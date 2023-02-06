Read full article on original website
Janice Basil
4d ago
Where are his parents. Either he doesn't have any or they both are not worth anything. Why did a 13 year old have a gun. to start with. It's just ridiculous.
Reply(7)
16
Joyce J Muir
4d ago
Very, very sad! It’s strange how the police can catch his killers so quickly but it takes no time for others! I’m happy they got them!
Reply
6
HEARTLESS ASS
4d ago
Names need to be given once criminal charges emerge. I'm sure the little juvy will be home in time for grandma's breakfast
Reply(3)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky storeKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville man arrested after police say he confessed to molesting 10-year-old girl over several years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl has been arrested and faces six counts of child molestation. Jeffersonville Police Detective Lt. Samuel Moss said the incident was reported to the Department of Child Services after the victim made allegations to school staff members that 26-year-old Caleb Watson molested her.
WLKY.com
Police arrest 17-year-old after stealing truck, leading them on chase through Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday after being located in a stolen truck and leading police on a chase from Jeffersonville into Louisville. Using "intelligence-based" technology, Jeffersonville police were able to locate a stolen truck in the 1600 block of East 10th Street. Watch video...
WLKY.com
26-year-old arrested after confessing to multiple counts of child molestation in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Jeffersonville police have arrested a 26-year-old man and are charging him with multiple accounts of child molestation. Police said they received reports on Feb. 2 about child molestation occurring in a Jeffersonville neighborhood. A 10-year-old girl told school staff that Caleb Watson had molested her. Staff...
WLKY.com
Police: Nelson County man dead, woman injured in attempted-murder suicide
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Police in Nelson County are investigating what they called an attempted murder-suicide. It happened Wednesday night, around 8:15 p.m., on Bryson Drive. According to the sheriff's office, a woman was found inside the garage there with a gunshot wound to the back. And in a room near the garage, they found a man, also with a gunshot wound.
WLKY.com
Police arrest 29-year-old suspect in Oldham County hit-and-run
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County police have arrested the 29-year-old man suspected in a hit-and-run. Police said they received information and, on Wednesday, located Thomas Phillips at his home in Oldham County. Phillips was arrested and is being held at the Oldham County Detention Center. Police said on...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 16-year-old arrested in connection to November homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old is facing charges, including murder, in connection with the death of a man last November. According to Louisville Metro police, a teen boy is accused of killing 19-year-old Jackson Mingus. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 in the 10400 block of...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating homicide in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood that left one man dead. Around 10:30 p.m. LMPD responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Clay Street. Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He...
WLKY.com
Man charged with murder in connection to fatal Shelby Park shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested and charged a man with murder in connection to a shooting in Shelby Park that left a 24-year-old dead. Lloyd Mason was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with the murder of Dorion Tisby. The shooting happened just before midnight on New...
WLKY.com
Man struck by vehicle while sitting at Shively bus stop; 59-year-old arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man after a hit-and-run in Shively sent another man to the hospital with severe injuries. Shively police said the call came in around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night about a pedestrian struck on Dixie Highway. Police said that a car heading northbound on...
WLKY.com
Bond for Louisville man accused of Smoketown shooting set at $100,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is behind bars for a shooting in Smoketown that happened more than a year ago. Alberto Santos is facing assault, wanton endangerment and weapons charges. Police say Santos was watching the victim talking to two other people outside an apartment building before shooting...
WLKY.com
WATCH: Dash camera shows moments Louisville man leads police on chase into Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Exclusive dash camera video shows a police chase that stretched from southern Jefferson County into northern Oldham County. "It's just one, two, three, four [police cars] – As you keep going, you can just see more and more of them," said Ashley Uber, a witness.
WLKY.com
Hardin Co. man who died in 2006 identified by DNA Doe Project
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County deputy coroner Shana Norton waited years for what happened on a cold February morning at the Elizabethtown City Cemetery. She and others with the coroner's office made the trip to the cemetery to mark a grave that had been unnamed for 16 years.
WLKY.com
Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was sent to the hospital Thursday night after a shooting in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said calls of a shooting came in around 10 p.m. Police said it happened in the 1000 block of Magazine Street and the victim then ran to a nearby business.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify name, cause of death for man found dead in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 58-year-old man found dead Sunday morning in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Christopher Adams. His cause of death, according to the coroner's office, was "multiple blunt and sharp force injuries sustained...
wvih.com
One Arrested After High-speed Chase
A man was arrested after nearly hitting a police officer with a reported stolen vehicle and leading the police on a pursuit Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police were in the area of Lillian Avenue and Lindbergh Drive when an officer was almost hit by the reported stolen vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Ivan Bennett III, that fled the scene.
WLKY.com
Police investigating gun shop burglary in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a burglary at a gun shop in Jeffersonville. Someone broke into Kentuckiana Gun Store on State Road 62 in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Managers were doing a full inventory to determine just how many weapons were stolen. They are thankful, however,...
WLKY.com
6 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after gun store robbery, chase through Louisville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police say a chase that ended in Louisville on Tuesday is connected to a gun store robbery in Jeffersonville, and several arrests have been made. A man and six juveniles are now in custody, Jeffersonville police said Wednesday. They said said that around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday,...
korncountry.com
North Vernon motorcycle gang member convicted of murder
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Jennings County man is facing between 90 and 130 years in prison after being found guilty of murder and related charges in a 2021 gang shootout that resulted in the death of a gang member. Michael J. Karnuth, of North Vernon, was also convicted of...
WLKY.com
Woman dies in crash on Greenbelt Highway in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a crash Thursday morning in southwest Jefferson County. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Greenbelt Highway and Johnsontown Road. Police said two cars crash at the intersection. One of the drivers, a woman, died at the scene. The other was...
wdrb.com
Louisville fire officials say woman hospitalized after setting home on fire in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is in the hospital after officials say she started a fire in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood. According to Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper, crews with the Louisville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Howard Street, off Garland Avenue and South 28th Street, just after 1 p.m. Friday.
Comments / 40