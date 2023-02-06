ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Dares You To “Make It Rain” With “CUFF IT (Wetter Remix)”

By DeMicia Inman
 4 days ago
Beyoncé kicked off her historic Grammy weekend on Friday (Feb. 3) with the official release of a viral “CUFF IT” remix which includes a new verse and additional vocals. The party-ready track was flipped into a bedroom-ready jam by DJ Esentrik who blended the original RENAISSANCE single with Twista ’s 2009 song “Wetter.”

“Soooo I’ve been hiding this for awhile and now I can finally say it!” exclaimed the DJ and producer in a tweet revealing the news. “CUFF IT WETTER REMIX IS OFFICIAL! Thank you to @beyonce @parkwood and most importantly the DJs and fans that supported this from the start! Love to all!”

Currently, “CUFF IT (Wetter Remix) is only available to purchase exclusively via Queen Bey’s official website.

On the updated version, the global music icon adds to the original song, refusing to offer a remix without new lyrics. “Baby make it rain/ Don’t let go till it storms again/ I pray this will never end,” sings Mrs. Carter at the opening of the modified song. She also added additional adlibs and runs throughout the track.

Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

While Beyoncé quietly released the track, Twista shared a “Happy Friday” tweet including three flame emojis, linking back to the “CUFF IT (Wetter Remix).”

The original version of “CUFF IT” was released on the 41-year-old performer’s acclaimed album RENAISSANCE issued in July 2022. On Sunday (Feb. 5), the album added a new level of legendary to Beyoncé’s iconic resume.

Picking up wins for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for the aforementioned LP, Best R&B Song with “ CUFF IT ,” Best Traditional R&B Performance with “ PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA ,” and Best Dance/Electronic Recording with “ BREAK MY SOUL ,” she became the most awarded musician in Grammy history.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night,” said the mother of three while accepting the award for RENAISSANCE as the first Black woman to take the category. “I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God. I’d like to thank my Uncle Johnny who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit.” Bey later thanked her family and especially the queer community “for your love and inventing this genre.”

Revisit Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE album below.

Beyoncé Adds Seven New Dates To RENAISSANCE Tour

