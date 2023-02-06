Read full article on original website
kcur.org
After Keystone oil spill, Kansas Democrats want to cancel tax exemptions when pipelines leak
After the Keystone spilled more than half a million gallons of crude oil onto native prairie and cropland and into a creek, some Kansas lawmakers want oil companies to forfeit their tax exemptions when pipelines burst. Right now, energy companies that lay pipelines in Kansas get to skip out on...
Kansans have more than $500M lingering with the state. Here’s how to see if some is yours
The state returned around $26 million of the $56 million it received last year. Here’s where the money comes from and how to find out if you’re owed.
House committee tackles bill designed to inhibit resident dumping by Kansas adult care facilities
Advocates for people in adult care homes in Kansas want to incorporate an appeals process into state law, but the idea was denounced by the industry. The post House committee tackles bill designed to inhibit resident dumping by Kansas adult care facilities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas physician, legislator working to light fire under peers to raise tobacco age limit to 21
Kansas House committee once again hears why health organizations want to change minimum age to purchase or consume tobacco to 21, up from 18. The post Kansas physician, legislator working to light fire under peers to raise tobacco age limit to 21 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
How Kansas lawmakers want to change K-12 education in 2023
Among dozens of Kansas education bills filed in 2023 are proposals to adjust how public schools are funded or make it easier for families to send their children to private school. Kansas lawmakers are also once again floating the idea of adding a back-to-school tax holiday, similar to those held...
New bill to legalize marijuana for veterans in Kansas
A new bill in the Kansas Legislature would legalize medical marijuana for Kansas veterans.
No fooling — House committee shopping April 1 demise of state sales tax on groceries
A cross-section championed a Kansas House bill ending the state's portion of sales tax on groceries April 1. No action would keep the tax until 2025. The post No fooling — House committee shopping April 1 demise of state sales tax on groceries appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Kansas faith leaders to converge on Statehouse, demand Medicaid expansion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Faith leaders from all over the Sunflower State will converge on the Kansas Statehouse to demand legislators make necessary expansions to the Medicaid program. For nearly a decade, the Kansas Faith Democracy says the state has been eligible to increase access to affordable health insurance through...
New medical marijuana bills introduced in Kansas Legislature
In Kansas, growing support for medicinal pot is happening slower than some would like.
‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans
You might not imagine Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, as a punk rocker with a safety pin through her nose screaming: “No future!” But that’s the ultimate effect of her proposals to radically reshape Kansas public education, directing state dollars to unregulated and unaccredited private schools. At a hearing Monday, the education budget committee chairwoman showed […] The post ‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kan. governor: Voluntary water conservation over state mandates
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly outlined for Kansas Farm Bureau members Tuesday the administration’s rural policy agenda by emphasizing a commitment to securing a water supply to sustain agriculture production without imposition of government mandates. “If we want family farms to be passed on to the next generation,...
KWCH.com
Gov. Laura Kelly announces introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly announced that her bills she claims will provide affordable health care access for low-wage hardworking Kansans were introduced today in committees of the Kansas House and Kansas Senate. By expanding Medicaid, the Governor’s office says, Kansas taxpayers will have access to health care services they are already paying for through federal taxes.
Kansas lawmakers looking to raise fines for excessive speeding
(KSNF/KODE) — Lawmakers at the Kansas State House are considering legislation that would significantly increase penalties for motorists traveling 30 miles or more over the speed limit. According to the current fine structure, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says motorists caught driving 30 miles per hour (mph) over the posted speed limit have to pay […]
House education panel advances Kansas school voucher program
TOPEKA — Rep. Kristey Williams defended her proposal Wednesday for redirecting public money to non-public schools as a way to facilitate competition for educating children. Her K-12 Education Budget Committee passed a modified version of House Bill 2218, including an amendment from Williams that would delay full implementation of the voucher program for four years. […] The post House education panel advances Kansas school voucher program appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
bvnnews.com
Will Kansas Go Green?
On Nov. 8, 2022, House Bill 837 was passed making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state of Missouri. The bill will be in effect on February 6, 2023, making Missouri the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana. Kansas, on the other hand, remains as one of the only states that has not legalized any possession of medical or recreational marijuana.
Grass fire at Kansas governor’s mansion intentionally set
A grass fire that occurred on the grounds of the Kansas governor's mansion was intentionally set, according to the Topeka Fire Department.
Missouri lawmakers push for mandatory 5-day school week
Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl is concerned lawmakers may prevent his district from going to a four-day week in 2023-2024.
WIBW
Mattivi confirmed as new KBI director
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tony Mattivi has been confirmed as the 13th director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI). Nominated by Attorney General Kris Kobach in January 2023, Kobach shared his thoughts on Mattivi joining his team. “The Senate’s confirmation of Tony Mattivi as KBI Director is a reflection...
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 25 Best Things to do in Kansas
An underrated state to visit, Kansas is oftentimes a state that many drive through on road trips to other destinations. But, instead of passing through, with this guide, you’ll want to make stops at the many unique attractions found scattered throughout Kansas. Known for its beautiful tallgrass prairies that seem to go on endlessly, Kansas is a state full of rich history and a great place to visit, thanks to its distinctive and eccentric sites!
