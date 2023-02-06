ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

WIBW

Kansas faith leaders to converge on Statehouse, demand Medicaid expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Faith leaders from all over the Sunflower State will converge on the Kansas Statehouse to demand legislators make necessary expansions to the Medicaid program. For nearly a decade, the Kansas Faith Democracy says the state has been eligible to increase access to affordable health insurance through...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans

You might not imagine Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, as a punk rocker with a safety pin through her nose screaming: “No future!” But that’s the ultimate effect of her proposals to radically reshape Kansas public education, directing state dollars to unregulated and unaccredited private schools. At a hearing Monday, the education budget committee chairwoman showed […] The post ‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. governor: Voluntary water conservation over state mandates

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly outlined for Kansas Farm Bureau members Tuesday the administration’s rural policy agenda by emphasizing a commitment to securing a water supply to sustain agriculture production without imposition of government mandates. “If we want family farms to be passed on to the next generation,...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Gov. Laura Kelly announces introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly announced that her bills she claims will provide affordable health care access for low-wage hardworking Kansans were introduced today in committees of the Kansas House and Kansas Senate. By expanding Medicaid, the Governor’s office says, Kansas taxpayers will have access to health care services they are already paying for through federal taxes.
KANSAS STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas lawmakers looking to raise fines for excessive speeding

(KSNF/KODE) — Lawmakers at the Kansas State House are considering legislation that would significantly increase penalties for motorists traveling 30 miles or more over the speed limit. According to the current fine structure, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says motorists caught driving 30 miles per hour (mph) over the posted speed limit have to pay […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

House education panel advances Kansas school voucher program

TOPEKA — Rep. Kristey Williams defended her proposal Wednesday for redirecting public money to non-public schools as a way to facilitate competition for educating children. Her K-12 Education Budget Committee passed a modified version of House Bill 2218, including an amendment from Williams that would delay full implementation of the voucher program for four years. […] The post House education panel advances Kansas school voucher program appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
bvnnews.com

Will Kansas Go Green?

On Nov. 8, 2022, House Bill 837 was passed making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state of Missouri. The bill will be in effect on February 6, 2023, making Missouri the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana. Kansas, on the other hand, remains as one of the only states that has not legalized any possession of medical or recreational marijuana.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Mattivi confirmed as new KBI director

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tony Mattivi has been confirmed as the 13th director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI). Nominated by Attorney General Kris Kobach in January 2023, Kobach shared his thoughts on Mattivi joining his team. “The Senate’s confirmation of Tony Mattivi as KBI Director is a reflection...
KANSAS STATE
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 25 Best Things to do in Kansas

An underrated state to visit, Kansas is oftentimes a state that many drive through on road trips to other destinations. But, instead of passing through, with this guide, you’ll want to make stops at the many unique attractions found scattered throughout Kansas. Known for its beautiful tallgrass prairies that seem to go on endlessly, Kansas is a state full of rich history and a great place to visit, thanks to its distinctive and eccentric sites!
KANSAS STATE

