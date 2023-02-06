Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Chilly, rainy weather continues Wednesday
Wednesday will be another cold and wet morning. But FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews said once we get through the day, the forecast is dry for the rest of the week.
fox4news.com
New construction on Fort Worth's University Drive will bring traffic delays
FORT WORTH, Texas - Construction starts Monday on a Fort Worth road project designed to improve safety on a busy university boulevard. The project will add a median, bike lanes and a traffic signal, but it means drivers should be prepared for some traffic delays during construction. One of the...
Motley Fool
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Popular Oak Cliff donut shop Lone Star Donuts reopens after closing last summer
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – People in Oak Cliff are excited about the return of a popular donut shop reopening. Lone Star Donuts has been open for more than 70 years but it closed last summer. Much like the delicious donuts served hot and fresh at this family-owned shop, their story is one that comes full circle. "I've been here 31 years," said employee Helen McCary. "This the family place to go to." McCary was more than happy to return to a place that holds sweet memories for her and the Oak Cliff community."I was driving, I looked to the right and I noticed...
Wastewater warning from the Fort Worth Water Department
The city’s water department spokeswoman Mary Gugliuzza says the heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday caused some sanitary sewer overflows to occur from the Fort Worth collection system.
fox4news.com
Richardson golfer, ranked No. 1 in country, looks to do something that hasn't happened since Jordan Spieth
RICHARDSON, Texas - North Texas has a new up-and-coming golfer, who was recently ranked number the one junior golfer in the country, according to Golf Week. Preston Stout is a senior at JJ Pearce High School. He started out playing football before realizing it's his golf swing that's truly special.
fox4news.com
Investigation connects suspects in drive-by that injured 8-year-old to Fort Worth beating
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for two suspects connected to a brutal beating and a drive-by shooting that injured an 8-year-old in North Richland Hills. Police said the aggravated assault happened in early December while a man and his friend were walking along Morton Street in Fort Worth.
'They came here to stay': Grocery store opens in southern Dallas food desert
A grocery store opened Tuesday morning in an area of southern Dallas known as a food desert. Food Basket opened at 3540 Simpson Stuart Road near Bonnie View Road.
This Dallas restaurant is the best date night spot in Texas & among best in US: report
It's date night season as love is in the air for Valentine's Day around the country and you need to be sure to find some good spots to take your significant other out to for a good time.
fox4news.com
Arlington Lamar only Texas school with two Super Bowl players
Seven Texas high school football programs will be represented in this year's Super Bowl. Four of them are from right here in the DFW metroplex. But only Arlington Lamar will have two former players in the big game: Linebacker Kyron Johnson with the Eagles and quarterback Shane Buechele with the Chiefs.
Wingfield's Burgers in Dallas are the Best
The most common question we are asked is which is the best burger in Dallas. Crave have a love-hate relationship with this question as the answer is in constant flux. It is either the last burger we had, or the next one. But in all honesty, there are about a dozen great burgers in Dallas that we crave regularly. Actually, the list is broader if you account for all the great chef-driven burgers which, to us, is difficult to compare to a burger-only joint.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5700 Duncanville Road
On Thursday, February 9, 2023, around 7:00 am, Dallas Police responded to the 5700 Duncanville Road regarding a shooting call. When officers arrived a male victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. Further investigation determined Pedro Ramirez, 20, shot...
These are 2023’s best steakhouses in Dallas: report
With the new year setting in, Valentine's Day is coming up quicker than you may realize and it's always a good time to take your significant other to an amazing steakhouse and there's truly no better city than Dallas when it comes to steak.
fox4news.com
Houston man captured in Dallas, charged with murder in November 2022 shooting
HOUSTON - Houston police have charged Timothy Aaryn Holland, 22, with murder in the fatal shooting of Jeremy Roberts, 27. On Nov. 11, 2022, Houston police responded to the 900 block of Ridge Street around 7:05 p.m. and found Roberts laying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. CRIME...
fox4news.com
The Tex Factor: Rolling with the Devils
The sport of roller derby is nothing like it’s portrayed in the movies, but it is real, and it is really physical. The all-inclusive Dallas Derby Devils are not shy when it comes to scoring points and keeping their opponents from scoring points at the same time. The Tex...
Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARCIA, GABRIEL ANTONIO; W/M; POB: CA; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
fox4news.com
Here & Now: Unforgettable Table Play
A new play showing in Dallas this month intends to shed more light on Alzheimer’s and how it affects certain communities. It's called ‘Unforgettable’ FOX 4's Shaun Rabb spoke to the writer and producer of the play in this week's Here & Now.
fox4news.com
Duncanville’s Reginald Samples named Texas coach of the year
DUNCANVILLE, Texas - Duncanville High School’s Reginald Samples was named the state’s Coach of the Year after winning his first state title. Samples has won more than 300 games in his 32-year coaching career in Texas. That’s the most of any black head football coach in the state....
Police blame illegal street racing on fatal west Dallas crash
One person has died in a high-speed crash in West Dallas Sunday morning. Police blame it on illegal street racing. The crash was on west-bound I-30 near Cockrell Hill.
