Offset responds to criticism of Takeoff relationship after Grammys tribute: 'I don't know you'

 4 days ago

Offset is defending himself against criticisms of his relationship with his Migos collaborator Takeoff following Quavo's Grammys tribute to the late rapper .

Takeoff , one-third of the highly influential Atlanta rap group Migos, died Nov. 1 in a Houston shooting at age 28.

“How dare one of y’all … even speak on me and Take's relationship," Offset responded in a since-deleted Instagram Stories video recorded by fans and shared on social media.

He was seemingly responding to comments made by Rap-A-Lot CEO J. Prince, who accused Offset in an episode of his Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast , released Sunday, of not really being "there with Takeoff when he was alive."

Read the obituary: Takeoff, one-third of influential rap group Migos, killed at 28 in Houston shooting

Cardi B and Offset arrive for the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. ROBYN BECK, AFP via Getty Images

"I don’t know you ... from a can of paint," Offset said, adding others "don’t know how me and my brother rock.”

The exchange garnered attention following the 2023 Grammys on Sunday night, during which Offset attended with wife Cardi B but did not participate in an In Memoriam tribute for Takeoff led by Quavo, who performed an original song titled "Without You" that he wrote following the rapper's death .

More: Grammys in memoriam segment honors Takeoff, Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie – and snubs others

And: Quavo honors Takeoff with new song 'Without You': Read full lyrics

USA TODAY has reached out to the artists' representatives for comment.

Last year, Quavo and Takeoff released their debut "Only Built for Infinity Links" with Motown Records as a duo dubbed Unc and Phew, without Offset. The debut single, "Hotel Lobby (Unc & Phew)," was released in May, and a music video for their song "Messy" made its debut in October.

An image of the late Takeoff is projected while Quavo (4th R) and Maverick City Music perform onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter, Getty Images for The Recording A

Kirsnik Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. He died after being shot following a private party, said Troy Finner, chief of police at the Houston Police Department.

The three rappers grew up together and exploded in the early 2010s thanks to the Migos mixtape breakout song "Versace," which went viral. Their debut studio album, "Yung Rich Nation," was released in 2015 and featured Chris Brown and Yung Thug. In addition to several more mixtape albums, Migos went on to release three more studio albums: "Culture" (2017), which featured lead single "Bad and Boujee" that would spend three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and nabbed them two Grammy nominations, "Culture II" (2018) and "Culture III" (2021).

Following Takeoff's death, Offset wrote an emotional open letter on Instagram that he would "love (him) forever."

"I've been going to sleep and waking up, hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare," Offset wrote. "Every time you would see me, you didn't give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time."

'You are our angel': Migos' Quavo and Offset mourn Takeoff's death in heartfelt posts

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Offset responds to criticism of Takeoff relationship after Grammys tribute: 'I don't know you'

Comments / 10

Erik
4d ago

No matter what goes on, family is family. Even if on bad terms or haven’t spoken in a long time, it hurts when something tragic happens to someone you grew up with.

Reply
6
Josh Gilbert
4d ago

Takeoff was far from an angel when he was alive and now all of sudden he an angel in death? No sir. God doesnt mourn the dead neither does He play the false identity game. if you wasnt walking with Jesus when you was alive dont think you walking with God in heaven when you dead.

Reply(5)
4
 

