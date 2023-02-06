ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Alleged robber shot by clerk at Northeast El Paso convenience store

By Gabriela Rodríguez, Dave Burge
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — El Paso police say a man was shot at a Northeast El Paso convenience store by a clerk after he allegedly tried to rob it Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:38 p.m. at a DK store, formerly a 7-Eleven, at 5201 Fairbanks.

Police say a 32-year-old Hispanic man entered the store and showed a weapon in his waistband and demanded money, two more people were inside the store at the time of the incident.

The clerk, police say, then shot the alleged robber. He is licensed for concealed carry, police say, and no charges are pending against the clerk at this time.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

El Paso Fire department confirmed one person was taken a local hospital with severe injuries but stable condition.

This was an isolated incident and did not pose a threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

