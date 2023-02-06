ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Cooler air arrives with rain to some snow this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The winds die down tonight and bring in cooler air for your Friday. Highs will be near seasonable with another system arriving this weekend bringing rain to snow for some. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Clouds come with spotty showers for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are here and spotty showers are developing today, ahead of a cold front’s rain that will breakup as it moves through our area. The colder air is slowing down, stalling some wintry mix to snow showers until later in the weekend. Join us on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cold front brings scattered showers and gusty winds Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The clouds stick around throughout the majority of the day tomorrow as a cold front brings in scattered showers and gusty winds. We are tracking more rain to some snow this weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness. As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:. Anderson County...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tree snaps two power lines, sparks brush fire in Blount Co.

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A tree snapped two power lines which sparked a brush fire in Blount County Thursday. Crews with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to Keener Rd. between 411 and Titsworth Springs. Firefighters had to wait for the power lines to be shut off but once...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Nashville staple Daddy’s Dogs opens location in East Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Nashville staple known for its gourmet hot dogs has opened a location in East Tennessee. Daddy’s Dogs partnered with Yee-Haw Brewing and Ober Mountain to bring a new location to the Smokies. The Gatlinburg restaurant marked the company’s first location outside Nashville, a spokesperson said.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic

Information that leads to the identification of any suspects could mean a $5,000 reward for the tipster. State documents obtained by WVLT News now outline the details of a manufacturing plant explosion in Sevierville on July 21, 2022. Yassin’s Falafel House owner raising money to help those in Turkey, Syria...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cookies & cocoa for local animal shelter

Knox Pride announces plans to cancel Pride Festival if drag bill becomes law. Knox Pride announces that the 2023 Knox Pride Festival in October will be cancelled if Senate Bill 3 becomes law. Brush fire spreads to ‘several structures,’ Rural Metro responds. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Rural...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People who still need Valentine’s Day plans have several options around East Tennessee, including a possible trip to a Maryville staple. RT Lodge has two different options for this weekend and Valentine’s Day. The Lodge offers a weekend getaway where people can stay on...
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

First Tennessee Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will open in East Tennessee, according to an announcement made Friday. A Safe Haven Baby Box provides a monitored, safe way for mothers who are unable to raise a child to surrender their baby. Baby Boxes are normally installed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

AMBER Alert issued for missing Tennessee teens

Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. ‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation. Updated: 4 hours ago. Several East Tennessee families...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Police discover body by I-40 ramp

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

THP: Pedestrian fatally hit Monday afternoon in Oliver Springs

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said an 81-year-old pedestrian was dead Monday after he was fatally hit on Knoxville Highway. They said Wade Nance was walking across the westbound lane of Knoxville Highway at around 12 p.m. after he "finished measuring from the centerline of the roadway." They said he was then fatally hit by a car.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating possible arson after 2 Lenoir City barn fires

State documents obtained by WVLT News now outline the details of a manufacturing plant explosion in Sevierville on July 21, 2022. TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing the I-40 bridge over 17th Street...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Catch up Quick

The ATF defines machine guns as “any part designed and intended solely and exclusively, or combination of parts designed and intended, for use in converting a weapon into a machine gun.”. ATF charges Knoxville man for selling machine guns bought from Chinese ‘black market’. Updated: 34 minutes ago.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway

Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN

