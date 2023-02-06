ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Motley Fool

Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Popular Oak Cliff donut shop Lone Star Donuts reopens after closing last summer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – People in Oak Cliff are excited about the return of a popular donut shop reopening. Lone Star Donuts has been open for more than 70 years but it closed last summer.  Much like the delicious donuts served hot and fresh at this family-owned shop, their story is one that comes full circle. "I've been here 31 years," said employee Helen McCary. "This the family place to go to." McCary was more than happy to return to a place that holds sweet memories for her and the Oak Cliff community."I was driving, I looked to the right and I noticed...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington Lamar only Texas school with two Super Bowl players

Seven Texas high school football programs will be represented in this year's Super Bowl. Four of them are from right here in the DFW metroplex. But only Arlington Lamar will have two former players in the big game: Linebacker Kyron Johnson with the Eagles and quarterback Shane Buechele with the Chiefs.
ARLINGTON, TX
Steven Doyle

Wingfield's Burgers in Dallas are the Best

The most common question we are asked is which is the best burger in Dallas. Crave have a love-hate relationship with this question as the answer is in constant flux. It is either the last burger we had, or the next one. But in all honesty, there are about a dozen great burgers in Dallas that we crave regularly. Actually, the list is broader if you account for all the great chef-driven burgers which, to us, is difficult to compare to a burger-only joint.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5700 Duncanville Road

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, around 7:00 am, Dallas Police responded to the 5700 Duncanville Road regarding a shooting call. When officers arrived a male victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. Further investigation determined Pedro Ramirez, 20, shot...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

The Tex Factor: Rolling with the Devils

The sport of roller derby is nothing like it’s portrayed in the movies, but it is real, and it is really physical. The all-inclusive Dallas Derby Devils are not shy when it comes to scoring points and keeping their opponents from scoring points at the same time. The Tex...
DALLAS, TX
KCEN

Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARCIA, GABRIEL ANTONIO; W/M; POB: CA; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

Here & Now: Unforgettable Table Play

A new play showing in Dallas this month intends to shed more light on Alzheimer’s and how it affects certain communities. It's called ‘Unforgettable’ FOX 4's Shaun Rabb spoke to the writer and producer of the play in this week's Here & Now.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Duncanville’s Reginald Samples named Texas coach of the year

DUNCANVILLE, Texas - Duncanville High School’s Reginald Samples was named the state’s Coach of the Year after winning his first state title. Samples has won more than 300 games in his 32-year coaching career in Texas. That’s the most of any black head football coach in the state....
DUNCANVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy