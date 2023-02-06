ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Daily Voice

School Bus, Car Collide At Jersey Shore Intersection

A driver suffered minor injuries after colliding with a school bus on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.No one on the bus — headed to Marlboro High School — was hurt in the Friday, Feb. 10 crash, Howell police said. The collision occurred at 7:36 a.m. at the corner of Georgia Tavern Road and …
MARLBORO, NY
wrnjradio.com

Drunk driver arrested in liquor store parking lot in Warren County

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after police found him in a Hackettstown liquor store parking lot, authorities said. On Feb. 2, at around 11:06 a.m., police responded to 80 Main Street for a report of an erratic vehicle. The...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
CBS New York

Man, 64, struck and killed by vehicle crossing Route 22 in N.J.

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. -- A man was struck and killed by a car as he was crossing Route 22 early Thursday morning in Mountainside, New Jersey. Police say the 64-year-old victim was hit around 4:30 a.m. between New Providence Road and Mountain Avenue. Authorities say the 62-year-old driver of the car stopped after the crash. It's now under investigation. 
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Fines for speeding in NJ

Fines for having a heavy foot on your gas pedal escalate pretty quickly in the Garden State. From any number of lawyer websites, here's how big of a check you'll be writing:. And that's just for starters. Keep in mind that those fines double if you are on a road...
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

Motorcyclist Injured in Jackson Accident [PHOTO]

A motorcyclist was hospitalized following an accident in Jackson this afternoon. The accident happened approximately 5:00 PM at the intersection of E. Veterans Highway and Whitesville Road. Hatzolah and other emergency personnel responded to the scene. The patient was transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood with non-life-threatening...
JACKSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car

MILFORD, NJ – A second New Jersey councilman was shot and killed inside their vehicle. A week after Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor was shot and killed inside her car outside her home, Milford Councilman Russel Heller was shot and killed outside his workplace in the parking lot of PSE&G in Franklin Township. Police are investigating the possible murder-suicide involving two PSE&G workers in Franklin Township. According to police Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington Township, shot and killed Russell D. Heller, 51 of Milford in the PSE&G Parking lot on Weston Canal Road in Somerset. Police reported the shooting occurred The post Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
MILFORD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it

Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Suspicious vehicle leads to DWI arrest in Morris County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Washington Township. On Feb. 4, at 11:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Rosalyn Drive and Ann Road for a report of a...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Morristown Minute

Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old Man

Body-worn Camera Videos Provide Insight into Shooting Incident During Arrest for Attempted Murder. The Attorney General’s Office in New Jersey has released video footage captured by body-worn cameras of officers involved in a deadly police shooting at a Pine Brook motel on December 31, 2022. The incident took place on New Year’s Eve and resulted in the death of 61-year-old James Allandale, formerly known as James Allan, of Denville.
DENVILLE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Crash leads to firearms arrest in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash led to the discovery of a firearm in Denville Township, according to police. The crash happened on Feb. 7 on Route 46 eastbound, police said. During the course of the investigation, it...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

It Lasted Just 50 Seconds, Video Shows. But It Was Enough to Drive His Daughter to Suicide, NJ Dad Says

Silence from local prosecutors in one New Jersey county remained deafening for one family, and many supporters, Friday, as they awaited news on whether criminal charges would be filed against students in a school bullying case that has drawn national headlines, largely for one overwhelming reason: The 14-year-old girl at its center is dead.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old

Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

