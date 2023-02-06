ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs, Eagles Are Amazingly Identical in Four Key Stats Ahead of Super Bowl

 4 days ago
(Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

It doesn’t always work out this way, but we might have gotten the two best teams in the league for the Super Bowl. Seriously, both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have been great all season long. It’s actually scary how evenly matched these teams are on paper.

When you look at a handful of stats, the Chiefs and Eagles line up identically. It makes a little bit of sense. Speaking generally, without getting into the details, they’re both teams with elite athletes at quarterback that can also throw bombs. Both teams sport talented skill players on offense as well.

Oh, and they both have a Kelce brother. It’s actually kinda eerie when you look at the numbers. Both are 16-3 entering this game, have scored a total of 546 points and were the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences as they head into the Super Bowl.

They also both have six all pros and that includes the Kelce brothers as well as the quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. Again…eerie.

With all of the talk about scripts and fixed games, it teases the rational side of your brain a bit. There are coincidences in sports all the time. But is this too good to be true? That’s hard to say…actually, no. It’s just a coincidence. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves here.

Is the Super Bowl Decided By Uniform Color?

While we’re talking about weird sports stats, let’s just get this one out of the way as well. If you are a betting person, well, I don’t have any advice for you. But this is a bit interesting as a trivia question for the Super Bowl.

It was put out there by FanSided the other day. Teams that have worn white jerseys in the Super Bowl have won 15 of the last 18. That’s right. It’s actually an amazing stat when you think about it.

Heading into this Super Bowl, the Chiefs are going to don white. Meanwhile, the Eagles will be fitted in their green jerseys. It’s going to be a great game for sure. But has the outcome already been predetermined?

Fans will have conspiracy theories as long as sports are around. Let’s just all agree the NFL and the Super Bowl are at least somewhat legitimate. We can’t ever say for sure, but it’s not scripted…unless…

Outsider.com

