FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood estimates costs of $36M to relocate 44 businesses for transit connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Family says driver had mental crisis before Dana Point crash that left bicyclist dead: Report
More details have emerged about a Long Beach man accused of hitting a bicyclist with a car and then stabbing the victim to death at an intersection in Dana Point.
foxla.com
20-year-old bystander hit as OC police chase comes to an end
A 20-year-old man was injured after a high-speed chase came to an end in La Habra. The suspect died after he was shot by police at the scene.
NBC Los Angeles
Boyfriend Arrested in Killing of South LA Woman Witnessed by Her Children
The longtime boyfriend of a 38-year-old mother of four killed Saturday at the family's South Los Angeles-area home was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder. Family members told NBCLA that three of the children, ages 13, 8 and 7, witnessed Nicole Santillanes' killing. Police did not reveal a cause of death, but Santillanes' family said she had been beaten and stabbed.
Suspect arrested on suspicion of killing girlfriend in South L.A.
A 38-year-old man could be charged as early as today for allegedly killing a longtime girlfriend with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles.
foxla.com
Anthony Avalos death trial: Woman testifies to seeing her dad drop 10-year-old boy
LOS ANGELES - A young woman testifying in the murder trial of her father and his girlfriend said that she saw her dad repeatedly drop his girlfriend's 10-year-old son on the floor and that the boy, Anthony Avalos, appeared to be dead when she saw him two days later. Called...
L.A. mother of 4 allegedly beaten, stabbed to death by boyfriend in front of kids
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man was recently arrested after allegedly beating and fatally stabbing his girlfriend in front of her children at their apartment complex. The Los Angeles Police Department said the slaying occurred on Saturday, Feb. 4, near the 9800 block of South Broadway. The victim, identified...
$100k reward offered in shooting death of 29-year-old woman in West Covina
The family of a young woman gunned down two years ago gathered outside the West Covina Police Station Wednesday night in a plea for answers and justice, offering $100,000 reward in hopes that witnesses to the fatal incident will come forward. Gabriela De Haro-Perez, 29, was shot in the head on Jan. 2, 2021, near […]
foxla.com
Group of police chase suspects arrested after ditching car
A group of police chase suspects are in custody but not before they allegedly carjacked the vehicle they were in and led authorities on a 2-county pursuit. Authorities were able to apprehend the suspects in East Los Angeles.
foxla.com
Car theft suspect who ran across 210 Freeway to evade officers arrested
LOS ANGELES - A car theft suspect was taken into custody Friday morning after leading Los Angeles Police Department officers on a brief pursuit and foot chase in the San Fernando Valley. Following the pursuit, the suspect ditched the vehicle he allegedly stole and made a run for it. SkyFOX...
LAPD Sergeant charged with causing injury crash while on duty
A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant was charged today with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing injury for allegedly running a red light while responding to a call and slamming into a sedan.
foxla.com
Man accused of shooting another man on LA Metro platform, carjacking SUV and crashing in Boyle Heights
LOS ANGELES - A man is in custody but not before he allegedly went on a crime spree that involves opening fire on a Los Angeles Metro platform, carjacking an SUV and then crashing that vehicle in Boyle Heights. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect – aged...
foxla.com
Car Chase: LASD in pursuit of possible robbery suspect in LA County
A car chase is underway in Southern California Friday night. SkyFOX was over the chase scene in the southeast part of Los Angeles County.
foxla.com
Several car chase suspects in custody after leading authorities on pursuit across LA, Orange counties
LOS ANGELES - A group of suspects is in custody, but not before going on an alleged crime spree which includes a two-county police chase, possible carjacking and possible robbery. The suspects were initially wanted in connection to a robbery case in Orange County. As authorities tried to respond to...
South LA mom beaten, stabbed to death by boyfriend in front of her children, family says
A family in South Los Angeles is grieving and searching for answers after a mother was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in front of her children.
claremont-courier.com
Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old at Montclair Place
On Saturday, Montclair Police arrested a 17-year-old Pomona resident in the shooting death of another teen last Thursday at Montclair Place shopping mall. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy during an alleged altercation in the mall’s northeast parking lot, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, after a group of youths “exchanged words” inside the mall.
Fashion District standoff: Suspect barricaded, SWAT on scene
A suspect reportedly barricaded himself in a location when Los Angeles police officers attempted to execute a search warrant early Thursday morning in downtown Los Angeles.A SWAT team assisted officers in serving the warrant at a location on the 700 block of 14th Street at San Pedro Street in the Fashion District around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.A suspect at the scene refused to surrender, according to the LAPD, and he barricaded himself inside.At 6:45 a.m., at least six individuals were detained, but SWAT remained at the scene.
KTLA.com
LAPD sergeant charged in crash that injured motorist in South L.A.
A sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department has been charged in connection with a 2021 crash that left a motorist seriously injured. Sgt. Ruby Aguirre, 37, faces one misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The crash occurred on...
2urbangirls.com
2 teens arrested after robbing Pico Rivera 7-eleven at gunpoint
PICO RIVERA, Calif. – Two men are in custody after being arrested Wednesday night for robbing a 7-eleven, according to authorities. Sheriff deputies responded to a robbery call at about 11:00 p.m. Upon arrival at a 7-eleven located at 9349 Slauson Ave. employees told deputies they were robbed at...
38-year-old man charged with murder in South Los Angeles
A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in Los Angeles, police announced on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Feb. 4 in the 9800 block of South Broadway, in the Broadway-Manchester area, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspect, identified as L.A. resident Richard Lara, […]
Inmate who walked away from correctional facility in Los Angeles found
An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said today.
