Today, Mayor Dean Esposito issued the following statement following Governor Lamont’s budget address. “I want to thank Governor Lamont for his increase in ECS funding for the City of Danbury of roughly 3 million dollars a year for the next two years. This is a good start, but I want to stress to our legislative delegation and the entire General Assembly that we need to pass HB 5003 which will finally give Danbury the State aid we deserve. I will always fight for our students, teachers, staff and families as your Mayor, and I’m committed to continuing to advocate for our fair share from the State of Connecticut.”

DANBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO