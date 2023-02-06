NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Police in Nelson County are investigating what they called an attempted murder-suicide. It happened Wednesday night, around 8:15 p.m., on Bryson Drive. According to the sheriff's office, a woman was found inside the garage there with a gunshot wound to the back. And in a room near the garage, they found a man, also with a gunshot wound.

NELSON COUNTY, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO