While exploring the dusty old halls of Hogwarts Legacy, you’ve probably stumbled upon a mysterious door filled with bizarre animal iconography and a series of numbers. These are aptly referred to as Puzzle Doors (or Door Puzzles, take your pick) and require a bit of brainpower to open. You’ll find several of these Door Puzzles throughout Hogwarts, but they all follow the same basic principle. If you’re trying to figure out how to solve these puzzles here’s what you need to know.

2 DAYS AGO