Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Officer-involved shooting deemed justified, called ‘suicide by police’
UPDATE (4:06 p.m.) — Peoria Police Chief Eric P. Echevarria released a statement after the shooting death of Samuel Vincent Richmond by police was deemed legally justified by the Peoria County State’s Attorney. We appreciate the thorough independent investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police and the Peoria...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for downtown parking garage robbery
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have the man in custody they say robbed a woman late Monday night in the Civic Center Plaza parking garage. Police say John H. Johnson, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of Armed Robbery. He was also wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, according to jail records.
Central Illinois Proud
Echevarria statement on officer-involved shooting
Update on Oct. shooting death featuring Echevarria statement. Extra Effort: Peoria Heights junior excels at three-point …. Extra Effort: Peoria Heights junior excels at three-point shooting and in the classroom. PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear …. PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear on April ballot. NOFSINGER ROUTE...
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile arrested for 2 armed robbery incidents in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Juvenile was arrested in connection to two separate armed robbery incidents in Normal Tuesday. According to a Normal police press release, a 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery and robbery in two incidents. On Dec. 7, 2022, two individuals were approached by a...
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman arrested on weapons charges in overnight incident
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria woman was arrested by Peoria Police early Wednesday morning on gun charges. Peoria Police says they responded to the 4200-block of N. Knollridge at around 11:23 P.M. Tuesday on a report of several shots fired. Officers arrived and located an adult female who told...
1470 WMBD
Arrest made in West Peoria homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – A Decatur man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another Decatur man in West Peoria last month. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says Lamentae Turner, 22, was found at a Decatur home around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday by Peoria County Sheriffs Deputies, Decatur Police, U.S. Marshals, and Illinois Department of Corrections Agents.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint near Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street at 10:18 p.m. Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, when officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman who told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun.
newschannel20.com
Couple arrested for stealing car
LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police looking for suspect in armed carjacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police looking for a man suspected in a Wednesday night armed carjacking. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Underhill at around 8:23 p.m. They located an adult man who told them a man armed with...
khqa.com
Woman faces murder charge in Macomb stabbing death investigation
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The Macomb police department released information Wednesday morning following the death of a man at 1680 Wheeler Circle Drive. According to a press release, the victim, Rickey l. Haymer, 27, was found at the residence around 5:44 a.m. Tuesday with what appeared to be a stab wound.
25newsnow.com
Motorcyclist charged in crash that killed Bloomington pedestrian
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Tennessee motorcyclist was under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in Bloomington last September, according to criminal charges filed in McLean County Court. Drew Tedrick, 22, appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing, but no trial date was...
tspr.org
Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified
The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal still searching for missing woman
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal Police Department is still looking for a woman who has been missing for over a month. According to the Normal Police Facebook, 50-year-old Julie Harris has been missing since Jan. 8. She is listed as homeless, 5’04”, and 130 lbs with brown hair and glasses.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire responding to house fire on Madison Ave.
UPDATE (06:31 pm) Two handlines were used to extinguish the fire. Five engines, one ladder truck, and a heavy rescue squad responded to the incident. Estimated damages are at $50,000. UPDATE (05:06 pm) Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall has confirmed the fire started in the basement. Six people have been displaced...
Central Illinois Proud
4 displaced in overnight fire in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire displaced four residents after a fire at a quad-plex home Thursday. According to a Normal Fire Department press release, Normal firefighters responded to a fire near 208 Parktrail Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported a working fire on the second...
1470 WMBD
PPD puts officers back on duty, protesters demand accountability
PEORIA, Ill. — Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered over the weekend to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in...
Central Illinois Proud
Teens arrested after cops spotted them in stolen car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teenagers have been arrested after fleeing Peoria Police in a stolen car Saturday evening. According to a press release, members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division (SID) observed the stolen vehicle driving southbound on Union on Saturday evening. They began to follow the car before attempting a traffic stop just before 7:45 p.m., at which time the teenagers fled in the vehicle.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for robbery near Bradley University
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have a man in custody who allegedly committed an armed robbery last Sunday morning. Police say Corey Wofford III, 24, was arrested Thursday night, and court records indicate he’ll face a charge of Aggravated Robbery. The robbery occurred around 11:45 last Sunday morning...
Central Illinois Proud
NOFSINGER ROUTE 24 PROJECT
Extra Effort: Peoria Heights junior excels at three-point …. Extra Effort: Peoria Heights junior excels at three-point shooting and in the classroom. PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear …. PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear on April ballot. Amazon Fulfillment Center to bring hundreds of jobs …. Amazon...
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week
Meet Junie! She’s about two years old and was found as a stray. You can adopt her with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
Comments / 0