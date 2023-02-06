Read full article on original website
explorebigsky.com
Wildlands Festival partners with actor Tom Skerritt, American Rivers and Gallatin River Task Force for the largest river preservation event in history
BIG SKY–Outlaw Partners, in conjunction with actor Tom Skerritt, the EVRGRN Channel and Triple Squirrels Productions, is pleased to announce the largest event to ever be held in support of conserving the Gallatin River and rivers across the country. Wildlands Festival, the largest conservation-focused outdoor music festival in southwest Montana, will take place in Big Sky Aug. 5-6, 2023. The artist announcement and schedule of festival activities will be released on Feb. 21.
explorebigsky.com
Powder Light reaches the finish line
New deed-restricted workforce housing complex adds 448 beds for mostly seasonal workers. More than five years since Lone Mountain Land Company planned to acquire the parcel and three years after its original projected completion, the Powder Light apartment complex has been built. On Thursday, Feb. 16, more than 100 tenants...
explorebigsky.com
BSRAD honors past, plans for the future
Since 1992, Big Sky Resort Area District has collected more than $110 million in resort tax and allocated nearly $94 million to government services and community organizations. As BSRAD celebrates 30 years, they will soon distribute printed booklets of their annual report which commemorates their history with news clippings and...
explorebigsky.com
Dear Badger: How do we keep Big Sky from becoming a company town?
What happens when a certain group in a growing community takes over businesses, local housing, and more… and there’s no one in charge to stop them? Raising rents, lowering wages, making up their own rules while the rest of the community suffers, moves away, or just keeps placating them. How can we fight back and save our homes/lives?
explorebigsky.com
Rapper Flo Rida to headline 2023 Big Sky Country State Fair
BOZEMAN—Gallatin County this morning announced that rapper Flo Rida will headline one of three concerts for the 2023 Big Sky Country State Fair in July. Flo Rida, who hails from Miami, Fla., began his rise to fame with his 2007 breakout single “Low,” which held the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top 100 in the U.S. for 10 weeks and broke the existing record for digital download sales upon its release. The Grammy-nominated artist has had a total of 11 appearances on the Top 100 list in his career, including popular songs “Right Round,” Club Can’t Handle Me,” “Whistle” and “Wild Ones.”
explorebigsky.com
Contract extension and hope for the Big Sky Post Office
Three weeks before postal service deadline, Malinowski of Gallatin Partners extends contract to May 31. As the Big Sky Post Office neared its Feb. 28 termination after two decades of contract postal service provided by Gallatin Partners, President Al Malinowski shared encouraging news. Since Oct. 5, the future of the...
