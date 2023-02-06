Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto man, Illinois man hurt in crash in St. Louis County
A De Soto man and an Illinois man were injured Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, in a four-vehicle accident on I-270 south of Hwy. 21 in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:15 p.m. Brian K. Hale, 55, of De Soto was driving a 1998 Freightliner dump...
Recreational marijuana sales began in county on Feb. 3
The sale of marijuana for recreational use began earlier than expected in Jefferson County and across the state. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) informed dispensaries on Feb. 3 that comprehensive licenses had been approved, allowing for the sale of marijuana and marijuana-infused products to customers 21 years and older.
Three men allegedly used stolen credit cards to buy items at Arnold Walmart
Arnold Police are trying to identify three men who reportedly were seen in surveillance video using stolen credit cards at Walmart, 2201 Michigan Ave. The men allegedly charged a total of $5,614.32 on the two cards, which belonged to a 45-year-old Byrnes Mill woman and a 41-year-old St. Louis woman, authorities reported.
