WDEF
Chattanooga police searching for suspect after shots fired
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An individual shot at multiple vehicles Wednesday on Bonny Oaks Drive, according to Chattanooga police. They are still searching for those responsible. Chattanooga Police say no one was injured. Witnesses of the shooting gave the CPD suspect vehicle descriptions. Police then started an area-wide search.
WTVCFOX
Witness recalls watching Ooltewah driver dodge bullets near Chattanooga gas station
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man who was the apparent target of several gunshots in Chattanooga later ended up in custody and is now facing several charges, a Chattanooga Police affidavit says. A witness we spoke to recalls the moment shots rang out. "It was like the last place and...
Lansing Daily
Chattanooga homeowner charged with shooting stranger in her own backyard Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga homeowner faces charges after police say she shot a homeless man who was in her back yard early Monday morning. NOW UPDATED: An affidavit we just obtained provides more information about this story. Scroll down to read more. A Chattanooga Police release says the incident happened a little before 4:30 a.m. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
850wftl.com
Woman faces charges after shooting homeless man in her backyard
CHATTANOOGA, TN– A homeowner is facing charges after she shot a homeless man she found near her backyard. The incident was reported on Monday just before 4:30 a.m. 34-year-old Priscilla Teem told investigators that she was woken up by her dogs barking at someone near her property. Teem viewed...
Human remains found near downtown Calhoun in north Georgia, police say
Officers were searching the area as part of an investigation into a missing person.
WDEF
Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County man charged with second degree murder for August shooting
From Local 3 News: Shaquay Dodd, 25, has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder. Cleveland police say Dodd is accused of shooting 27-year-old Douglas C. Bryant, in the 800 block of 6th Street during the afternoon hours of August 25th of 2022. The Tennessee Criminal Justice Portal showed that...
WTVC
Teen hit by car in Chattanooga near Finley Stadium, driver charged with DUI early Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 43-year-old woman faces charges after Chattanooga Police say she was driving drunk and struck a teenager early Monday morning. The incident happened at 1800 Chestnut Street, near Finley Stadium. The 19-year-old victim told officers she was getting in her vehicle when a passing vehicle struck...
WSB Radio
Georgia deputies searching for thieves who stole more than $150K worth of building materials
Two separate thefts occurred between December 10-29.
WDEF
Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
WTVCFOX
Woman dead, driver hospitalized after crash in Cleveland Sunday morning, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland Police are investigating after two women were involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning. The crash happened on Keith Street near Monterrey’s Mexican Restaurant around 5:05 a.m. Cleveland Police say two women were found inside the vehicle. The 24-year-old driver was flown by Life...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for February 7
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-001352- 1500 block South Seminole Drive- Unknown Trouble/Unknown Medical- The caller advised she needed to go to the hospital. EMS responded and transported the caller to the hospital. 23-001357- 3900 block Ringgold Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised a...
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee Students Threaten to Burn Black People on a Cross in Shocking Video
A pair of students are no longer enrolled at a Tennessee boarding school following the emergence of a shocking racist video, reported Local 3 News on Wednesday. “A spokesperson for McCallie School says the two students who posted the video with racial slurs to Snapchat are no longer enrolled at the school,” reported Liam Collins. “‘The young men felt that it was acceptable to say what they said,’ said Rev. Ann Pierre, the president of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County branch of the NAACP. ‘So that tells me that this is not the first time.'”
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man Jailed for Helping Juveniles Break Into Cars Around Rome
Jason Earl Edwards, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he and three others participated in breaking into vehicles and stealing numerous items, including guns, around Rome. Police said that two of the other suspects in the case were juveniles. (See story below) The alleged crime spree...
WDEF
Single Vehicle Accident Leaves One Dead, One injured in Cleveland
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland Police responded at 5:05am to the site of a fatal crash on Keith Street. Officers on the scene found one car with two people inside. The driver, 24 year-old Krista Buckner, was flown to a Chattanooga hospital to receive help, but 24 year-old passenger Leyasia Woods was pronounced dead on the scene.
WDEF
Community Police Academy to “Bridge the Gap” Between Public and Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police Department discussed the Community Police Academy at today’s press conference. It was previously named the Citizens Police Academy, but Chief Murphy said she wanted the name to be more inclusive. The academy is a series of weekly commitments for about 9 to...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Couple Jailed for Beating Each Other Up
Sara B Castro Alvarado, 34 of Rome, and Nelson Fermin Xol-Botzec, 26 of Rome, were arrested after getting into a physical altercation at a home on Calhoun Avenue. Reports said that Alvarado scratched Xol-Botzec on his face, chest and arms. Xol-Botzec is also accused of grabbing Alvarado by the arms...
Deceased Female found on roadway in Franklin County Identified
We have an update on a story we brought you last week. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department reported on Thursday morning that they had responded to Lightfoot Lane to investigate a deceased female beside the roadway. At first, she was not identified, but now the sheriff’s department reports that...
3 dead, including mother, in mass fentanyl overdose in north Georgia
Deputies are now working to find who sold them the drugs.
mymix1041.com
Former business manager of local church pleads guilty to federal fraud charge
David Apps, the former business manager at the Broad Street United Methodist Church in Cleveland, has pleaded guilty to fraud. The offenses from July 2014 through October 2021 include Apps writing checks to himself, using the church’s credit card, altering receipts, and not paying for the entirety of the church’s payroll taxes, which resulted in a tax debt exceeding $900,000.
