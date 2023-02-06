Read full article on original website
4d ago
Its long overdue that they be managed through hunting like any other predator. Just wait for some hipster cat lady from CA to stumble in here raging pissed about it🤣🤣
This Animal Video Would Be Really Odd In Most States, Not Wyoming
Wyoming is the land of 'OH, WOW'. You never know what is coming around the corner. Devil's Tower standing tall above the surrounding areas. the view of Casper from the top of Casper Mountain. looking at a cliff with names of those pioneers that passed through here on the Oregon...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Drone Pilot Says Angry Resident Threatened To Turn Dogs On Him
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. RJ Pieper of Rock Springs is a professional photographer who frequently uses drones, who says he understands that not everybody is always happy when his aerial devices buzz overhead. Testifying before the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee on Friday, he recalled being...
Who’s Putting Up FAKE ‘No Trespassing’ Signs In Wyoming?
Let's say you're hunting, or camping, on public land, and you came across a "No Trespassing" sign. Maybe you should go back. The map or, more typically these days, your GPS, shows that you are safely on BLM land. So what's with the sign?. Sometimes it's put there by someone...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Emergency Rental Assistance Ends on June 30
Another pandemic program is ending, as the Wyoming Department of Family Services announces that payments to help Wyomingites cover their rent and housing will stop this summer, if not sooner. The Wyoming Department of Family Services will distribute the final rental and utility assistance payments from Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Filmmaker Says Film Incentives Bill Deliberately Killed By House Majority Leader
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A failed Wyoming film incentives bill did not just run out of time for consideration, it was hidden behind a political curtain, an advocate of House Bill 92 has told Cowboy State Daily. “It was a calculated decision to place House...
newslj.com
Fatalities on Wyoming roads tally 16 for 2023
JACKSON — A Feb. 4 crash brought the number of fatalities on Wyoming roadways so far this year to 16, the highest number in that time frame in recent years. The latest crash occurred Saturday on Interstate 80 at milepost 288 at approximately 2:20 p.m. when a Massachusetts driver lost control and collided with the back of a large tow truck assisting on another collision.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Grows for You
Convenient. Local. Eat Wyoming. Back when, Wyoming cowboys suffered for locally grown fresh greens. Not anymore! Lake View Gardens produces microgreens, lettuces and other vegetables in hydroponic, geothermal greenhouses perched above Ocean Lake near Pavillion. Dirk and Sue Gosnell pay Wyoming winter no mind to grow fresh greens for Wyoming, and its cowboys, all year long.
Hilarious Story Of Why This Wyoming Politician’s Photo Has A HOLE!
When I first moved to Wyoming I was invited to visit the Wyoming state capital and was given a tour by the current Speaker Of The House, Tom Lubnau, of Gillette Wyoming. We stopped at some photos of past legislative bodies. He pointed to one framed group of House members...
Which Wyoming Road Ranks As One Of The Worst In The Country?
Interstate 80 travels through 11 states and is one of the top 10 deadliest and most dangerous to drive in the United States. Wyoming has over 400 miles of I-80 and ranks as one of the worst stretches of road in the country. High Winds, winter weather, black ice, speed...
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?
“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
knau.org
The Rockies are having a snowy winter, but not all of that water will make it to the Colorado River
New data show a snowy start to 2023 for the Colorado River basin. Inflows into Lake Powell, the nation’s second-largest reservoir, are currently projected to be 117% of average during spring runoff thanks to heavy winter precipitation in the Rocky Mountains. The beleaguered river is shrinking due to climate...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho's political leadership weighs in on Magic Valley wind project
Several of Idaho’s federal and state politicians are weighing in on a wind farm proposal in the Magic Valley that’s currently moving through an environmental review. Earlier this week, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson and Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo wrote a letter to the Bureau of Land Management’s Idaho State Director Karen Kelleher voicing their concerns over the Lava Ridge Wind Project.
Is It Really True That Wyoming Is A Maple Syrup State?
10 years ago, the University of Wyoming put out a report that said the Cowboy State could actually produce maple syrup. 10 years later, with the help of a grant, the maple syrup production testing is beginning. On as recent episode of the University of Wyoming's Barnyards & Backyards: Rural...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Require Conservation Stamp To Hunt Wyoming Shed Antlers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bills before the Wyoming Legislature that would restrict shed antler hunting for nonresidents could essentially ruin people’s Western “Easter egg hunts,” says a Montana outdoorsman who hunts antlers in Wyoming. “I refer to shed hunting as the ultimate...
cowboystatedaily.com
Fake ‘No Trespassing’ Sign Bill One Step Closer To Law After Committee Approval
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Posting false “no trespassing” signs should amount to hunter harassment, according to a bill that came one step closer to becoming Wyoming law Thursday. House Bill 147 got unanimous approval from the Senate Travel, Recreation Wildlife And Cultural Resources...
knpr
Amid showdown over Colorado River cuts, a Flaming Gorge fishing guide hopes the 'leftovers' are enou
A grinning fisherman often needs two hands to hold a massive lake trout on a sunny day at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir, which straddles the Wyoming-Utah border. Jim Williams has been a guide here for more than 30 years, and said some of the best trophy fish in the Rockies call these waters home.
cowboystatedaily.com
Uh-Oh, Although Pine Beetle Threat Has Subsided, Two More Insects Could Wreak Havoc On Wyo Trees
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s forests were hit in the 2010s with an epidemic of the mountain pine beetle, which left vast swaths of dead trees. Wyoming wasn’t alone. Throughout the Pacific Northwest, the beetle took out around 45 million acres of pine forest....
Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC
THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
cowboystatedaily.com
Oops! Wyo State Rep Apologizes After Saying “Don’t Get Your Panties In A Wad” on House Floor
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. To a casual observer, the statement “don’t get your panties in a wad” might be no big deal. It’s something heard all the time, meaning “don’t overreact.”. In a bar, perhaps it’s no problem. On...
county17.com
Wyoming, 24 other states, NRA sue ATF regarding stabilizing braces
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming has joined a coalition of 25 states and the National Rifle Association suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, ruling on stabilizing braces. The case, Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition, Inc., v. Merrick Garland, was filed in the United States District Court...
