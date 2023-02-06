Donna Kelce Comments on Petition Calling for Her to Coin Flip at SB

The mother of the Kelce brothers commented on the social media push for her to do the coin toss at Super Bowl LVII.

Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce are making history in Super Bowl LVII as the first pair of brothers to face off against one another in the big game.

There has been a push on social media for their mother, Donna Kelce, to perform the Super Bowl coin toss.

Travis and Jason had their mom on this week’s episode of the New Heights podcast to discuss whether or not she’d be willing to do the coin toss if she was asked.

“Here’s the thing,” Donna began. “There are so many legends and people that have their blood, sweat and tears on that field and for a mom that’s never played football, I don’t think that’s the right place for me to be.”

Jason told his mom that she was discounting all of the mothers of every player that’s ever played, and Travis agreed.

“Well here’s the thing: I don’t know if I would be a distraction. Would I be a distraction out there for you guys? That’s what I would worry about,” she asked. The brothers said it wouldn’t be.

Jason then asked if America voted on it, would she flip the coin? Donna insisted that she would on one condition.

“I would if the two of you say that it would not be a distraction to you.”

Sounds like it could be an awesome moment for the Kelce family, even if the coin flip being performed by Donna is a long shot in and of itself.