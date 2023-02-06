Read full article on original website
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
fox9.com
Pair of buzzer-beaters highlight busy night of high school basketball
MINNEAPOLIS - We’re in the heart of the high school basketball season in Minnesota, and a busy night of action Tuesday was highlighted by a pair of improbable buzzer-beating shots. We’ll start in Chisago Lakes, where Patrick Rowe now has a memory he’ll take with him he rest of...
fox9.com
Wayzata Chilly Open is this weekend on Lake Minnetonka
A golf tournament held on a frozen Lake Minnetonka is this weekend in Wayzata, featuring 2,000 golfers chipping their way down a snowy, icy course. The popular winter event that got its start in the 1980s also features other activities, including yoga in the snow, a chili competition, and a Friday night party. Some video footage was provided by Austin Hilgenberg.
fox9.com
Augsburg wrestler loses college savings in Instagram 'fraud'
As a freshman at Augsburg University, Brooklyn Hays is one of the top-ranked female collegiate wrestlers in the country. So when someone direct messaged her on Instagram saying they would pay her to use one of the pictures she'd posted for a mural, she thought it was a dream come true.
fox9.com
Anoka ammunition site workers' children should be tested for lead: MDH
ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota health officials are urging workers at the Federal Ammunition plant in Anoka to have their children tested after several children in separate homes were found to have elevated blood lead levels. In a news release on Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said...
fox9.com
Harry Potter Night, Pride Night among the theme nights for Twins 2023 season
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Thursday the Minnesota Twins announced their Theme Nights for the upcoming season and it is packed with events. Along with the perennial nights honoring local colleges and universities, the Twins are hosting some nights that are sure to bring the costumes. Harry Potter night is Aug....
fox9.com
Nonprofit works to get more Black male teachers into the classroom
(FOX 9) - Minnesota has one of the worst education achievement gaps in the country between Black and white students. Studies show students of color stay in school longer if they have a teacher of color. And, now, a new nonprofit is trying to get more Black male teachers into the classroom.
fox9.com
Bloomington murder-suicide likely stemmed from stock market trading
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Bloomington police say the suspected murder-suicide in the parking lot of Smack Shack likely stemmed from a conflict involving stock market trading. Anyone who believes they may have been defrauded by the men should contact the police. On Thursday, Feb. 9, authorities identified the third...
fox9.com
Minnesota activist turned author releases new book during Black History Month
(FOX 9) - A prominent fixture on the front lines of the social justice movement, local attorney and activist, Nekima Levy Armstrong is now an author. She’s written her first children’s book. Scheduled for release during Black History Month, the book is titled, "J is for Justice." FOX...
fox9.com
Downtown Minneapolis seeing a rebound, leaders say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis seems to be taking steps forward when it comes to the state of its downtown. The Downtown Council celebrated the progress at their annual meeting on Wednesday, which brought together companies and groups that have a real stake in the downtown area. There was definitely a positive vibe, which of course is good news after a couple of pretty rough years.
fox9.com
Eden Prairie man, 54, killed in snowmobile crash
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie was killed in a snowmobile crash in Cass County, Minnesota, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the man was on the Maple Leaf Snowmobile Trail along Highway 1 around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was thrown from the snowmobile while navigating a "driveway approach along the trail." After he was thrown from the sled, he struck a power pole.
fox9.com
New videos show the moments leading to Deshaun Hill's senseless killing in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - On the one-year anniversary of the murder of star North High quarterback Deshaun Hill in Minneapolis, new videos released by the courts show the moments leading up to Hill's senseless killing. The videos were shown in court as Hill's killer, Cody Fohrenkam, was convicted of murder...
fox9.com
Minneapolis police investigate shooting at Uptown diner
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting inside a restaurant on Lagoon Avenue in Uptown midday Thursday left two injured and police investigating. According to Minneapolis Police, at around 12:11 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at 1300 Lagoon Ave., the listed address for the Breakfast Klub Minneapolis. At the scene, our cameras saw investigators going in and out of the restaurant.
fox9.com
Neighbors want to preserve Orono golf course as city considers adding pickleball courts
Pickleball is a fast-growing sport, and Orono city leaders said they've had several requests for courts where people can play. "I hear it all the time. We do have a large contingent in Orono that just does pickleball, and it's old, it's young," said Mayor Dennis Walsh.
fox9.com
Mounds View police searching for shooting suspect
MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mounds View police are searching for a suspect they believe to be involved in a shooting early Thursday morning. According to the Mounds View Police Department, at around 4:34 a.m. officers were called to the 5400 block of Landmark Circle after a 911 hang-up call.
fox9.com
School bus stop arm cameras already making a difference in New Prague
NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (FOX 9) - One Minnesota school district has already found success in holding drivers accountable when they drive past school buses, thanks to a state grant project. The state has awarded millions of dollars in grant money to school districts to install cameras on school bus stop...
fox9.com
Resource center opens at troubled Minneapolis intersection that's making a transformation
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A resource center at one of Minneapolis' most troubled intersections appears to be making a difference as the area with a reputation for violence is starting to make some real progress towards peace. The group "We Push for Peace" has helped to rid the intersection at...
fox9.com
Eli Hart killing: Mom convicted of first-degree murder
SPRING PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eli Hart's mother Julissa Thaler has been found guilty on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of her 6-year-old son on May 20, 2022. Jurors briefly deliberated on Wednesday, Feb. 8, before finding Thaler, 28, of Spring Park, guilty. Authorities said Thaler...
fox9.com
North Minneapolis Walgreens to close, leaving few places to get prescriptions filled
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - North Minneapolis will soon lose one of its two neighborhood pharmacies. The news comes the same week the community learned it will also lose one of its few options for fresh groceries. The "closing" sign on the door is one people on the north side didn't...
fox9.com
Hennepin Theater Trust announces 2023-2024 Broadway season
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Hennepin Theater Trust has announced the shows for the upcoming 2023-2024 Broadway season. The season kicks off with "Girl from the North County" set in Depression-era Duluth and featuring the music of Bob Dylan. "Girl from the North Country" makes its American touring debut in Minneapolis from Oct. 8-12.
fox9.com
Woman pleads guilty to being drunk, driving 124 mph in fatal crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old Otsego woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a crash in September 2021 that killed a woman and injured a man in Maple Grove. April O'Leary pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation, admitting she was drunk when she was driving 124 mph and rear-ended a Jeep on the 15500 block of County Road 81 near the Dayton border.
