1987 Camaro IROC-Z In Trailer Full Of Muscle Cars

By Elizabeth Puckett
 4 days ago
It’s the star of the deal!

The third generation Chevrolet Camaro is a very interesting automobile for so many reasons but the major one has got to be their popularity with enthusiasts. Richard Rawlings is one of those people who is just drawn to these cars for one reason or another. Luckily he recently uncovered a massive treasure of cars, one of which perfectly embodies the best examples of that generation ever made. Somehow, the automobiles wound up inside a trailer full of muscle cars and eventually made their way onto the set of Gas Monkey Garage.

One major asset that catches the eye possibly the most in the entire video is a beautiful black 1987 Chevrolet Camaro. Of course, its beauty is not the only cool thing about the car as it sports the name IROC-Z which is something many third-gen Camaro enthusiasts long for dearly. Before actually striking the deal in reference to the Camaro, the legend decided to pick up a nice 1994 Chevrolet Silverado. If you've ever owned a sports car then you'll know how big of an asset a pickup truck can be, plus that generation of Silverado can be very iconic. Perhaps this truck will even be used to tow around the camaro after Rwaling has built it perfectly.

Speaking of which, the IROC is in for quite a treat as the automotive icon has decided to keep the third gen to use in all kinds of fun projects. Once the vehicle is finished, who knows what really may be in store for the Camaro. It could be a racing vehicle that relies heavily on performance above all or it could simply be the sort of car you take to the canyons. Whatever happens, we're sure it won't look too out of place at any car show you can think of and hopefully we’ll be seeing a lot of it as it pertains to Gas Monkey Garage.

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it's special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we're covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

