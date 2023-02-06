ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Park, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Boyfriend Arrested in Killing of South LA Woman Witnessed by Her Children

The longtime boyfriend of a 38-year-old mother of four killed Saturday at the family's South Los Angeles-area home was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder. Family members told NBCLA that three of the children, ages 13, 8 and 7, witnessed Nicole Santillanes' killing. Police did not reveal a cause of death, but Santillanes' family said she had been beaten and stabbed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
claremont-courier.com

Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old at Montclair Place

On Saturday, Montclair Police arrested a 17-year-old Pomona resident in the shooting death of another teen last Thursday at Montclair Place shopping mall. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy during an alleged altercation in the mall’s northeast parking lot, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, after a group of youths “exchanged words” inside the mall.
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Fashion District standoff: Suspect barricaded, SWAT on scene

A suspect reportedly barricaded himself in a location when Los Angeles police officers attempted to execute a search warrant early Thursday morning in downtown Los Angeles.A SWAT team assisted officers in serving the warrant at a location on the 700 block of 14th Street at San Pedro Street in the Fashion District around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.A suspect at the scene refused to surrender, according to the LAPD, and he barricaded himself inside.At 6:45 a.m., at least six individuals were detained, but SWAT remained at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 teens arrested after robbing Pico Rivera 7-eleven at gunpoint

PICO RIVERA, Calif. – Two men are in custody after being arrested Wednesday night for robbing a 7-eleven, according to authorities. Sheriff deputies responded to a robbery call at about 11:00 p.m. Upon arrival at a 7-eleven located at 9349 Slauson Ave. employees told deputies they were robbed at...
PICO RIVERA, CA
KTLA

38-year-old man charged with murder in South Los Angeles

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in Los Angeles, police announced on Wednesday.   The incident occurred on Feb. 4 in the 9800 block of South Broadway, in the Broadway-Manchester area, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.   The suspect, identified as L.A. resident Richard Lara, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

