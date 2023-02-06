ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

Donna Kelce Comments on Petition Calling for Her to Coin Flip at SB

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDoRI_0keIkYgv00

The mother of the Kelce brothers commented on the social media push for her to do the coin toss at Super Bowl LVII.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce are making history in Super Bowl LVII as the first pair of brothers to face off against one another in the big game.

There has been a push on social media for their mother, Donna Kelce, to perform the Super Bowl coin toss.

Travis and Jason had their mom on this week’s episode of the New Heights podcast to discuss whether or not she’d be willing to do the coin toss if she was asked.

“Here’s the thing,” Donna began. “There are so many legends and people that have their blood, sweat and tears on that field and for a mom that’s never played football, I don’t think that’s the right place for me to be.”

Jason told his mom that she was discounting all of the mothers of every player that’s ever played, and Travis agreed.

“Well here’s the thing: I don’t know if I would be a distraction. Would I be a distraction out there for you guys? That’s what I would worry about,” she asked. The brothers said it wouldn’t be.

Jason then asked if America voted on it, would she flip the coin? Donna insisted that she would on one condition.

“I would if the two of you say that it would not be a distraction to you.”

Sounds like it could be an awesome moment for the Kelce family, even if the coin flip being performed by Donna is a long shot in and of itself.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Meet The Longtime Significant Other Of Colin Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is receiving a ton of praise this week for his Know Your Rights Camp Autopsy Initiative.  Kaepernick is devoting time, money and care to fact-checking police killings by offering secondary autopsies to families who lost a loved one in police-related ...
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos

Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet

Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
Glamour

Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall

This Super Bowl Sunday, I’m interested in only two things: Rihanna and the relationship status of Travis Kelce. I’ve gathered that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been publicly looking for love for most of his professional career, from starring in a Bachelor-esque reality show called Chasing Kelce to his five-year on-again, off-again relationship with broadcast sports journalist and model Kayla Nicole.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

127K+
Followers
47K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy