wglt.org
Railroad-caused traffic jam irritates mayor of Normal
The mayor of Normal said he's had it with lengthy traffic jams caused by freight trains. Chris Koos said this has been an issue before and the Union Pacific Railroad has addressed it, but there has been backsliding. "This is unacceptable. This is damaging to a community. It's impacting our...
25newsnow.com
City of East Peoria plans major upgrades this year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In East Peoria, residents will soon expect to see more construction projects begin as they are improving infrastructure. 25News spoke to Mayor John Kahl, who said he was excited not just about the city’s budget staying balanced but also about how they are able to focus on building up the residential part of the city now that the commercial development like the levee district is up and running.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: High winds to blame for thousands losing power Thursday in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The Ameren Illinois outage map shows many without power across Central Illinois. That number is much lower than the couple of thousand the map showed earlier in the day. A 25News crew near the Par-a-Dice Hotel and Casino around 10 a.m. witnessed part of a tree...
Central Illinois Proud
Problematic intersection in Washington to be realigned
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three million dollars in state grants are headed to Washington to realign a troublesome intersection at Nofsinger Rd. and Route 24, in addition to $4 million in federal funds granted in October. There have been five fatalities in the past 20 years at the intersection....
25newsnow.com
Sully’s Location Eyed for Hotel Site
PEORIA (25 News Now) -The City of Peoria is looking at a plan to help redevelop a key section of downtown that now sits vacant. The former Sully’s Bar location is now the proposed site for a $57 million dollar hotel and residential building on SW Adams Street. Fulton...
videtteonline.com
Town of Normal provides updates on status of underpass construction project
In 2022, the Normal Town Council approved the construction of an underpass in Uptown Normal near Uptown Station. Director of Engineering and Public Works Ryan Otto explained that the underpass will allow for more convenience when boarding trains and crossing, as well as creating a better connection to the southern uptown area.
25newsnow.com
Realty group proposes new downtown hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria stakeholders have said there is a demand for a new hotel in downtown Peoria. Weinstein’s Greystone Realty Group has proposed to tear down the former Sully’s Pub and Cafe on SW Adams Street, rebuild and convert the space into a hotel. The project would cost more than $57 million.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker touts Bob Michel bridge project to soon begin
PEORIA, Ill. – A nearly $25 million project will get underway a bit more than a month from now that will give walkers and bike riders more access to the Bob Michel Bridge. Governor JB Pritzker used the Peoria Riverfront Museum Tuesday to talk about the work that will start March 13 and end November 17, almost just down the street.
Central Illinois Proud
None injured in car vs. train crash in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a car vs. train crash near 2600 Clark Street Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters were called to the scene at approximately 11 a.m. When they arrived they found a small car on the tracks with moderate damage and a train car up against it.
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
25newsnow.com
2023 new roof program lottery closes this Friday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Time is running out for some Peoria homeowners to apply to have their roofs replaced at the city’s expense. Applications for the 2023 City of Peoria’s Roof Program Lottery close on Friday, February 10th at 5pm. 25News spoke with one homeowner who got...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire responding to house fire on Madison Ave.
UPDATE (06:31 pm) Two handlines were used to extinguish the fire. Five engines, one ladder truck, and a heavy rescue squad responded to the incident. Estimated damages are at $50,000. UPDATE (05:06 pm) Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall has confirmed the fire started in the basement. Six people have been displaced...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Grown’s Market 309 moving to Trewyn Park
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Grown’s Market 309 location at the Logan Recreational Center is permanently moving to Trewyn Park on Sunday. The market’s new location will be 2219 South Idaho Street and the move is funded by a $90,000 grant from the National Recreation and Park Association to develop a Community Wellness Hub.
wcbu.org
Peoria Public Schools students using speech program to their advantage
Six Peoria Public Schools students have returned from a nationwide speech competition in California, and their coaches are helping them prepare for their next contest. Advantage Communications arrived in Peoria in 2021 with district-funded programs that provide free speech and performance education curriculum for after-school practice. Advantage Communications founder and...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police investigate train vs. car incident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a crash between a train and a car Thursday. Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Rada says firefighters were called to 2600 Clark Street near Allied Iron and Steel. A small car was found on the tracks that had moderate damage...
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Friday - February 10, 2023
(25 News Now) - For the first time in school history, Metamora boys basketball took the court as the No. 1 team in the state on Friday night and the Redbirds got their first win as the No. 1 team in the state. Metamora beat East Peoria 60-50 to win their 24th straight game. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Dunlap beat Morton 59-54, Washington topped Canton 57-31 and Pekin got a win over Limestone 45-37. In Big 12 action, Peoria High beat Champaign Centennial 64-51 while Peoria Manual topped Urbana 73-41. It was also a special day for Peoria hoops as author Jeff Karzen hosted a signing for his book ‘Playgrounds to Pros: Legends of Peoria Basketball’ which chronicles the incredible run of high school hoops from the 1980s through the 2000s.
25newsnow.com
Bond set for man charged in Peoria County homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bond is set at $1,750,000 for the Decatur man, charged in connection with a January 2023 murder in Peoria County. 22-year-old Lamentae Turner appeared Friday via video conference for his bond hearing. He faces first degree murder charges in connection with the January 22nd shooting...
Central Illinois Proud
Minnesota solar company seeking to break ground in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously voted not to move forward with plans for a solar farm. This decision was made Tuesday during a six-hour meeting that included presentations from the developers and public comment. SolarStone is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company looking...
25newsnow.com
Unknown number of people displaced after fire in Bartonville Thursday night
BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - A house fire in Bartonville Thursday night has left an unknown number of people displaced. Assistant Bartonville Fire Chief Drew Zachman says there were no injuries and a damage estimate is currently not known. The fire happened at a home on McClure Court. Heavy smoke...
25newsnow.com
Legal aid offered during Saturday workshop in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria attorney is hosting a workshop Saturday for people needing legal help. It’s lawyer Yolanda Riley’s fourth such workshop, which will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Trewyn School’s Wraparound Center at 1419 South Folkers Avenue. Those...
