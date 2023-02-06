Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Beverley sends heartfelt message to LeBron James, former LA teammates after trade
Patrick Beverley shared a sincere message for his former Lakers teammates and front office after being traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday ahead of the NBA’s deadline. “Thanks for the Love,” Beverley tweeted on Friday. “Was a pleasure 2 represent the Lakers in any type of Way. Thanks Rob, Thanks Coach Ham and Entire Lakers organization for everything. Finish Strong GANG.”
Markieff Morris gets brutally honest on getting sent to Mavs in Kyrie Irving trade
The Dallas Mavericks got more than just Kyrie Irving in their trade with the Brooklyn Nets. As everyone knows, Markieff Morris is also part of the deal despite the fact that, unlike Kyrie, he didn’t ask for a move away from the team. So is he bummed about having to move out of Brooklyn as […] The post Markieff Morris gets brutally honest on getting sent to Mavs in Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum hilariously blames Ja Morant for Kevin Durant trade, deadline madness
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum jokes that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is the one to blame for the Kevin Durant trade and the deadline madness happening in the NBA right now. And to be fair, he makes a rather amusing point. Remember when Morant declared that he believes...
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
Rumor: Thomas Bryant’s Anthony Davis reason for Lakers trade request
The Los Angeles Lakers were quite active in completing moves ahead of this year’s NBA trade deadline. Among the moves that the Lakers finalized in the final hours before the trade deadline, they sent Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for a package that includes shooting guard Davon Reed. The Lakers’ decision to […] The post Rumor: Thomas Bryant’s Anthony Davis reason for Lakers trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
2 buyout candidates the Suns must pursue after acquiring Kevin Durant at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has come and gone and the Phoenix Suns pulled off the biggest blockbuster of the week when they acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. What was even more remarkable about the trade was the Suns didn’t even have to give up any of Chris Paul, Devin Booker or Deandre Ayton. They kept three of their most important players while adding a superstar in Kevin Durant. What the trade did do though was rob the Suns of much of their depth. They gave up two promising players in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson prompting former NBA player and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley to speak on their apparent lack of depth. The Suns did also acquire T.J. Warren in the trade but even so they should monitor the buyout market and target Reggie Jackson and Will Barton should they become available.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s honest feelings on James Wiseman trade, Gary Payton II reunion
The Golden State Warriors did not go quietly into the night. Amid all the frenzy surrounding the NBA trade deadline, the Warriors took their stand and they too decided to join in on the fun. This came in the form of James Wiseman getting shipped off to the Detroit Pistons, while also securing a reunion with fan-favorite Gary Payton II from the Portland Trail Blazers.
LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green
Draymond Green is liking what he’s seeing from the Los Angeles Lakers and their frenetic NBA trade deadline moves — at least from a perspective of a basketball fan. The Golden State Warriors veteran believes that LeBron James and Co. got a lot better with the addition of a handful of new faces to their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors news: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green name-dropped by arena workers for reason fans will love
Stephen Curry is without a doubt the greatest shooter of all time. Beyond his awe-inspiring skills on the basketball court, however, the Golden State Warriors superstar is also a real-life MVP. Just as the arena workers around the NBA. League insider Shaun Powell of NBA.com recently dropped some random information...
Charles Barkley drops concerning truth bomb on Suns after Kevin Durant trade
You can be sure that Charles Barkley was jumping up and down when he learned about his beloved Phoenix Suns pulling off the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade. However, being the realist that he is, Barkley was quick to point out a very dangerous caveat for the Suns as they now look to go all the way and win the championship this year.
D’Angelo Russell drops Kobe Bryant truth bomb after Lakers trade
The Los Angeles Lakers made some big moves right before the NBA trade deadline expired. Arguably their biggest addition to the squad comes in the form of D’Angelo Russell, who will now return to LA for his second stint with the squad after the Lakers drafted him as the No. 2 overall pick back in […] The post D’Angelo Russell drops Kobe Bryant truth bomb after Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant destroys Kendrick Perkins on IG after Suns trade
On Thursday morning, former NBA player Etan Thomas voiced his criticism on IG of the Brooklyn Nets franchise for failing to acquire any superstar in return for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden as their Big 3 experiment completely failed. That resulted in Kendrick Perkins claiming KD and Kyrie basically ran the franchise and did whatever they wanted. Well, that didn’t impress Durant, who went right at Perk’s throat with a vicious response.
Mavs big man Christian Wood’s fiery 4-word take on trade rumors as deadline passes
There’s no denying that Kyrie Irving is the biggest NBA trade deadline move for the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs indicated their intention to win it all this season by going all-in on the enigmatic point guard, which many consider a high-risk, high-reward type of scenario for them. However, also worth noting is the team’s decision to hold on to Christian Wood past the deadline. It may not be of the same gravity as the Kyrie acquisition, but this move will also have a significant impact on Dallas the rest of the way.
Russell Westbrook-Jazz buyout talks takes surprising twist
It’s only a matter of time before the Utah Jazz buy out Russell Westbrook’s contract following his blockbuster trade from the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, apparently this might not be the case at all amid a surprising twist to Russ’ status with his new team. According to Jazz team insider Tony Jones of The […] The post Russell Westbrook-Jazz buyout talks takes surprising twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis’ honest take on Russell Westbrook trade after ‘toxic’ reports
The Russell Westbrook era came to an end in Los Angeles just before the NBA trade deadline. The Lakers sent the point guard away after a dysfunctional season and a half. Now with him off the roster, the gloves have come off as pundits and fans alike have been vocal about his failed tenure. Anthony […] The post Anthony Davis’ honest take on Russell Westbrook trade after ‘toxic’ reports appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Hart’s 2-emoji reaction to Blazers trade to New York
Josh Hart is off to his next chapter in the NBA. With the Portland Trail Blazers trading the guard to the New York Knicks, Hart is now set to play for his fourth team so far in his time in the league. And it seems that Hart can’t wait to put on his Knicks jersey, […] The post Josh Hart’s 2-emoji reaction to Blazers trade to New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA trade deadline: Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba
The Los Angeles Lakers’ historic NBA trade deadline has continued. Rob Pelinka and the front office are acquiring Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba in exchange for Patrick Beverley and draft picks, adding another key piece to their frontcourt alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as reported by Woj. Lakers fans were probably wondering why […] The post NBA trade deadline: Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kareem reveals harsh reality he learned after watching Giannis turn into an MVP
The game of basketball has changed in today’s day and age. ‘Positionless’ basketball has become the norm in that players are becoming more versatile with a higher emphasis on the three-point shot and players not being pigeonholed into one position or another. Players are able to play multiple positions do different things on the court rather than just strictly doing what their position says they should. One good example of that is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is aptly nicknamed ‘The Greek Freak’ due to his all-around skill-set. Another former Bucks superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has watched the growth and development of Antetokounmpo and he now believes that he was essentially overcoached growing up.
1 last-minute trade Knicks must make before 2023 deadline
The Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away, so the clock is ticking for organizations to find their final pieces for a potential playoff run. Teams such as the New York Knicks could go all in so they can stay competitive for the final stretch of the 2022-23 season.
