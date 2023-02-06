Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What happened after arson destroyed Knoxville's Planned Parenthood?Lauren BartonKnoxville, TN
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
Quiet start to the weekend, rain to some snow heading into Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our quiet stretch of weather will be short lived as bigger changes are on the way as we head into the second half of our weekend. Some areas are looking at heavy wet snow. while others may see a plain cold rain as our next system moves through.
wvlt.tv
Cooler air arrives with rain to some snow this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The winds die down tonight and bring in cooler air for your Friday. Highs will be near seasonable with another system arriving this weekend bringing rain to snow for some. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can...
wvlt.tv
Clouds come with spotty showers for now
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are here and spotty showers are developing today, ahead of a cold front’s rain that will breakup as it moves through our area. The colder air is slowing down, stalling some wintry mix to snow showers until later in the weekend. Join us on...
wvlt.tv
Cold front brings scattered showers and gusty winds Thursday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The clouds stick around throughout the majority of the day tomorrow as a cold front brings in scattered showers and gusty winds. We are tracking more rain to some snow this weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so...
wvlt.tv
Brush fire out after spreading to ‘several structures:’ Rural Metro
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a brush fire that spread to “several structures” in North Knox County, according to department officials. The fire is located on the 8600 block of Foust Hollow Road, and officials are asking people to avoid the area. WVLT News...
Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness. As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:. Anderson County...
wvlt.tv
Tree snaps two power lines, sparks brush fire in Blount Co.
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A tree snapped two power lines which sparked a brush fire in Blount County Thursday. Crews with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to Keener Rd. between 411 and Titsworth Springs. Firefighters had to wait for the power lines to be shut off but once...
wvlt.tv
Nashville staple Daddy’s Dogs opens location in East Tennessee
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Nashville staple known for its gourmet hot dogs has opened a location in East Tennessee. Daddy’s Dogs partnered with Yee-Haw Brewing and Ober Mountain to bring a new location to the Smokies. The Gatlinburg restaurant marked the company’s first location outside Nashville, a spokesperson said.
wvlt.tv
TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic
Information that leads to the identification of any suspects could mean a $5,000 reward for the tipster. State documents obtained by WVLT News now outline the details of a manufacturing plant explosion in Sevierville on July 21, 2022. Yassin’s Falafel House owner raising money to help those in Turkey, Syria...
wvlt.tv
Cookies & cocoa for local animal shelter
Knox Pride announces plans to cancel Pride Festival if drag bill becomes law. Knox Pride announces that the 2023 Knox Pride Festival in October will be cancelled if Senate Bill 3 becomes law. Brush fire spreads to ‘several structures,’ Rural Metro responds. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Rural...
wvlt.tv
Ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People who still need Valentine’s Day plans have several options around East Tennessee, including a possible trip to a Maryville staple. RT Lodge has two different options for this weekend and Valentine’s Day. The Lodge offers a weekend getaway where people can stay on...
wvlt.tv
First Tennessee Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will open in East Tennessee, according to an announcement made Friday. A Safe Haven Baby Box provides a monitored, safe way for mothers who are unable to raise a child to surrender their baby. Baby Boxes are normally installed...
wvlt.tv
Sneedville pilot to drop off water purifiers in Turkey following deadly disaster
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pilot Joe Hurston with Airmobile Ministries, is soaring the skies, again. On Thursday, he told WVLT News he is taking two volunteers with him to Turkey. After Monday’s earthquake, more than 21,000 people were confirmed dead and the number was expected to rise. The U.S. State...
wvlt.tv
AMBER Alert issued for missing Tennessee teens
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. ‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation. Updated: 4 hours ago. Several East Tennessee families...
WATE
Police discover body by I-40 ramp
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
THP: Pedestrian fatally hit Monday afternoon in Oliver Springs
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said an 81-year-old pedestrian was dead Monday after he was fatally hit on Knoxville Highway. They said Wade Nance was walking across the westbound lane of Knoxville Highway at around 12 p.m. after he "finished measuring from the centerline of the roadway." They said he was then fatally hit by a car.
wvlt.tv
TBI investigating possible arson after 2 Lenoir City barn fires
State documents obtained by WVLT News now outline the details of a manufacturing plant explosion in Sevierville on July 21, 2022. TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing the I-40 bridge over 17th Street...
wvlt.tv
Catch up Quick
The ATF defines machine guns as “any part designed and intended solely and exclusively, or combination of parts designed and intended, for use in converting a weapon into a machine gun.”. ATF charges Knoxville man for selling machine guns bought from Chinese ‘black market’. Updated: 34 minutes ago.
Exit 407 roadwork to affect Sevierville traffic
A traffic advisory has been issued by the City of Sevierville for Monday and Tuesday this week at Exit 407 off Interstate 40.
WATE
Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway
Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
Comments / 0