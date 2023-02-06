Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outrage Persists and Students Stage Walkout After Bullied Teen Classmate Commits SuicideAnthony JamesBerkeley Township, NJ
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Related
School Bus, Car Collide At Jersey Shore Intersection
A driver suffered minor injuries after colliding with a school bus on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.No one on the bus — headed to Marlboro High School — was hurt in the Friday, Feb. 10 crash, Howell police said. The collision occurred at 7:36 a.m. at the corner of Georgia Tavern Road and …
Truly insane acts of distracted driving seen by NJ drivers
We all know the cell phone has been vilified for years. A cop sees you on a hand-held cell phone it's like as bad as if you picked up Satan hitchhiking. But long before cell phones people have tried multi-tasking while driving and doing some of the dumbest stuff. But...
wrnjradio.com
Drunk driver arrested in liquor store parking lot in Warren County
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after police found him in a Hackettstown liquor store parking lot, authorities said. On Feb. 2, at around 11:06 a.m., police responded to 80 Main Street for a report of an erratic vehicle. The...
Man, 64, struck and killed by vehicle crossing Route 22 in N.J.
MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. -- A man was struck and killed by a car as he was crossing Route 22 early Thursday morning in Mountainside, New Jersey. Police say the 64-year-old victim was hit around 4:30 a.m. between New Providence Road and Mountain Avenue. Authorities say the 62-year-old driver of the car stopped after the crash. It's now under investigation.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Patient Extricated From Vehicle Following Fiery Accident in Lakewood [PHOTOS]
A patient has been extricated from a vehicle following a two-vehicle accident on New Hampshire Ave. in Lakewood this morning. A vehicle was reportedly on fire when emergency personnel arrived to the scene shortly before 7:00 AM at the intersection of New Hampshire Ave. and Locust Street. The area is...
Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into Ocean County Home
MANCHESTER – A Toms River man has been arrested after crashing into a mailbox, utility pole and house as the result of being intoxicated, police said. The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. earlier today in the area of Route 571, near the border of Jackson Township. According to police,...
Fines for speeding in NJ
Fines for having a heavy foot on your gas pedal escalate pretty quickly in the Garden State. From any number of lawyer websites, here's how big of a check you'll be writing:. And that's just for starters. Keep in mind that those fines double if you are on a road...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Jackson Accident [PHOTO]
A motorcyclist was hospitalized following an accident in Jackson this afternoon. The accident happened approximately 5:00 PM at the intersection of E. Veterans Highway and Whitesville Road. Hatzolah and other emergency personnel responded to the scene. The patient was transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood with non-life-threatening...
Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car
MILFORD, NJ – A second New Jersey councilman was shot and killed inside their vehicle. A week after Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor was shot and killed inside her car outside her home, Milford Councilman Russel Heller was shot and killed outside his workplace in the parking lot of PSE&G in Franklin Township. Police are investigating the possible murder-suicide involving two PSE&G workers in Franklin Township. According to police Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington Township, shot and killed Russell D. Heller, 51 of Milford in the PSE&G Parking lot on Weston Canal Road in Somerset. Police reported the shooting occurred The post Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it
Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
wrnjradio.com
Suspicious vehicle leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Washington Township. On Feb. 4, at 11:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Rosalyn Drive and Ann Road for a report of a...
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old Man
Body-worn Camera Videos Provide Insight into Shooting Incident During Arrest for Attempted Murder. The Attorney General’s Office in New Jersey has released video footage captured by body-worn cameras of officers involved in a deadly police shooting at a Pine Brook motel on December 31, 2022. The incident took place on New Year’s Eve and resulted in the death of 61-year-old James Allandale, formerly known as James Allan, of Denville.
wrnjradio.com
Crash leads to firearms arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash led to the discovery of a firearm in Denville Township, according to police. The crash happened on Feb. 7 on Route 46 eastbound, police said. During the course of the investigation, it...
NBC Philadelphia
It Lasted Just 50 Seconds, Video Shows. But It Was Enough to Drive His Daughter to Suicide, NJ Dad Says
Silence from local prosecutors in one New Jersey county remained deafening for one family, and many supporters, Friday, as they awaited news on whether criminal charges would be filed against students in a school bullying case that has drawn national headlines, largely for one overwhelming reason: The 14-year-old girl at its center is dead.
Estranged husband arrested in New Jersey kindergarten teacher's death; another man sought
Police have arrested the estranged husband of a kindergarten teacher found dead and they have announced they are still looking for another suspect.
Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ scam hitting NJ stores
One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Dies in Crash With Truck Along Road Separating Bucks, Montgomery Counties
A 19-year-old man died in a crash with a truck along the busy road that divides Bucks and Montgomery counties early Tuesday morning. The wreck just after 5 a.m. closed all lanes of County Line Road near South Norristown Road in the Warminster area into the early afternoon, Horsham Township police said.
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old
Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
Parents' Nightmare: Body Of Missing Son, 21, Found At Foot Of Palisades After They Trace Phone
The parents of a missing 21-year-old Somerset County man tracked his cellphone to the Palisades overlooking the Hudson River, where they found his backpack -- and responders eventually recovered his body, authorities said. The concerned Franklin Township parents called Palisades Interstate Parkway police on Saturday, Feb. 4, and told them...
Time to Shred! Here are times and dates for Ocean County, NJ 2023 shredding program
🔵 Ocean County Commissioners announce times and dates for shredding program. 🔵 There are multiple days and times to dispose of old and confidential documents in Ocean County. 🔵 There will be items you can and can't dispose of in Ocean County at shredding sites. If you're...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
21K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0