Maui County, HI

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Hana

Wednesday is “hump day” or the middle of the workweek for most people. So for Feb. 8, our “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is hana, which mean’s work. Hahahana also means work. Some variations:. akahana: work carefully. pa’u hana: tedious, prolonged work. hana lima:...
HAWAII STATE
2023 Great Beach Cleanup continues at 3 sites on Maui

The 2023 Great Beach Cleanup, a new Pacific Whale Foundation program that launched on Feb. 1, has three more events this February at Olowalu Beach, Lahaina Harbor and Ma’alaea Harbor. The ocean conservation nonprofit foundation is encouraging Maui residents and visitors to celebrate the annual return of migrating humpback...
LAHAINA, HI
The Most Expensive Luxury Hotels in Hawaii

Waikiki Beach is home to the most expensive hotel in Hawaii, according to a new survey by TravelMag.com. The survey compared rates at all luxury hotels in Hawaii based on the minimum price a couple will have to spend for an overnight stay during the period February 1 to March 31, 2023. Other than around Christmas and New Year, hotel rates in Hawaii tend to be at their highest during these two months.
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
HILO, HI
Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost

We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
HAWAII STATE
Mayor offers congratulations to pageant crown holders from Maui

Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. presented a certificate of congratulations to Miss Hawaiʻi USA Savannah Gankiewicz and Miss Hawaiʻi Teen USA Noelani DeNisi on Wednesday morning at the Office of the Mayor. Both were crowned on Jan. 15, 2023, at the Hawaii Convention Center. Mayor Bissen spoke about his...
NEVADA STATE
Guy's Breaking News: Larry Haynes, legendary surf photographer, has died

Entertainment News: Catching up with North Shore's Thunderstorm Artis, Titanic anniversary. Thunderstorm Artis has been busy. Can you believe its been 25 years since the release of Titanic?. What's Trending: 2-year-old girl gets her head stuck in a pan, Disney sequels. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Disney announces new slate...
HAWAII STATE
Investigation underway following Maui firefighter death

The Maui County community and first responders continue to mourn the loss of one of their own. Tre Evans-Dumaran's family confirmed his passing on Saturday, Feb. 4. Maui County officials said the 24-year-old was swept out to sea while responding to emergency calls during flash floods in Kihei.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Tumua – Not Even Joking Tour 2023 visits Maui, Feb. 17

Hawaiʻi comic, Tumua returns to Maui to kick off his ‘Not Even Joking’ 2023 National Tour on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 in the Castle Theater with two shows–one at 7 p.m. and the other at 9 p.m. Opening the show is Jose Dynamite. Tumua Tuinei is...

