Feb. 8—A Kern County jury found an 18-year-old guilty Wednesday of impregnating a 13-year-old girl. Joseph Poindexter initiated a sexual relationship with the girl, who learned she was pregnant soon after, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney's Office. Kern County Sheriff's deputies learned the girl was pregnant and collected DNA samples.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO