ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

Waynesville woman sentenced for shooting inside St. Robert bar & pool hall

A Waynesville woman is sentenced to probation for firing a gun inside a bar last year while under the influence of alcohol. Danisha Blevins pleaded down earlier this week to one count of first-degree property damage. In exchange for her plea, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. Blevins was sentenced earlier today to five years supervised probation.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Stoutland man pleads guilty to driving stolen truck during police chase, three weeks after his arrest

A Camden County man pleads guilty to driving a stolen pickup truck during a police chase. Tyler Alford, of Stoutland, was arrested three weeks ago after a Camden County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted Alford driving a stolen truck and recklessly passing other drivers on Route T. When the deputy turned on his lights and sirens, Alford sped off, driving through several fences and farm gates, before finally coming to a stop after almost sliding into a pond.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

More than $50,000 worth of stolen items uncovered at Miller County home

Charges are filed against three people after deputies uncover drugs and stolen property while serving a search warrant in Miller County. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted the search on Tuesday, along with members from the Mid-MO Drug Task Force and Crocker Police Department, at a home in Brumley on Hidden Bluff Circle.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Benton County man wanted in connection with thefts, burglaries, pursuits, captured

Authorities in Benton County capture a man wanted for questioning in a string of thefts, burglaries, and dangerous police pursuits. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says Nicholas Littlejohn, 30, of Edwards, was captured just before 1:00 this morning in the 38000 block of Highway VV, near his hometown. Authorities say a homeowner called in Littlejohn, who was found with the help of K-9 units and a Missouri State Highway Patrol air unit.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Sinkhole shuts down Camden County road overnight into Friday

A sinkhole prompts Camden County officials to close a road about six miles east of Macks Creek. The Camden County Road and Bridge Department announced Thursday afternoon that a sinkhole had developed on Mailhack Road, forcing them to close the road overnight into Friday. Motorists in that area are asked to find alternate routes. There’s no word on the size of the hole.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy