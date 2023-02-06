ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Chattanooga police searching for suspect after shots fired

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An individual shot at multiple vehicles Wednesday on Bonny Oaks Drive, according to Chattanooga police. They are still searching for those responsible. Chattanooga Police say no one was injured. Witnesses of the shooting gave the CPD suspect vehicle descriptions. Police then started an area-wide search.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Lansing Daily

Chattanooga homeowner charged with shooting stranger in her own backyard Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga homeowner faces charges after police say she shot a homeless man who was in her back yard early Monday morning. NOW UPDATED: An affidavit we just obtained provides more information about this story. Scroll down to read more. A Chattanooga Police release says the incident happened a little before 4:30 a.m.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
850wftl.com

Woman faces charges after shooting homeless man in her backyard

CHATTANOOGA, TN– A homeowner is facing charges after she shot a homeless man she found near her backyard. The incident was reported on Monday just before 4:30 a.m. 34-year-old Priscilla Teem told investigators that she was woken up by her dogs barking at someone near her property. Teem viewed...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for February 7

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-001352- 1500 block South Seminole Drive- Unknown Trouble/Unknown Medical- The caller advised she needed to go to the hospital. EMS responded and transported the caller to the hospital. 23-001357- 3900 block Ringgold Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised a...
EAST RIDGE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee Students Threaten to Burn Black People on a Cross in Shocking Video

A pair of students are no longer enrolled at a Tennessee boarding school following the emergence of a shocking racist video, reported Local 3 News on Wednesday. “A spokesperson for McCallie School says the two students who posted the video with racial slurs to Snapchat are no longer enrolled at the school,” reported Liam Collins. “‘The young men felt that it was acceptable to say what they said,’ said Rev. Ann Pierre, the president of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County branch of the NAACP. ‘So that tells me that this is not the first time.'”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Jailed for Helping Juveniles Break Into Cars Around Rome

Jason Earl Edwards, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he and three others participated in breaking into vehicles and stealing numerous items, including guns, around Rome. Police said that two of the other suspects in the case were juveniles. (See story below) The alleged crime spree...
ROME, GA
WDEF

Single Vehicle Accident Leaves One Dead, One injured in Cleveland

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland Police responded at 5:05am to the site of a fatal crash on Keith Street. Officers on the scene found one car with two people inside. The driver, 24 year-old Krista Buckner, was flown to a Chattanooga hospital to receive help, but 24 year-old passenger Leyasia Woods was pronounced dead on the scene.
CLEVELAND, TN
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Couple Jailed for Beating Each Other Up

Sara B Castro Alvarado, 34 of Rome, and Nelson Fermin Xol-Botzec, 26 of Rome, were arrested after getting into a physical altercation at a home on Calhoun Avenue. Reports said that Alvarado scratched Xol-Botzec on his face, chest and arms. Xol-Botzec is also accused of grabbing Alvarado by the arms...
ROME, GA
mymix1041.com

Former business manager of local church pleads guilty to federal fraud charge

David Apps, the former business manager at the Broad Street United Methodist Church in Cleveland, has pleaded guilty to fraud. The offenses from July 2014 through October 2021 include Apps writing checks to himself, using the church’s credit card, altering receipts, and not paying for the entirety of the church’s payroll taxes, which resulted in a tax debt exceeding $900,000.
CLEVELAND, TN

