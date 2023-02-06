DJ Drama Believes Pusha T’s Upcoming ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape Will Win A Grammy

Pusha T did not walk away from the 2023 GRAMMY Awards with the victory for Best Rap Album, but DJ Drama believes all hope is not lost. The 44-year-old Hip-Hop legend says that their forthcoming Gangsta Grillz collaborative mixtape is GRAMMY-worthy.

“The Pusha T Gangsta Grillz definitely gonna be spicy,” the Generation Now co-founder told Complex during a pre-GRAMMYs red carpet interview on Sunday (Feb. 5). “I feel like it could potentially be the next mixtape to win a Grammy.”

Drama and King Push confirmed that their mixtape was on the way during a December 2022 Twitter Spaces held by Rap Radar’s Brian “B. Dot” Miller. The Virginia rapper spoke to XXL about the mixtape around the same time.

“I’m working on a special mixtape,” the It’s Almost Dry artist said in the interview. When asked why he is dropping a mixtape at this point in his career, the GRAMMY nominee simply said, “To have the fun I want to have.”

“What I’m trying to do is restore the feeling in every aspect of this subgenre of music. And just of this cloth, of this taste level,” he added. “I’m just trying to make people realize how viable this is. To show people that I can’t do what you do, but you definitely can’t do what I do. I have to show those differences. That’s the whole premise behind the mixtape.”

Pusha T couldn’t have picked a better person to work with, as the Philadelphia record executive has been on the run of a lifetime with his Gangsta Grillz series. He and Tyler, The Creator’s joint effort Call Me If You Get Lost won a GRAMMY for Best Rap Album at last year’s award show, and he has also partnered with Jeezy , J. Cole and Dreamville , Snoop Dogg, Jim Jones, and Symba to deliver their own renditions of the popular series.

Now with a chip on his shoulder after neither 2018’s Daytona nor 2022’s It’s Almost Dry won Best Rap Album, the Hip-Hop community may bear witness to a Pusha T that is more motivated than ever. There is no set release date for their collaborative mixtape, but they did reveal it is coming in 2023.