247Sports
Minnesota Gophers Basketball: Is Minnesota Unlucky? Or Like Everybody Else With Injuries?
The 2022-23 Minnesota injuries, are they uncommon? Or is the popular media line "everybody deals with injury they are not an excuse" in play here? Minnesota Gopher Basketball fans of the past 15 seasons have felt snake bitten by injuries and this year is no different. In the next two days we are going to see if what Minnesota is currently dealing with is similar to others, or unique.
kiwaradio.com
Hawkeye Men’s Game At Minnesota Sunday In Doubt
(Minneapolis, MN) — The Golden Gopher men’s basketball team did not play at Illinois Tuesday night due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the program. U of M athletic officials say the Big Ten game is being postponed until Monday February 20th in Champaign. Minnesota is scheduled to host Iowa on Sunday afternoon. The Gophers are hoping they have enough healthy players to take the floor. Gopher Gopher head coach Ben Johnson says this has been quite a week so far.
Minnesota Goalie Makes 89 Saves In Epic High School Hockey Thriller
This is one for the Minnesota High School Hockey history books, as the Blaine Bengals and the Anoka Tornadoes played through 6 overtimes. The Bengals took on the Tornadoes in the Minnesota girl's Class 2A Section 7 Quarterfinals on Thursday, February 9th, 2023. The epic showdown took place at the Fogerty Ice Arena in Blaine.
Justin Jefferson Had Honest Reaction To How Vikings Season Ended
It's been almost a month since the Minnesota Vikings' season ended at the hands of the New York Giants. The Vikings came into the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the NFC but ended up losing 31-24 after they finished the regular season at 13-4. Their season came down to a fourth-and-eight ...
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
Major store chain closing another location in Minneapolis
Another major store chain has announced that it will be closing one of its locations in Minneapolis this month. Read on to learn more. Following on the heels of a major grocery store closure announcement in Minneapolis earlier this week, the national pharmacy chain Walgreens has also revealed that it plans to close its store located at 627 W. Broadway Avenue, according to local sources.
mnrepublic.com
More Anti-Semitism in Minnesota – Resolution to Remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs for Remarks
Over the course of the past few years, the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities campus has been noted across multiple sources for their anti-Semitic views. With her being located right in Minneapolis, it serves as no surprise that Ilhan Omar, the U.S. representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district since 2019, spoke out with her own words against Jewish people. Due to her comments and remarks, a resolution was made on Thursday, February 5, 2023, to remove her from serving on the foreign affairs committee.
