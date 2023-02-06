ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 40

Janice Basil
4d ago

Where are his parents. Either he doesn't have any or they both are not worth anything. Why did a 13 year old have a gun. to start with. It's just ridiculous.

Joyce J Muir
4d ago

Very, very sad! It’s strange how the police can catch his killers so quickly but it takes no time for others! I’m happy they got them!

HEARTLESS ASS
4d ago

Names need to be given once criminal charges emerge. I'm sure the little juvy will be home in time for grandma's breakfast

wdrb.com

Jeffersonville man arrested after police say he confessed to molesting 10-year-old girl over several years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl has been arrested and faces six counts of child molestation. Jeffersonville Police Detective Lt. Samuel Moss said the incident was reported to the Department of Child Services after the victim made allegations to school staff members that 26-year-old Caleb Watson molested her.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Police: Nelson County man dead, woman injured in attempted-murder suicide

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Police in Nelson County are investigating what they called an attempted murder-suicide. It happened Wednesday night, around 8:15 p.m., on Bryson Drive. According to the sheriff's office, a woman was found inside the garage there with a gunshot wound to the back. And in a room near the garage, they found a man, also with a gunshot wound.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Police arrest 29-year-old suspect in Oldham County hit-and-run

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County police have arrested the 29-year-old man suspected in a hit-and-run. Police said they received information and, on Wednesday, located Thomas Phillips at his home in Oldham County. Phillips was arrested and is being held at the Oldham County Detention Center. Police said on...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: 16-year-old arrested in connection to November homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old is facing charges, including murder, in connection with the death of a man last November. According to Louisville Metro police, a teen boy is accused of killing 19-year-old Jackson Mingus. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 in the 10400 block of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating homicide in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood that left one man dead. Around 10:30 p.m. LMPD responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Clay Street. Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bond for Louisville man accused of Smoketown shooting set at $100,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is behind bars for a shooting in Smoketown that happened more than a year ago. Alberto Santos is facing assault, wanton endangerment and weapons charges. Police say Santos was watching the victim talking to two other people outside an apartment building before shooting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Hardin Co. man who died in 2006 identified by DNA Doe Project

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County deputy coroner Shana Norton waited years for what happened on a cold February morning at the Elizabethtown City Cemetery. She and others with the coroner's office made the trip to the cemetery to mark a grave that had been unnamed for 16 years.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

One Arrested After High-speed Chase

A man was arrested after nearly hitting a police officer with a reported stolen vehicle and leading the police on a pursuit Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police were in the area of Lillian Avenue and Lindbergh Drive when an officer was almost hit by the reported stolen vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Ivan Bennett III, that fled the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police investigating gun shop burglary in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a burglary at a gun shop in Jeffersonville. Someone broke into Kentuckiana Gun Store on State Road 62 in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Managers were doing a full inventory to determine just how many weapons were stolen. They are thankful, however,...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
korncountry.com

North Vernon motorcycle gang member convicted of murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Jennings County man is facing between 90 and 130 years in prison after being found guilty of murder and related charges in a 2021 gang shootout that resulted in the death of a gang member. Michael J. Karnuth, of North Vernon, was also convicted of...
NORTH VERNON, IN
WLKY.com

Woman dies in crash on Greenbelt Highway in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a crash Thursday morning in southwest Jefferson County. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Greenbelt Highway and Johnsontown Road. Police said two cars crash at the intersection. One of the drivers, a woman, died at the scene. The other was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

