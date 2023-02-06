Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: Tommy Rees hire aligns with offensive recruiting shift
The hire of new Alabama football offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has received mixed responses from the fan base. While he still has to prove himself on fall Saturday afternoons, I think the addition of Rees moves the program a couple steps in the right direction. Many Alabama football fans were...
Joel Klatt reacts to Alabama coordinator hires, sends message to Crimson Tide fans
Joel Klatt took an opportunity to weigh in on the Alabama coordinator hires. The FOX Sports analyst said he was surprised about Tommy Rees because he figured Rees was “ultra committed” to Notre Dame. “But this is a great opportunity for Tommy Rees, a great opportunity,” Klatt said....
St. Paul Episcopal freshman LB Anthony Jones reacts to Alabama offer
Anthony Jones earned an offer from Alabama Wednesday, adding to his growing list. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is on pace to be one of the most sought-after 2026 recruits in the country with previous offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia and others. His offer total sits at 13 after the Crimson Tide joined the recruitment of the fast-rising prospect.
Former Alabama LB Christian Miller on Kevin Steele hire: “He is going to have us playing physical, fast, and aggressive.”
We are starting to see more former Alabama football players get excited about Kevin Steele’s return as the defensive coordinator. Most have voiced their opinions on social media, but Christian Miller joined The Bama Standard on Tuesday to break down why Nick Saban’s choice for Steele stood out to him. Miller was with Steele on Alabama’s 2014 Southeastern Conference title team.
Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones
Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
Florida Gators vs Alabama Crimson Tide 2/8/2023 Picks Predictions Previews
The Florida Gators will meet with the #3 Alabama Crimson Tide in NCAAB action in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET. Florida has a record of 13-10 overall, but the Gators are not to be taken lightly. In its last two matches, Florida defeated...
This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Alabama
Alabama is home to many types of restaurants where you’ll be served some of the most delicious down home cooking. One of these restaurants is Sarris Cafe. To learn all about Sarris Cafe, which is known for serving some of the best home-cooked food in Alabama, take a look below.
For More Than Half A Century, Dining At The Hollywood Cafe In Mississippi Is Always A Timeless Experience
These days, for a restaurant to make it past a year or two, is special in its own right, but when a restaurant can claim a few decades, that pretty much guarantees you’re in for a special treat. This historic restaurant in Mississippi has been a timeless treasure for more than half a century, and you’re in for a memorable meal when you stop by.
APSC: Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bills
Birmingham, AL — The Alabama Public Service Commission heard a report Tuesday morning on end of the year calculations for Alabama Power. The report stated the utility was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million dollars for 2022. That means customers are due a refund. Commission...
