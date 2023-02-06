Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck …. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. Columbus police officer charged with dereliction …. A...
WOLF
Latest on train derailment on PA state line
PA (WOLF) — Leaders in East Palestine, Ohio-- right on the Pennsylvania state line-- are continuing to monitor the situation on the ground there following the controlled release of chemicals on Monday. Officials say everything has gone according to plan up until this point. The train cars that were...
Ohio and Pa. stores on latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Bed Bath & Beyond stores within driving distance of the Valley are on the latest list of stores that are closing.
WOLF
United Way, PA 211 network to celebrate PA 211 Day on Saturday
PA (WOLF) — On Saturday, Feb. 11, United Way and the Pennsylvania 211 network are celebrating the important role that 211 plays to provide connections to help with everything from housing to higher utility costs as households continue to feel the effects of inflation. They've coined the celebration as...
Ohio woman finds chickens dead, questions chemical release from train
People across the Mahoning Valley -- including those who live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties -- reported smelling chlorine after Monday's controlled release in East Palestine. Officials said it wasn't dangerous, but one North Lima woman is skeptical about that statement.
Crews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro both pushed local residents to evacuate.
Chemical release at train derailment site will help prevent explosion
With the threat of a deadly explosion after a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio over the weekend, a controlled release of a dangerous chemical will take place Monday afternoon.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
High winds wreak havoc across Ohio
SCIOTO VALLEY — High winds continue to wreak havoc across much of the Buckeye State this afternoon. Much of the Scioto Valley is under either a Wind Advisory or a High Wind Warning until 7 p.m. this evening. Several downed trees across the area have caused traffic delays, according...
Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border
DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver Road. Owner Jason Blinkewicz and his […]
Pa. governor advises residents to shelter-in-place
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is advising that Pennsylvanians living within 2 miles of ground zero of the train derailment site in East Palestine should continue to exercise caution.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces 'controlled release' at 3:30 p.m. amid explosion concerns at train derailment in Columbiana County
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With concerns of a potential explosion connected to the train derailment in Columbiana County, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to begin a "controlled release" around 3:30 p.m. Monday. It comes as Gov. DeWine said the contents of five rail cars are “currently unstable...
WFMJ.com
East Palestine derailment: Several school districts close Tuesday
People living around East Palestine woke up Tuesday morning still wondering when their lives can get back to normal. Authorities say they were successful Monday in conducting a controlled release of toxic chemicals from five of the tanker cars that derailed Friday in the village. There is no word on...
Officials speak on dead fish following train derailment
As more effects from the East Palestine train derailment come to light, one of the concerns of local residents has been water contamination after dead fish were found in nearby streams.
FBI offering reward for missing woman who was planning a trip with husband to West Virginia
(WTRF) Today FBI Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police announced a new initiative in the search for Maria Miller. The FBI also announced it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads us to a resolution in this case. Miller was last seen at her place of employment, the Dandy Mini […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro orders flags to half staff for police officer killed in the line of duty
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered flags to half-staff in honor of a police officer who was shot and killed on Monday. "Today, in accordance with the United States flag code, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of McKeesport Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty," a statement from the governor's office said.
Woman’s name and details released in Ohio fatal fire and explosion
He says it is possible, although not yet confirmed by the state fire marshal's office, that the metal was from oxygen tanks in the house.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
High wind warning across Ohio tomorrow
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky counties on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Expect 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph. A wind advisory is issued for Ashland,...
Road closures in effect from East Palestine evacuation site
Officials from the Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency have released a list of road closures from the train derailment fire evacuation site.
WKYC
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Truck driver shot on I-71 during alleged road rage incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an alleged road rage incident resulted in a shooting on Wednesday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say that...
Several shots fired at Youngstown home
No one was injured after several shots were fired Sunday evening at a home on the West Side.
