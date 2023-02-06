Read full article on original website
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news
The Milwaukee Bucks may soon be under new ownership. Shams Charania of The Athletic delivered a bombshell report on Friday afternoon. Charania reported that the current Milwaukee co-owner, Marc Lasry, is reportedly in “serious talks” to sell his stake of the team to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. American businessman/Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Haslam Sports Read more... The post NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nets' Thomas fined $40,000 by NBA for derogatory slur on TV
NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was fined $40,000 by the NBA on Friday for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview. Thomas was being interviewed along with Spencer Dinwiddie on TNT after the Nets' 116-105 victory over Chicago on Thursday night. He was asked about Dinwiddie's joke that he and Dorian Finney-Smith, who came together from Dallas in the trade for Kyrie Irving, helped make the Nets a better-looking team.
Ayton, Booker lead Suns past Pacers a day after Durant trade
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Devin Booker scored 21 points and Chris Paul chipped in 19 as the Phoenix Suns cruised past the Indiana Pacers 117-104 on Friday night. Playing one day after their blockbuster trade for four-time NBA scoring champion Kevin Durant,...
Nuggets acquire Bryant from Lakers, send Hyland to Clippers
DENVER (AP) — The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets picked up center Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-team deal that also saw guard Bones Hyland wind up with the Los Angeles Clippers. As part of a trade that also involved the Orlando Magic, Denver sent guard...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
Gilgeous-Alexander has 44, Thunder top Trail Blazers 138-129
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career high with 44 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 138-129 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Gilgeous-Alexander was 13 of 16 from the floor and hit 18 of 19 free-throw attempts. He is the...
Paging Russell Westbrook: Paul George says come to Clippers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — If Paul George has his way, Russell Westbrook would end up as the point guard the Los Angeles Clippers didn’t get at the trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Westbrook to Utah as part of a three-way deal earlier this week. There’s been talk the Jazz would buy out his contract, but it’s also possible he could stay with them for the rest of the season.
Morant has near triple-double as Grizzlies top Timberwolves
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 32 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, Desmond Bane added 20 points and the Memphis Grizzlies built a big lead through the fourth quarter and coasted to a 128-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Santi Aldama finished with 18...
Trail Blazers say they were confident Payton II was healthy
Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said Friday the team was confident Gary Payton II was healthy before agreeing to trade him to Golden State in a four-team deal that could be at risk. The Athletic reported that Payton had failed Golden State’s physical on Friday. The Warriors can...
AP Source: Browns owners seeking share of NBA's Bucks
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are taking another shot at the NBA. Looking to expand their professional sports portfolio outside of Ohio, the Haslams are in talks to buy a minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.
Stevens: No surgery expected for Brown after facial fracture
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said Friday he doesn’t anticipate All-Star Jaylen Brown missing a significant amount of time after suffering a broken bone in his face. Stevens said Brown has been fitted with a mask. Brown was diagnosed with a maxillary...
Bogandovic's 32 lead Pistons to double OT win over Spurs
DETROIT (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 10 of his 32 points in overtime and the Detroit Pistons beat the San Antonio Spurs 138-131 in double overtime on Friday in a matchup of two of the NBA's worst teams. “That was two young teams with guys trying to make a...
Cavaliers not expecting buyout with veteran Kevin Love
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love wasn't moved at the NBA's trade deadline, and the Cavaliers don't expect him to leave anytime soon. Although Love has been dropped from Cleveland's rotation, Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman said Thursday he has not had any discussions with the five-time All-Star or his agent about a contract buyout.
No-show Reynoso suspended by MLS in absence from Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — All-Star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso has been suspended without pay by Major League Soccer for failure to report to preseason training with Minnesota United FC, the club announced Friday. Minnesota United's statement provided no further details on the situation. The 27-year-old Reynoso has remained in...
Durant, Irving trades signal end of an empty era for Nets
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden arrived in Brooklyn and predicted his partnership with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would be “ scary hours.”. It was over in a New York minute.
Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP curse. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds and 10 fourths.
Stauber remains perfect as Blackhawks beat Coyotes 4-3 in OT
CHICAGO (AP) — Jaxson Stauber is the first goaltender in Chicago Blackhawks history to win each of his first three NHL games. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Malkin reaches 1,200 points as Penguins beat Ducks 6-3
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins began their West Coast road trip with a milestone night. Malkin had two assists to become the third player in franchise history to reach 1,200 career points as the Penguins set a franchise road record with 59 shots on goal in a 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.
