WOLF
Judge Rules Pennsylvania's Public School Funding Formula Unconstitutional
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — There is more response following a ruling from a Pennsylvania judge earlier this week that the state’s school funding formula is unconstitutional. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar has reaction from local school districts and the Governor. “Governor Shapiro and Pennsylvania Lawmakers, let’s make a...
Acting A.G. Michelle Henry statement on public school funding decision
PA (WOLF) — Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry released a statement Tuesday regarding the public school funding decision by the Commonwealth Court. On Tuesday, the Commonwealth Court declared Pennsylvania's public school funding "unconstitutional." ORIGINAL STORY | Poorer districts win challenge to Pa. public school funding. Acting A.G. Henry:. When...
Connecticut lawmakers push to conceal teachers' discussions with students about gender identity
HARTFORD, Conn. (CITC) — Connecticut Democrats have proposed a bill limiting information about discussions teachers may have with their students about "sensitive subjects." The proposed bill would prohibit Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests pertaining to teacher communications with students that involve subjects like sexual orientation, gender identity or race. According to its text, the proposed law is intended to protect public school teachers.
Eryn Harvey Named Luzerne County Director of Elections
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A 28-year-old Wilkes-Barre resident has been named Luzerne County's newest election director. Eryn Harvey had previously worked as the deputy election director for about a year, before resigning in 2022 to run for State Representative. The position has been left vacant since August of...
Istanbul Grill Donates to Turkey Following Deadly Earthquake
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A local restaurant is taking donations to aid Turkey after two massive earthquakes that left the country devastated earlier this month. The Istanbul Grill located on south main street in Wilkes-Barre is accepting cash and other forms of aid to send to Turkey. Elif...
