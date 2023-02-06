To protect free speech, on Feb. 1, the First Amendment Clinic at the Kramer Law Clinic Center at Case Western Reserve University School of Law filed a motion of appearance in the city of Beachwood and Beachwood Police Chief vs. John Doe lawsuit. This is how justice survives the exercise of poor judgment and the misuse of power by those who wield it.

