Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
‘Welcome to Paia, Do Not Feed the Hippies’ sign doesn’t reflect the town, residents say
PĀʻIA — While some got a laugh out of a new Pāʻia road sign that mocks hippies, longtime area residents said it’s derogatory and divisive during a time when the historic town needs help. On Wednesday morning, the unauthorized road sign mounted on old...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Hana
Wednesday is “hump day” or the middle of the workweek for most people. So for Feb. 8, our “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is hana, which mean’s work. Hahahana also means work. Some variations:. akahana: work carefully. pa’u hana: tedious, prolonged work. hana lima:...
mauinow.com
‘Aunty Barbara’ is retiring from Maui mom and pop market, Pukalani Superette after 57 years
After 57 years, Barbara Silva, known affectionately by customers as “Aunty Barbara” is retiring from Pukalani Superette later this month. Silva started working at the mom and pop market in 1965, and has been a welcome face to so many customers and employees over the years. She most...
mauinow.com
2023 Great Beach Cleanup continues at 3 sites on Maui
The 2023 Great Beach Cleanup, a new Pacific Whale Foundation program that launched on Feb. 1, has three more events this February at Olowalu Beach, Lahaina Harbor and Ma’alaea Harbor. The ocean conservation nonprofit foundation is encouraging Maui residents and visitors to celebrate the annual return of migrating humpback...
travelmag.com
The Most Expensive Luxury Hotels in Hawaii
Waikiki Beach is home to the most expensive hotel in Hawaii, according to a new survey by TravelMag.com. The survey compared rates at all luxury hotels in Hawaii based on the minimum price a couple will have to spend for an overnight stay during the period February 1 to March 31, 2023. Other than around Christmas and New Year, hotel rates in Hawaii tend to be at their highest during these two months.
Hawaii reports 738 COVID cases, 8 deaths
The Department of Health reported 738 COVID cases and 8 deaths over the past week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost
We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
New bill proposes an outright ban to riding in truck beds
Should the law prohibit people from riding in the back of pickup trucks? A new bill moving through the legislature raises safety concerns around the issue, as traffic fatalities continue to rise.
bigislandnow.com
Two Big Island resorts among top 15 in country by U.S. News & World Report
In the “Best Hotels in the USA” list by the U.S. News & World Report, two Big island resorts made the top 15. The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai was ranked No. 6 and Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection in Puakō came in at No. 15. The Four...
STUDY: Hawaii’s top food for the Big Game this Sunday
If you plan on hosting a Big Game party this weekend, it is important to bring an all-star dish to get everyone in a festive mood.
mauinow.com
Mayor offers congratulations to pageant crown holders from Maui
Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. presented a certificate of congratulations to Miss Hawaiʻi USA Savannah Gankiewicz and Miss Hawaiʻi Teen USA Noelani DeNisi on Wednesday morning at the Office of the Mayor. Both were crowned on Jan. 15, 2023, at the Hawaii Convention Center. Mayor Bissen spoke about his...
mauinow.com
Private donation spreads support across multiple programs at UH Maui College
When Lee Chamberlain and Saman Dias decided to make Maui their retirement home, they hoped to make a difference as members of the community. In that spirit, they have donated more than $23,000 to the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. A recent surgery and hospital stay for Chamberlain prompted...
KITV.com
Hawaii records first child death caused by flu since 2020
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The first child death caused by flu was just recorded in Hawaii, health officials announced. The child was only said to be under the age of 18 and that they were hospitalized at the time of their death.
Power outages, fallen trees — avoid these roadways
Residents are urged to drive with care today as some islands see multiple reports of power outages and downed poles and trees.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Guy's Breaking News: Larry Haynes, legendary surf photographer, has died
Entertainment News: Catching up with North Shore's Thunderstorm Artis, Titanic anniversary. Thunderstorm Artis has been busy. Can you believe its been 25 years since the release of Titanic?. What's Trending: 2-year-old girl gets her head stuck in a pan, Disney sequels. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Disney announces new slate...
Investigation underway following Maui firefighter death
The Maui County community and first responders continue to mourn the loss of one of their own. Tre Evans-Dumaran's family confirmed his passing on Saturday, Feb. 4. Maui County officials said the 24-year-old was swept out to sea while responding to emergency calls during flash floods in Kihei.
mauinow.com
Tumua – Not Even Joking Tour 2023 visits Maui, Feb. 17
Hawaiʻi comic, Tumua returns to Maui to kick off his ‘Not Even Joking’ 2023 National Tour on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 in the Castle Theater with two shows–one at 7 p.m. and the other at 9 p.m. Opening the show is Jose Dynamite. Tumua Tuinei is...
Former Maui official sentenced 10 yrs for taking nearly $2M in bribes
Stewart Stant, a former Maui County official has recently been sentenced to 10 years in prison for taking nearly two million dollars in bribes, according to court documents.
hawaiinewsnow.com
OHA tries yet again to get permission to build on its Kakaako Makai land
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been more than a decade since the state conveyed 30 acres of land in Kakaako Makai to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to settle a ceded lands dispute. It’s almost been as long since OHA has tried to get the state to allow residential developments...
Comments / 0