Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Decision Made On Damar Hamlin's Future With NFL
A decision has been made regarding Damar Hamlin's future with the NFL.
NBC Sports
Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers
The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
TMZ.com
Alleged Witnesses In Michael Irvin Incident Recount Story, Back Hall of Famer
Michael Irvin was pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after he was accused of misconduct by a woman in a hotel lobby, but now two alleged witnesses are coming to the Hall of Famer's defense. TMZ Sports spoke to Phil Watkins, a man from Australia, in Arizona on Thursday,...
NBC Sports
Super Bowl national anthem 2023: Who is singing the national anthem and how long does it take to sing?
No matter the teams that are playing or the city that is hosting, every NFL game begins the same way — the singing of the national anthem. The Super Bowl is no different, with legendary artists singing the “The Star-Spangled Banner” year after year to kick off the festivities.
NBC Sports
Tampa Supercross by the numbers: Eli Tomac responds to the heat
Eli Tomac won his third Monster Energy Supercross race of 2023 last week in Houston after feeling the heat from second-place Chase Sexton, and the numbers heading into Tampa suggest that’s just what he needs to perform at his peak. In Houston, Sexton dominated the preliminary events. He posted...
NBC Sports
Warriors' title defense got much bumpier with KD trade to Suns
The Phoenix Suns, shaken to the core after a graceless NBA playoff exit last May, decided Wednesday night to go full throttle this season by reportedly trading for Kevin Durant. A few hours before the Suns dropped their trade bomb, the Los Angeles Lakers completed their midseason makeover and it’s...
NBC Sports
Panthers to hire Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant
The first head coach in Panthers history is rejoining the team. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers are hiring Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant. Capers filled the same role for the Broncos last season and worked with former Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Evero now...
NBC Sports
Sanders wishes he had stayed with 49ers 'two-three' more years
Emmanuel Sanders' stint with San Francisco was short, but the Bay Area holds a special place for the former 49ers wideout. Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan on the NFL Honors red carpet Friday night, Sanders shared that he wishes he spent more time with the 49ers.
NBC Sports
Mark Murphy on Aaron Rodgers: The sooner the decision is made, the better
Aaron Rodgers is planning an “isolation retreat” in the near future that he hopes will bring him closer to making a decision about whether or not he plans to continue his playing career and the quarterback’s current team will be waiting to hear what he has in mind.
NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news
The Milwaukee Bucks may soon be under new ownership. Shams Charania of The Athletic delivered a bombshell report on Friday afternoon. Charania reported that the current Milwaukee co-owner, Marc Lasry, is reportedly in “serious talks” to sell his stake of the team to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. American businessman/Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Haslam Sports Read more... The post NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Norvell gets raise, 3-year extension from Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State football coach Mike Norvell, whose team ended last season with a six-game winning streak, was rewarded with a three-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $8.05 million annually through 2029. The school released the contract Wednesday. It will pay Norvell $5.6...
NBC Sports
Blazers GM defends handling of GP2 after failed Dubs physical
In the wake of Gary Payton II failing his Warriors physical and reporting from The Athletic, Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin defended his training staff while talking to local media Friday. Shortly after The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported, citing sources, that the Trail Blazers' medical...
NBC Sports
Sources: Dubs interested in keeping GP2 despite failed physical
SAN FRANCISCO – Steve Kerr was asked Friday afternoon to comment on the Warriors’ reacquisition of Gary Payton II 24 hours earlier, but the Warriors coach wouldn’t address the trade because it still was pending. Why? Because, as league sources confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area, Payton...
NBC Sports
Ex-Ohio State football players acquitted of rape, kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two former Ohio State football players were acquitted Thursday on charges of rape and kidnapping stemming from a sexual encounter they had with a woman in an apartment the two players shared. Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint embraced each other and both cried after the jury...
