DeSantis vs. Disney: Battle for control escalates in FloridaEdy ZooOrlando, FL
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Margarita Day at Chuy’s Tex Mex! All the Details you need to know!Flour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
72-Year-Old Diabetic Janitor was Accidentally Locked Inside a Holding Cell in the Orange County Courthouse For 3 NightsZack LoveOrange County, FL
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Fox Anchor Julie Banderas Goes Public With Divorce LIVE On-Air As She Trashes 'Stupid' Valentine's Day
Fox News anchor Julie Banderas had no shame in her game while announcing that she and husband Andrew Sansone are parting ways during a televised broadcast on February 9, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Emmy-winning TV star tipped off viewers on Twitter about her big reveal hours before going on-air, revealing that she had an update to share at the end of late-night show Gutfeld!Banderas didn't hold her feelings back about the romantic holiday, declaring, "F--- Valentine's Day," before disclosing the change in her relationship status. "Yeah, it's stupid. Even when I was married I didn't get s--- for Valentine's Day …...
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Cody Longo Found Dead at 34
Actor Cody Longo, best known for his roles in the soap operas Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives, was found dead in his home this week while police were performing a wellness check, TMZ reports. Longo was only 34 years old. “He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered,” Longo’s wife, Stephanie, was quoted telling TMZ.He leaves behind his wife and three children, a 5-year-old and 1-year-old son, and a 7-year-old daughter. The grim discovery was reportedly made Wednesday at Longo’s home in Austin, Texas. His wife became concerned after she could not...
90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Left ‘Speechless’ When Estranged Mom and Sister Attend Baby Shower
Surprise appearance. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik was left in shock when her estranged mother, Marlene Goldstone, and sister Rebecca walked into her baby shower. In a teaser clip for the Monday, February 13, episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days shared by People, Loren, 34, explained that she was surprised Marlene and Rebecca attended her lemons and love-themed shower after RSVPing “no.”
msn.com
Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV
Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone. Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday.
Britney Spears Slams Intervention Reports: ‘Sick to My Stomach’
After reports surfaced Thursday (Feb. 9) that an alleged intervention for Britney Spears had been deemed "unnecessary," the pop star spoke out on social media. Taking to Instagram, she wrote that the reports of a planned intervention made her "sick to [her] stomach." "It makes me sick to my stomach...
Disney World Guest Reportedly Suing for ‘Pain and Suffering’ After Slipping at Theme Park
A Disney World guest is taking the Most Magical Place on Earth to court after she allegedly slipped and fell on an unmarked wet floor in one of its Orlando, Fla., theme parks. The woman, identified only as Ms. Reitz, is reportedly suing Disney Parks & Resorts for allegedly "altering her quality of life" due to the fall.
‘Homophobic’ Family Scolds Gay Woman for ‘Making a Scene’ by Catching Bouquet at Wedding
A woman shared that her family scolded her for drawing "unneeded" attention to her and her girlfriend by catching the bouquet at a family friend's wedding. Sharing her story on Reddit, the woman explained that everyone invited to the wedding was allowed a plus-one, so she brought her girlfriend, despite her family not being too comfortable with her sexuality.
This NJ Irish pub has a unique Valentine’s Day celebration
Valentine's Day has been celebrated as a day of romance since the 14th century. It's not celebrated in all countries, but a fair amount including the U.S., Canada, England, Australia, Argentina, France, Mexico and a few others. Not everyone is thrilled when that day on the calendar comes around. So,...
