bill from Del....
State Sen. Joe Morrissey’s $1.4 billion Petersburg casino bill not moving forward
A similar bill is still ongoing in the Virginia House of Delegates, but a committee suggested it is unlikely to pass.
WJLA
Lawmakers reintroduce bills to grant DC full control over its National Guard, police
WASHINGTON (7News) — Ahead of Tuesday’s State of the Union address, the U.S. Capitol Police are once again putting out all the security measures to keep everyone around Capitol Hills safe. Fencing has already been set up around the grounds, and legislation has once again been introduced to...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Virginia Senate passes TikTok ban on government devices with tie-breaking vote
The Virginia Senate passed a bill banning TikTok and WeChat on state government-issued devices after two Democrats sided with Republicans and a tie-breaking vote from Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.
Manchin warns Biden not to ‘berate’ Republicans during State of the Union
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is warning President Biden against berating Republicans during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening. “Reset it. Say today is a new day. Recalibrate,” Manchin said during an appearance on Fox News hours before Biden was set to address a joint session of Congress. “He could not have accomplished…
3rd District constituents deliver petition to House GOP calling for Rep. Santos to be removed
Around 50 Long Islanders traveled to Washington, D.C. to deliver a petition to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and to call on lawmakers to remove Santos from office.
Virginia still eyes Washington Commanders stadium
The effort to lure the Washington Commanders to Virginia is still on.
Rep. Scott invites Wayne Lynch to attend State of the Union as his guest
Congressman Scott has advocated for the Lynch family since 2021 when he asked the U.S. Attorney General to launch a federal investigation looking into Lynch's treatment
vpm.org
Senate Democrats reject 3 Youngkin appointees
Virginia Senate Democrats voted Tuesday to reject several appointees of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, including the state health commissioner. The chamber approved resolutions containing dozens of the Republican's appointees after the names of those to whom they objected — Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene, parole board member Steven Buck and education board member Suparna Dutta — were stripped out.
China balloon’s voyage across Alaska, Montana, and U.S. enrages members of U.S. Senate panel
WASHINGTON – A bipartisan group of U.S. senators grilled Pentagon officials Thursday on why a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was permitted to fly over Alaska and across the lower 48 states before being shot down off the coast of South Carolina. The Senate Committee on Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, led by Montana Democrat Jon Tester, featured questions […] The post China balloon’s voyage across Alaska, Montana, and U.S. enrages members of U.S. Senate panel appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
KCCI.com
Sen. Joni Ernst attends State of the Union address with Iowa business owner
WASHINGTON — Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst attended the State of the Union Address on Tuesday night with Cedar Rapids-based business owner Sydney Rieckhoff as her special guest. Rieckhoff is the CEO of Almost Famous Popcorn. KCCI spoke with her ahead of the address. She said she wants to see...
Republican-Led House, In Which D.C. Has No Vote, Passes Measures Repealing Two D.C. Bills
The Republican-led House of Representatives on Thursday approved two measures that would overturn a pair of bills passed by the D.C. Council, one that allows non-citizens to vote in local elections starting in 2024 and another that revises and modernizes the city’s century-old criminal code. The votes on the...
WAVY News 10
Virginia lawmakers take on China as ‘spy balloon’ raises tensions
In a session defined by partisan division, the Virginia General Assembly is finding some common ground when it comes to taking on China. Two bills backed by Governor Glenn Youngkin are poised to pass after winning a majority in the Democrat-led state Senate. Virginia lawmakers take on China as ‘spy...
