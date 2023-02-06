Read full article on original website
Beachwood exercises ‘poor judgment’
To protect free speech, on Feb. 1, the First Amendment Clinic at the Kramer Law Clinic Center at Case Western Reserve University School of Law filed a motion of appearance in the city of Beachwood and Beachwood Police Chief vs. John Doe lawsuit. This is how justice survives the exercise of poor judgment and the misuse of power by those who wield it.
MetroHealth, CH-UH schools partner on wellness center
The MetroHealth System and Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District held a Jan. 17 ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Heights Wellness Center at Heights High School. Funds for the renovation and expansion of the school’s health clinic were made available through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021...
Canton man exonerated thanks to help of prosecutor
CANTON, Ohio — Aaron Culbertson is a free man with a cleared name, four years after he was arrested for aggravated robbery at 16 years old. Culbertson, 21, returned home to Canton after spending his late teens in prison for aggravated robbery, a crime he did not commit. His release resulted from an unlikely alliance between the Ohio Innocence Project and a Stark County prosecutor.
Menorah Park
Our community and neighborhood simply put, provides the spice to our lives. In the midst of a pandemic that has disrupted many of our physical connections and tested our strength, we’ve gained increased awareness that remaining connected to others is important to our emotional and physical health. Neighborhoods provide...
‘A freeloader’: Strongsville dentist sentenced to four years in prison for failing to pay taxes for 20 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal judge called a Strongsville dentist “a freeloader” before sentencing him Tuesday to four years in prison for failing to pay taxes for at least two decades. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster also ordered Douglas Smith, a self-described “sovereign citizen,” to pay more...
Breaking: Cuyahoga County's crooked sheriff Steven Hammett resigns as Cleveland activists applaud the move and as new County Executive Chris Ronayne begins to craft his administrative team....By Clevelandurbannews.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
By Kathy Wray Coleman, associate publisher, editor-in-chief, and a political and investigative reporter who trained for 17 years as a reporter with the Call and Post Newspaper in Cleveland, Ohio-Investigative article. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cuyahoga County interim sheriff Steven Hammett (pictured), the county's second Black sheriff and on the job hardly eight...
Youngstown bar owner not guilty on all charges
The owner of a Youngstown bar has been found not guilty of multiple charges after a 2021 indictment.
Peter B. Lewis Aquatic Center ‘the place to be’
Peter B. Lewis Aquatic Center, on the campus of Menorah Park in Beachwood, provides treatment for a variety of physical ailments affecting its clients by using aquatic therapy to strengthen and revitalize their bodies. The aquatic facilities consist of a large lap pool with wheelchair access, three smaller therapy pools...
Ohio physician to pay $2.2M for role in drug kickback scheme
Hudson, Ohio-based physician Deepak Raheja, MD, was sentenced to prison and must pay $2.2 million after pleading guilty to his role in a pharmaceutical kickback scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Between February 2011 and July 2016, Dr. Raheja and his co-conspirators increased prescriptions for Nuedexta, a drug...
Ohio and Pa. stores on latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Bed Bath & Beyond stores within driving distance of the Valley are on the latest list of stores that are closing.
FBI seizes 88 pounds of drugs worth $5.2 million from Cleveland and Painesville
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force seized 88 pounds of suspected fentanyl and other drugs valued at $5.2 million from a series of search warrants executed in Cleveland and Painesville, Cleveland Police confirmed on Feb. 6. The investigation also led to the...
Boston murder suspect waives extradition hearing, expected to return to Massachusetts
A suspect in a Boston murder waived extradition today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
Woman fatally shot in Cleveland Wednesday; suspect identified, police say
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old woman that happened Wednesday in the city's North Collinwood neighborhood.
A Massive Drug Bust in Cleveland Featured
The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics and Laundering Task Force announced a massive drug bust stemming from warrants issued in Cleveland and Painesville earlier this week. Law enforcement seized more than 80 pounds of suspected fentanyl and other drugs. Officials say the net amount of fentanyl seized is valued at $5.2 million and is enough to kill 20 million people.
Biggby Coffee closes Shaker Square location
Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square in Cleveland closed at end of 2022. It took over the space left behind by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019, which closed after its owner Dewey Forward retired. Dewey’s had been in the space for 15 years. Based out of East Lansing,...
Magar, Arlene
Arlene Magar (nee Cohen), died on Feb. 10. Beloved wife of the late Marvin. Loving mother of Michael Magar. Devoted sister of Cookie (Alan) Pearlman, Buddy (Lynda) Cohen and Sandra Cohen. Services will be held Sunday Feb. 12 at 9:30 a.m. at the Mount Olive Cemetery 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. After services, family will receive friends until 1 p.m. at the Village Clubhouse 26000 Village Lane, Beachwood. Contributions are suggested to the National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland (www.ncjw.org).
Shepard, Neil
Neil Shepard, beloved husband of Starr (nee Shemanske), passed away Feb. 6, 2023. Loving father of Shaefer Shepard. Son of the late Bernard and Lois Shepard. Devoted brother of the late Michael Shepard. Cherished uncle to Morgan, Ryan and Sean. Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at...
Cleveland police: Woman found dead, shot in head in car
Cleveland police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in the head inside a car on Wednesday.
