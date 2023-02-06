ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Wayzata Chilly Open is this weekend on Lake Minnetonka

A golf tournament held on a frozen Lake Minnetonka is this weekend in Wayzata, featuring 2,000 golfers chipping their way down a snowy, icy course. The popular winter event that got its start in the 1980s also features other activities, including yoga in the snow, a chili competition, and a Friday night party. Some video footage was provided by Austin Hilgenberg.
WAYZATA, MN
fox9.com

Augsburg wrestler loses college savings in Instagram 'fraud'

As a freshman at Augsburg University, Brooklyn Hays is one of the top-ranked female collegiate wrestlers in the country. So when someone direct messaged her on Instagram saying they would pay her to use one of the pictures she'd posted for a mural, she thought it was a dream come true.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Bloomington murder-suicide likely stemmed from stock market trading

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Bloomington police say the suspected murder-suicide in the parking lot of Smack Shack likely stemmed from a conflict involving stock market trading. Anyone who believes they may have been defrauded by the men should contact the police. On Thursday, Feb. 9, authorities identified the third...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Downtown Minneapolis seeing a rebound, leaders say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis seems to be taking steps forward when it comes to the state of its downtown. The Downtown Council celebrated the progress at their annual meeting on Wednesday, which brought together companies and groups that have a real stake in the downtown area. There was definitely a positive vibe, which of course is good news after a couple of pretty rough years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Eden Prairie man, 54, killed in snowmobile crash

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie was killed in a snowmobile crash in Cass County, Minnesota, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the man was on the Maple Leaf Snowmobile Trail along Highway 1 around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was thrown from the snowmobile while navigating a "driveway approach along the trail." After he was thrown from the sled, he struck a power pole.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis police investigate shooting at Uptown diner

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting inside a restaurant on Lagoon Avenue in Uptown midday Thursday left two injured and police investigating. According to Minneapolis Police, at around 12:11 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at 1300 Lagoon Ave., the listed address for the Breakfast Klub Minneapolis. At the scene, our cameras saw investigators going in and out of the restaurant.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Mounds View police searching for shooting suspect

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mounds View police are searching for a suspect they believe to be involved in a shooting early Thursday morning. According to the Mounds View Police Department, at around 4:34 a.m. officers were called to the 5400 block of Landmark Circle after a 911 hang-up call.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
fox9.com

Eli Hart killing: Mom convicted of first-degree murder

SPRING PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eli Hart's mother Julissa Thaler has been found guilty on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of her 6-year-old son on May 20, 2022. Jurors briefly deliberated on Wednesday, Feb. 8, before finding Thaler, 28, of Spring Park, guilty. Authorities said Thaler...
SPRING PARK, MN
fox9.com

Hennepin Theater Trust announces 2023-2024 Broadway season

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Hennepin Theater Trust has announced the shows for the upcoming 2023-2024 Broadway season. The season kicks off with "Girl from the North County" set in Depression-era Duluth and featuring the music of Bob Dylan. "Girl from the North Country" makes its American touring debut in Minneapolis from Oct. 8-12.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Woman pleads guilty to being drunk, driving 124 mph in fatal crash

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old Otsego woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a crash in September 2021 that killed a woman and injured a man in Maple Grove. April O'Leary pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation, admitting she was drunk when she was driving 124 mph and rear-ended a Jeep on the 15500 block of County Road 81 near the Dayton border.
MAPLE GROVE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy