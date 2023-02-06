ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

NBC4 Columbus

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck …. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. Columbus police officer charged with dereliction …. A...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOLF

Latest on train derailment on PA state line

PA (WOLF) — Leaders in East Palestine, Ohio-- right on the Pennsylvania state line-- are continuing to monitor the situation on the ground there following the controlled release of chemicals on Monday. Officials say everything has gone according to plan up until this point. The train cars that were...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WOLF

United Way, PA 211 network to celebrate PA 211 Day on Saturday

PA (WOLF) — On Saturday, Feb. 11, United Way and the Pennsylvania 211 network are celebrating the important role that 211 plays to provide connections to help with everything from housing to higher utility costs as households continue to feel the effects of inflation. They've coined the celebration as...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

High winds wreak havoc across Ohio

SCIOTO VALLEY — High winds continue to wreak havoc across much of the Buckeye State this afternoon. Much of the Scioto Valley is under either a Wind Advisory or a High Wind Warning until 7 p.m. this evening. Several downed trees across the area have caused traffic delays, according...
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border

DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver Road. Owner Jason Blinkewicz and his […]
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine derailment: Several school districts close Tuesday

People living around East Palestine woke up Tuesday morning still wondering when their lives can get back to normal. Authorities say they were successful Monday in conducting a controlled release of toxic chemicals from five of the tanker cars that derailed Friday in the village. There is no word on...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro orders flags to half staff for police officer killed in the line of duty

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered flags to half-staff in honor of a police officer who was shot and killed on Monday. "Today, in accordance with the United States flag code, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of McKeesport Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty," a statement from the governor's office said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

High wind warning across Ohio tomorrow

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky counties on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Expect 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph. A wind advisory is issued for Ashland,...
OHIO STATE

