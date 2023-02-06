Read full article on original website
Bethel BOE Budget presented to BOS on Tuesday, February 14
The Board of Education will be presenting their 2023-2024 Education Budget to the Board of Selectman and Board of Finance next Tuesday, February 14th at 7:00 PM at the Clifford J. Hurgin Municipal Center – Meeting Room A, 1 School Street. If you can not attend in person, there is a hybrid option on the schedule I have linked.
Special Ridgefield BOE Meeting on Friday: Possible Action Item is Appointment of Veterans Park Elementary School Principal
Special Board of Education Meeting on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. to be held in person in the BOE Conference Room at 90 East Ridge Road. * Call to Order at 8:00 a.m. * Pledge of Allegiance. RPS Elementary Art Program. * Convene in Executive Session for the...
Ridgefield Chamber's Annual State-of-the-Town with First Selectman Rudy Marconi March 16, Tickets and Award Nominations Available Now!
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual State-of-the-Town Address with First Selectman Rudy Marconi March 16th, 7:30-9AM, at Lounsbury House. In addition to the First Selectman’s Address, the Chamber will also be recognizing local individuals who have gone above and beyond this past year serving their community (all of whom have been nominated and voted on by town residents).
Governor Lamont allocates funds for creation of Danbury Charter School
Statement from Mayor Dean Esposito following Governor Lamont’s Office Announcing Funding for the Danbury Charter School. Today, Mayor Dean Esposito released the following statement following Governor Lamont’s office announcing funding for the Danbury Charter School. “I am thrilled that Governor Lamont allocated money for the creation of the...
Milford Recreation is HIRING for Summer Positions Including Lifeguards and Playground Counselors!
Are you looking for summer employment opportunities? Look no further than Milford Recreation!. Hiring Counselors for the 2023 Summer Playground Program!. The Recreation Department is looking for dedicated and responsible counselors who have experience working with children. The program will run from June 26th to August 4th, we are looking...
Wilton First Selectwoman's Recommended FY2024 Budget
The First Selectwoman’s recommended FY2024 Budget was submitted to the Board of Selectmen at last night’s meeting (Wednesday, February 7). The budget reflects the cumulative efforts of the various town departments to provide the quality of services residents expect at the lowest cost possible. The budget request of...
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates
$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
Invitation to Volunteer as Fairfield County Regional History Day Judge
Each year, Westport middle and high school students participate in the National History Day competition. For almost a decade, the Westport community has generously offered support to students throughout the research and writing process- thank you! Dr. Lauren K. Francese, Social Studies Coordinator, is inviting community members to help in a new capacity this year by serving as judges in the Fairfield County regional competition on Saturday, March 18th at Sacred Heart University.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: The Law Offices Of Christopher J. Molyneaux
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The Law...
Statement from Mayor Dean Esposito on Governor Lamont’s Budget Speech
Today, Mayor Dean Esposito issued the following statement following Governor Lamont’s budget address. “I want to thank Governor Lamont for his increase in ECS funding for the City of Danbury of roughly 3 million dollars a year for the next two years. This is a good start, but I want to stress to our legislative delegation and the entire General Assembly that we need to pass HB 5003 which will finally give Danbury the State aid we deserve. I will always fight for our students, teachers, staff and families as your Mayor, and I’m committed to continuing to advocate for our fair share from the State of Connecticut.”
CT Cultural Fund grant supports Ridgefield Historical Society's work
The Connecticut Humanities Board of Directors has awarded an $8900 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant for 2023 to the Ridgefield Historical Society. The grant aids the society’s mission to preserve, interpret, and foster public knowledge of Ridgefield’s historical, cultural, and architectural heritage. “We are grateful for this...
Westport RTM Vacancy in District 8
The Representative Town Meeting (RTM) is seeking candidates for a District 8 representative to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Lisa Newman. In accordance with the Town Charter, Section C5-8C, the vacancy must be filled by a registered voter residing in RTM District 8. No party affiliation is required since Westport’s RTM is non-partisan. The term expires November 21, 2023.
Greenwich Superintendent Appoints Diane Chiappetta Fox and Kerry Gavin Principals
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced the appointments of Mrs. Diane Chiappetta Fox as principal of Hamilton Avenue School and Mr. Kerry Gavin as principal of Cos Cob School, effective July 1. Both were named interim principals at their respective schools on July 29, 2022. “This is a...
Jennifer Cutrali Named 2023 New Leader in Banking by Connecticut Bankers Association
Ridgefield CT – January 19, 2023: Jennifer Cutrali, Vice President and Manager of Credit Administration at Fairfield County Bank, received the 2023 New Leaders in Banking award from the Connecticut Bankers Association. This award recognizes an up-and-coming class of noteworthy bankers across the state, selected by an independent panel of judges, who have made significant contributions to their organization.
Abilis Holds Project SEARCH Info Session on March 30 for Young Adults with Disabilities, Internship Programs at Greenwich Hospital and Darien YMCA
Abilis, the nonprofit organization providing services and support to more than 800 individuals with special needs and their families, is hosting a Project SEARCH Information Night for young adults with disabilities to learn about its employment internship program. Abilis currently operates two Project SEARCH programs in partnership with Greenwich Hospital...
Participate in Rotary's Outrageous Restaurant Raffle for a chance to win local dining gift certificates!
If you missed Sunday's Taste of Ridgefield, you can still get in on the fun while supporting the Rotary's mission (and our local restaurants)!. Enter: “Outrageous Restaurant Raffle!" Each ticket is $20 and promises the chance to wine and dine locally!. Purchase your tickets HERE and be part of...
Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut partners with businesses to exhibit work of local artists
The Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut continues to collaborate with two local organizations to support artists and engage community. Hancock Hall, a nursing home that specializes in short-term rehab, long-term care, and respite care, will show the photography of Terrence Tougas, a retired chemist who says that in his “second career” he works “to capture the more intimate aspects of a place. While I appreciate iconic scenes, I relish the ordinary aspects of day-to-day life wherever I am. My work centers on locality and the imprint of humanity of that space.”
Hartford’s north end residents want accountability for repeated flooding
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of Hartford’s north end told story after story Monday evening, describing constant flood and sewage issues that are damaging their homes and businesses. With the ear of the Environmental Protection Agency, they made it clear — someone needs to take responsibility. The complaints have been ongoing for years, with backups […]
40th Annual Young Artists Exhibition at The Katonah Museum of Art
Wooster students Lizzie Lee, Sophia Cilento, Shelby Bernstein, Lillian Zhao, and Sahara DiClemente have work on display at The Katonah Museum of Art (KMA) this month as part of the 40th Annual Young Artists exhibition which features the work of high school seniors from public and private schools throughout the region.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY LAUNCHES BLACK MATERNAL CHILD HEALTH INITIATIVE
Partnership with County Health Department, Lower Hudson Valley Perinatal Network,. Birth from The Earth and Saint John’s Riverside Hospital. Program will Improve Black Maternal and Child Health Outcomes in Westchester County. Together with representatives from the Westchester County Health Department, the Lower Hudson Valley Perinatal Network, St. John’s Riverside...
