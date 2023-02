How we're celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks

McKinney Falls is the only state park in Travis County. Photo by ATXtoday

Texas’ State Parks program was created in 1923, but it was initially conceptualized as a collection of roadside attractions for travelers. It wasn’t until Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal that the program expanded, resulting in more than 50 parks.

Today, Texas State Parks encompass more than 630,000 acres across 89 parks.

The state acknowledges that much of its parkland is located on the lands of indigenous peoples. Learn more about Native American history in Texas.

in Texas. The only state park in Travis County is McKinney Falls State Park, named after 1800s homesteader Thomas McKinney . The land was donated to the state in the 1970s, and officially opened as a public park in 1976 .

