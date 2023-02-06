Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green, known for acrobatic catches and his imposing physical presence on the field, is retiring after 12 seasons in the NFL.

Green spent 10 years with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him fourth overall out of Georgia in 2011, and his final two years with the Arizona Cardinals -- racking up 727 career receptions for 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns.

He made an instant impact as a rookie, earning a Pro Bowl nod in each of his first seven seasons.

Green, 34, made his retirement official in an Instagram post on Monday, thanking those "who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career."

The 6-4, 208-pound Green was a force from the time he entered the NFL, racking up at least 950 yards in each of his first seven seasons. However a toe injury ended his 2018 season after only 10 games and he missed the entire 2019 season with an ankle injury.

After he returned, his production was never quite the same. He played one more year with Cincinnati before signing with the Cardinals as a free agent.

At the end of the 2022 season, Green's 70 touchdown catches ranked fourth among all active receivers, trailing only Davante Adams (87), Mike Evans (81) and DeAndre Hopkins (71).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wide receiver A.J. Green announces his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons