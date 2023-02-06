ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Lake Isabella

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plAUJ_0keIkrGc00

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Lake Isabella.

Deputies were called on Sunday for a welfare check and found two men dead inside a home on Erskine Creek Road with what KCSO described as "trauma to their upper bodies." Officials say a weapon was found at the scene.

The sheriff's office says they are not looking for any suspects in connection to these deaths.

Anyone with information can call KCSO at 861-3110 or the secret witness line at 322-4040.

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

6 suspects arrested in KCSO, probation department warrant sweep

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced that Friday around 8 a.m., deputies and probation officers conducted a warrant sweep, arresting six suspects in Buttonwillow, Wasco and Shafter on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges. The following suspects were arrested:. Javier Palpa, 39 of Shafter, was arrested...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Police search for missing at-risk man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance locating Angelo Alora, according to the BPD. Alora was last seen in the 5300 block of Lennox Avenue on Feb. 9. He is considered at-risk due to a developmental disability, BPD said. Alora is described as a 27-year-old Filipino man who […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in south Bakersfield DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who drank then allegedly drove twice the speed limit before crashing into another vehicle, killing its driver, pleaded no contest Friday to two charges in exchange for a six-year prison term. Alexzander Pacheco pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and carrying a concealed firearm in public […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Kern County Fire Department investigate Taft blaze

Update: The Kern County Fire Department said the fire engulfed both one and two-story businesses in the 400 block of Center Street. Due to the massive size of fire and smoke coming from the building, a second alarm response was requested for additional support. Six engines and four trucks were...
TAFT, CA
KGET

3 members of Kern County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council resign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three members of the Kern County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council, including its chair and co-chair, have resigned in a letter obtained by 17 News. Kern CAC Chair Dr. Arleana Waller, Co-chair, Dr. Tiara King and Dr. Susan Lawol issued their immediate resignations from the council in a letter addressed to Sheriff […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested Wednesday morning in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Human skeletal remains found under Chester Avenue bridge

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Human skeletal remains were found under the Chester Avenue bridge Wednesday night. Bakersfield police said on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, officers were called to the riverbed near the 4200 block of Chester Avenue regarding a report of located human skeletal remains. Police said officers found...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

New charges filed in connection to Desert Star Motel case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following the 2021 raid on the Desert Star Motel, the owner and general manager were charged in federal court, accused of charging inflated rates to pimps who had prostitutes working out of the property. Curtis Lee Moore Jr. was arrested during the raid and initially only charged with being a felon […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Hearing scheduled to set trial date in 5-year-old’s killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The accused killers of 5-year-old Kason Guyton had a brief court appearance Friday in which attorneys set a status conference next month to schedule a trial date. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 30, are charged with murder, attempted murder and other offenses in the shooting that happened six years ago. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Shafter PD: Man hospitalized after shooting, suspect detained

Shafter, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital after getting shot and the alleged shooter was detained in Shafter Thursday morning. According to Shafter police, officers were called on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at around 9:37 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the 100 block of West Lerdo Highway.
SHAFTER, CA
news-ridgecrest.com

Victim of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident remains critical

News Review Staff Writer– — On Monday evening, February 6, shortly after 6 PM, officers from the Ridgecrest Police Department (RPD) were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Church Ave., in front of the James Monroe Middle School, for a reported vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision. Upon...
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

BPD officer ran stop sign in deadly South Vineland Road crash: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer was speeding and ran a stop sign in a deadly crash last month, actions that could result in criminal charges, according to a California Highway Patrol investigator. “Based on the circumstances of the collision I believe the driver of the Ford Taurus was in violation of . […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy