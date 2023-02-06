Authorities in Benton County capture a man wanted for questioning in a string of thefts, burglaries, and dangerous police pursuits. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says Nicholas Littlejohn, 30, of Edwards, was captured just before 1:00 this morning in the 38000 block of Highway VV, near his hometown. Authorities say a homeowner called in Littlejohn, who was found with the help of K-9 units and a Missouri State Highway Patrol air unit.

BENTON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO