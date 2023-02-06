ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

NFL World Surprised By Tom Brady, Gisele Development

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly still on speaking terms. While the super-couple got divorced during the fall of 2022, Brady still consulted Bundchen when making his decision to retire from the National Football League.  It was Gisele, not Brady, who reportedly pushed for the ...
TAMPA, FL
People

Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News

Tom Brady is looking back at special times with the people closest to him, which include ex Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares son Jack Tom Brady is looking back on memorable moments with his family after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Sharing photos with various important people in his life and from throughout his career on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning, the NFL veteran, 45, included a photo where he and ex Bridget Moynahan pose with their 15-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward. Both Brady and the Blue Bloods actress, 51, wear...
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Michael Irvin News

Earlier this Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News announced that Michael Irvin won't make any of his remaining Super Bowl week appearances on NFL Network. This decision has been made because a woman accused Irvin of misconduct in a hotel lobby in Arizona.  ...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Marvin Harrison Jr's Announcement

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world became aware of a piece of memorabilia from the Georgia-Ohio State playoff game. Javon Bullard leveled Marvin Harrison Jr in a controversial play that left Harrison out for the rest of the game. Just over a month later, a signed photo of the play was ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick's New Job

With the Super Bowl just around the corner, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is being recognized for his outstanding work off the field.  It's been roughly seven years since Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality. Fast forward to the present day, ...
The Spun

Football World Disgusted By Georgia, Ohio State Move

This is not OK. During the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia, Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out by a devastating hit in the end zone. Ohio State went on to lose to Georgia, with Harrison missing the rest of the contest. This week, a Georgia ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To What Barack Obama Said About LeBron

On Tuesday night, LeBron James officially became the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Roughly 24 hours later, he received a shoutout from former President Barack Obama. Though it shouldn't really surprise any of us given their preexisting relationship, Obama is very proud of James' latest ...
The Spun

Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII.  Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday.    "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Former Star NFL Quarterback Is Unrecognizable

For fans of the NFL in the late 90s and early 2000s, Jake Plummer is a familiar name. The 2nd-round pick out of Arizona State was a 10-year NFL veteran, beginning his career with the Cardinals before entering his prime with the Broncos. Plummer was certainly a recognizable face for fans of a ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Ohio State News

A disturbing claim was made during this week's trial involving former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint. Back in February of 2020, Ripe and Wint were accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman. After these allegations surfaced, they were dismissed from Ohio State's team. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Derek Carr Announcement

The New Orleans Saints' pursuit of Derek Carr continued on Thursday. Carr visited with the Saints yesterday, staying at the team facility until 10:30 p.m., according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. Underhill reported this afternoon that Carr is now back meeting with the team again. This ...
OAKLAND, CA
The Spun

T.J. Watt Has Brutally Honest Admission On George Pickens

Add Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt to the list of people who are massive fans of wide receiver George Pickens.  Pickens burst onto the scene this past season as a rookie and excelled in contested catch situations. It felt like every time Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett threw him the ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Glamour

Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source

When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Wife Going Viral At Super Bowl

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has gone viral throughout the 2022 season. Now, her mother is doing the same. Tavia Hunt, the wife of the Chiefs owner, is going viral on social media on Wednesday night. Like mother, like daughter. "Super Bowl week’s in full swing! ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Breaking: Ex-Ohio State Quarterback JT Barrett Lands New Job

Former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett has a new role with the Detroit Lions. Barrett, who was an offensive assistant on Dan Campbell's staff in the Motor City this past season, now has the title of assistant quarterbacks coach, the Lions confirmed on Wednesday afternoon. Barrett will continue working ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To New Tom Brady Retirement Decision

On February 2, 2022 Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football. Just over a month later, Brady decided he wasn't done with the game and announced his comeback for the 2022 season. Then, a year to the day after his first retirement, Brady retired from the game again. He made it ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

George Kittle Names Only Way Eagles Can Beat Chiefs

49ers tight end George Kittle knows a thing or two about the teams playing in this year's Super Bowl.  Earlier this season, the Chiefs blew out the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Patrick Mahomes had over 400 passing yards and three touchdowns.  Then, in the NFC Championship, the 49ers suffered ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About Kellen Moore

Following the Cowboys' playoff loss in January, the coaching staff parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. It didn't take long for him to land the same position on the Chargers. On Thursday night, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott offered his thoughts on Moore leaving Dallas. “I’m ...
DALLAS, TX
